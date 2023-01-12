ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central, LA

wbrz.com

Woman arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing boyfriend for urinating the bed

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested early Saturday morning for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend because he had urinated in their bed. According to East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies, 25-year-old Briana Lacost and her boyfriend went out Friday night and were both drinking heavily. Lacost said when she got home around 3:30 a.m. she noticed that her boyfriend had wet the bed.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Teen found after reported missing, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office have found a teen after being reported missing. According to EBRSO, Katherine Lemus, 14, went missing around 12 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14. Deputies added that Lemus was leaving a home on Keel Avenue while wearing black pants, a blue shirt, and white tennis shoes.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WDSU

Deputies investigating the stabbing of a 16-year-old in Paincourtville

Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the stabbing of a 16-year-old on Jan. 4. According to deputies, a 16-year-old male from Donaldsonville is being accused of stabbing another 16-year-old at the 100 block of Virginia Street. Detectives filed a verified complaint against the 16-year-old juvenile for aggravated second-degree battery. There...
PAINCOURTVILLE, LA
WAFB

1 injured in shooting on Tiger Bend Road, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting that happened on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 14. The shooting reportedly happened at the Shenandoah Bend apartment complex just a little after 4 p.m. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, a man was shot in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man found guilty in hit-and-run death of Zachary officer sentenced

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man who was found guilty in the death of a Zachary police officer/firefighter in 2018 was sentenced to 40 years in prison Friday. Albert Franklin Jr. was found guilty of a manslaughter charge in the hit-and-run death of Christopher Lawton. Lawton, 41, was...
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Judge orders 40-year term for manslaughter in first on-duty death of Zachary police officer

A judge gave the maximum sentence Friday to a man convicted of manslaughter in the first on-duty death of a Zachary police officer. District Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts ordered Albert Jermaine Franklin Jr. to serve 40 years in the 2018 death of Christopher Lawton, a reserve police officer and full-time firefighter at the time of his death March 12, 2018.
ZACHARY, LA
houmatimes.com

Two men charged with murder in separate shootings in Thibodaux

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Kailan Johnson (B/M, 22), of Vacherie, La for Second Degree Murder (Felony) & Carl Shelvin (B/M, 28), of Gray, La for Second Degree Murder (Felony). Late yesterday evening, (Thursday, January 12, 2023), suspects from two recent homicide investigations were taken...
THIBODAUX, LA
WDSU

Hammond police searching for suspect in car chase

HAMMOND, La. — A suspect remains at large Friday after deputies were called to Natalbany Middle School in Tangipahoa Parish Thursday evening. The community was put on lockdown after a car chase happened near the school. One person involved in the chase is in custody, but another is still...
HAMMOND, LA
WAFB.com

Woman found dead on Plank Road, officials say

CRIME STOPPERS: Police release photo of man wanted for aggravated kidnapping. Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man accused of kidnapping. Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing Zachary firefighter, reserve officer. Updated: 5 hours ago. A man found guilty in the death...
BATON ROUGE, LA

