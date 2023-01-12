Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Louisiana
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Frank's Restaurant & Smoke House
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little Village
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outside
wbrz.com
Woman arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing boyfriend for urinating the bed
BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested early Saturday morning for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend because he had urinated in their bed. According to East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies, 25-year-old Briana Lacost and her boyfriend went out Friday night and were both drinking heavily. Lacost said when she got home around 3:30 a.m. she noticed that her boyfriend had wet the bed.
Teen found after reported missing, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office have found a teen after being reported missing. According to EBRSO, Katherine Lemus, 14, went missing around 12 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14. Deputies added that Lemus was leaving a home on Keel Avenue while wearing black pants, a blue shirt, and white tennis shoes.
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?
2 teenagers lost their lives on New Year's eve after a Louisiana cop during a high-speed chase plowed into the car they were riding which was not associated with the chase. The car also had a third occupant who was injured.
WDSU
Deputies investigating the stabbing of a 16-year-old in Paincourtville
Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the stabbing of a 16-year-old on Jan. 4. According to deputies, a 16-year-old male from Donaldsonville is being accused of stabbing another 16-year-old at the 100 block of Virginia Street. Detectives filed a verified complaint against the 16-year-old juvenile for aggravated second-degree battery. There...
1 injured in shooting on Tiger Bend Road, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting that happened on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 14. The shooting reportedly happened at the Shenandoah Bend apartment complex just a little after 4 p.m. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, a man was shot in the...
theadvocate.com
Prairieville man who crashed, killed girlfriend while he was out on probation gets 4 year sentences
A Prairieville man has received a four-year state prison sentence over a New Year's Day crash in 2021 that killed his girlfriend, prosecutors said. Charles Brown Jr., 52, pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the death of Shelly Wells, a passenger in his vehicle a little more than two years ago in Ascension Parish, court papers say.
wbrz.com
Woman says apartment management, police haven't taken action after neighbor shot up her home
BATON ROUGE - It’s been seven days since a troublesome neighbor allegedly shot up Mankisha Pike’s apartment while she was asleep inside. Now, she tells us she's still too afraid to sleep in her own home. “Since last Thursday, I haven't been living in my apartment. I've been...
Man facing attempted murder charges after Wednesday Covington shooting
The man was taken to the hospital for treatment for a non-life threatening wound.
I-TEAM: Years after violent encounter, Jackson officer convicted
JACKSON, LA. (WAFB) - A judge has spoken, convicting a Jackson deputy marshal of simple battery. Back in 2021 security camera footage from a local market caught Clay Depew on patrol at a gas station. But it is what happened off camera that landed him in a world of trouble.
brproud.com
Man found guilty in hit-and-run death of Zachary officer sentenced
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man who was found guilty in the death of a Zachary police officer/firefighter in 2018 was sentenced to 40 years in prison Friday. Albert Franklin Jr. was found guilty of a manslaughter charge in the hit-and-run death of Christopher Lawton. Lawton, 41, was...
theadvocate.com
Judge orders 40-year term for manslaughter in first on-duty death of Zachary police officer
A judge gave the maximum sentence Friday to a man convicted of manslaughter in the first on-duty death of a Zachary police officer. District Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts ordered Albert Jermaine Franklin Jr. to serve 40 years in the 2018 death of Christopher Lawton, a reserve police officer and full-time firefighter at the time of his death March 12, 2018.
houmatimes.com
Two men charged with murder in separate shootings in Thibodaux
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Kailan Johnson (B/M, 22), of Vacherie, La for Second Degree Murder (Felony) & Carl Shelvin (B/M, 28), of Gray, La for Second Degree Murder (Felony). Late yesterday evening, (Thursday, January 12, 2023), suspects from two recent homicide investigations were taken...
cenlanow.com
Son accused of stabbing father with kitchen knife in Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A son is in custody after a stabbing involving his father around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. Christopher Meadows, 24, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of attempted second-degree murder. The father was taken to a local hospital...
WDSU
Hammond police searching for suspect in car chase
HAMMOND, La. — A suspect remains at large Friday after deputies were called to Natalbany Middle School in Tangipahoa Parish Thursday evening. The community was put on lockdown after a car chase happened near the school. One person involved in the chase is in custody, but another is still...
WAFB.com
Woman found dead on Plank Road, officials say
CRIME STOPPERS: Police release photo of man wanted for aggravated kidnapping. Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man accused of kidnapping. Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing Zachary firefighter, reserve officer. Updated: 5 hours ago. A man found guilty in the death...
theadvocate.com
Inmate at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola dies after 'altercation,' officials say
An inmate died at a Baton Rouge hospital Thursday following an altercation with another inmate last month at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, the state's Department of Corrections said. DOC spokesman Ken Pastorick said the altercation took place inside the prison on Dec. 29. He added that the incident is...
Family and friends of deadly car crash victim hold vigil where he was killed
News 10 is finding out new details of the crash that claimed the life of a 30-year-old Lafayette man early Thursday morning.
wbrz.com
Victim claims landlord attacked him with knife near O'Neal Lane, deputies say
BATON ROUGE - A man told sheriff's deputies his landlord attacked him with a knife late Thursday afternoon. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said it responded to the confrontation at a business on O'Neal Lane around 4:41 p.m. Thursday. The victim told deputies his landlord cut him with a knife.
Deputies investigating shooting that left Lafayette woman dead
The woman was found dead of a gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies say.
Man convicted in 2021 murder at Opelousas hotel, faces mandatory life in prison
Antoine Denton was convicted of the second-degree murder of Jonas Hubbard in 2021.
