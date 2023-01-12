Read full article on original website
Related
kciiradio.com
Washington Board of Supervisors Meeting Preview
The Washington County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session on Tuesday. On the agenda is the Main Street Washington annual report, the semi-annual statement of funds from the Washington County Treasurer, and the Veteran Affairs Quarterly report. Also on the agenda is proceedings to take action to select the winning bid for the property located at 302 W Main St in Washington. The meeting will be held in the supervisor’s chambers at the Washington County Courthouse at 9 AM.
rcreader.com
Gov Kim Reynolds Announces $4 Million for the Rehabilitation of Housing in Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington
DES MOINES, IOWA (January 12, 2023) — Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a total of $4 million in grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program.
kciiradio.com
Washington School Board Reunification Plans and Drills
During the Washington School Board meeting Wednesday, Superintendent Willie Stone gave a report on the District. Part of that report was the Reunification Plan in the event of an incident at one of the schools. Superintendent Stone met with Emergency Management Coordinator Marissa Reisen to go over the plans and discuss any changes that needed to be made. Stone states, “I asked her if she would talk with either Jefferson County or Keokuk County, so when their officers come, their sole purpose will be to go to the reunification site and rally points. So that we have everything, all of our students are as secure as possible.” School facilities began drills for reunification in the event of an incident this week. If an event should occur, it is being arranged that surrounding county law enforcement will go to the reunification sites while the Washington Police Department and Sheriff’s Office will go to the site of the event.
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds announces $4 million for rehabilitation of housing
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program. The funds are made available through Federal...
kciiradio.com
Mediator Weighs In On Brighton Fire Dispute
Patrick Callahan is a mediator hired by the City of Brighton amidst the 28E Agreement dispute regarding the Brighton Volunteer Fire Department. Callahan met with city officials, members of the department, and representatives from the townships they serve in a public meeting on Tuesday, January 10. The primary dispute has...
kciiradio.com
City of Washington Looking for New Officer
The Washington Police Department is looking for a new Officer. Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) certification is preferred but not required. Police Officers work 12-hour shifts (14 days of each 28-day schedule) with overtime opportunities available. There is a hiring Bonus of $5000 for Iowa Law Enforcement Academy-certified applicants. Placement on vacation and pay scale depends on years of experience for Iowa Law Enforcement Academy certified hires. Application packets are available by contacting the Washington Police Department. All applications must include a cover letter, resume and three professional references. The first review of applications will begin on February 6th. The Washington Police Department recently added a new Officer to their team. Officer Mia Bredecka completed the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Certification graduating on December 16th and began training with the Washington Police Department on the 19th.
kciiradio.com
Bird Exhibition Cancellation Lifted
On Thursday, January 12, The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced that their November 10 order canceling all live bird exhibitions at fairs and other gatherings has been lifted. The order initially went into effect after confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza had been reported in the state, one of which in Louisa County.
Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways
Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
Sheriff launches investigation of Iowa dog breeder
County law enforcement officials say they are investigating a rural Iowa dog breeder who is being sanctioned by federal regulators. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has fined Henry R. Sommers, who runs the Happy Puppy dog-breeding operation on 141st Avenue in the Appanoose County town of Cincinnati, $12,600. The fine stems from numerous citations for […] The post Sheriff launches investigation of Iowa dog breeder appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kciiradio.com
Boil Order In Effect For Part of Columbus Junction
The City of Columbus Junction experienced a water main break Thursday. Water was temporarily shut off while the main was repaired. Due to the incident, residents in Columbus Junction located north of the water tower or Gamble Street are under a boil advisory until further notice. Water tests are being done to ensure that the water is safe to consume. Residents living south of Gamble Street are not part of the advisory.
KBUR
Edward Stone Staff member suffers allergic reaction
Burlington, IA- A Staff Member at Edward Stone Intermediate School in Burlington Tuesday suffered an allergic reaction to body spray. The Hawk Eye reports that an ambulance was called to Edward Stone at 11:32 AM Tuesday, January 10th, after the staff member was exposed to body spray that a student had reportedly sprayed in class.
kciiradio.com
KCII Christmas Cash Call Winner Announced
Out of hundreds of phone calls and dozens of KCII Christmas Cash Call prize winners, one listener has received an extra special belated stocking stuffer. Dwight Britton of Columbus Junction was chosen as the $1000 grand prize winner. He had won $60 during an on-air call on November 28th.”Oh my goodness, I’m tickled to death. Yeah thank you, I thank the radio station and everybody that was involved with this. Yeah, I appreciate it. I’ll have to give it to my wife, she’ll probably give it to the grandkids.” KCII gave away $2000 live on the air to lucky listeners before Christmas. Our next on-air giveaway, Radio Active Bingo, starts Monday, January 16th. The one to count on for great giveaways is AM and FM KCII.
ourquadcities.com
Blaze destroys home early Saturday
A fire destroyed a home in Burlington early Saturday, according to a news release from the Burlington Fire Department. At 5:36 a.m., Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments responded to the 600 block of Dunham Street in Burlington for a reported house fire. Firefighters arrived at 5:40 a.m. to find...
kciiradio.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Cracking Down On Youth Vaping, Nicotine Use
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has taken a pledge to prevent tobacco, alternative nicotine, and vapor product use in the county’s youth. The program, known as I-Pledge, is a partnership with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division. It works to educate local retailers and enforce the state’s tobacco, nicotine, and vaping laws. Since it was established in 2000, the statewide tobacco compliance rate has grown to 95%.
kciiradio.com
City of Washington Ward 2 Special Election Pre-Registration Deadline
The deadline to pre-register for the February 14, City of Washington Ward 2 special election is Monday, January 30 at 5:00 p.m. Alternatively, any person who is eligible to vote may register to do so in person on election day by completing a voter registration application, making a written oath, and providing proof of both identity and residence. However, registration on or before January 30 is strongly encouraged to avoid delays at the polling place. Residents of Ward 2 may register at the County Auditor’s Office, at the Courthouse in Washington, or at any driver’s license station. Online registration is also available through the Electronic Voter Registration link on our website. The County Auditor’s Office is open weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, January 30. Anyone with questions should contact the Washington County Auditor’s Office. You can find a link to the voter registration form with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
KBUR
Fort Madison home lost after electrical fire
Fort Madison, IA- The Fort Madison Fire department says that a home in the 1600 block of 33rd street was destroyed by an electrical fire Thursday, January 12th. The Pen City Current reports that Fort Madison Firefighters were called to 1623 33rd Street for a house fire. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the porch and the house.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Michelle Redlinger
On today’s program, we are talking with Michelle Redlinger, Director of the Washington Chamber of Commerce about the Commerce’s year in review.
The Restaurants & Stores Iowans Want to Come to the Corridor
Earlier this week, word got out that In-N-Out Burger would FINALLY be expanding east! The 75-year-old burger chain has lots of locations over on the west side of the country, but this is the first time that they will open a location as far east as Tennessee. There are several eateries set to arrive in Nashville in 2026.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kciiradio.com
Elizabeth “Liz” A. Staats
Celebration of life services for 42-year-old Elizabeth “Liz” A. Staats of Columbus Junction will be Tuesday, January 17th at 10:30a.m. at Marion Avenue Baptist Church in Washington. Calling hours will begin Monday, January 16th at 2p.m. at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington with family present to receive friends from 5-7p.m. Monday. Interment will take place at the Wapello Cemetery. Memorials have been established for Domestic Abuse Prevention through Marion Avenue Baptist Church.
Comments / 0