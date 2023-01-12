During the Washington School Board meeting Wednesday, Superintendent Willie Stone gave a report on the District. Part of that report was the Reunification Plan in the event of an incident at one of the schools. Superintendent Stone met with Emergency Management Coordinator Marissa Reisen to go over the plans and discuss any changes that needed to be made. Stone states, “I asked her if she would talk with either Jefferson County or Keokuk County, so when their officers come, their sole purpose will be to go to the reunification site and rally points. So that we have everything, all of our students are as secure as possible.” School facilities began drills for reunification in the event of an incident this week. If an event should occur, it is being arranged that surrounding county law enforcement will go to the reunification sites while the Washington Police Department and Sheriff’s Office will go to the site of the event.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO