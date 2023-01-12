Read full article on original website
Washington School Board Reunification Plans and Drills
During the Washington School Board meeting Wednesday, Superintendent Willie Stone gave a report on the District. Part of that report was the Reunification Plan in the event of an incident at one of the schools. Superintendent Stone met with Emergency Management Coordinator Marissa Reisen to go over the plans and discuss any changes that needed to be made. Stone states, “I asked her if she would talk with either Jefferson County or Keokuk County, so when their officers come, their sole purpose will be to go to the reunification site and rally points. So that we have everything, all of our students are as secure as possible.” School facilities began drills for reunification in the event of an incident this week. If an event should occur, it is being arranged that surrounding county law enforcement will go to the reunification sites while the Washington Police Department and Sheriff’s Office will go to the site of the event.
Washington County Fair Board Presentation for Board of Supervisors
At the Washington Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, the Washington County Fair Board gave a presentation on the 2022 Washington County Fair. They highlighted the many events and entertainment. Fair Board President Kurt Dallmeyer spoke about the fair’s impact on the City of Washington. “We basically are still finding other ways that people are using our fair, and bringing people to our town. I think that’s kind of one of our goals, is to be a place where we can bring people to our community with our facilities and availability to use a lot of that.” The funding request from the Fair Board was $41,000. That has been the amount requested annually. Funding would go toward the upkeep of the grounds and facilities. The Washington County Fair runs from July sixteenth to the twenty-first. You can find more information about the Fair with the link with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
Washington Wonderland Winners
Beginning at the end of November, Washington businesses decked their halls in hopes of winning the Washington Wonderland contest. The public visited the stores and viewed the Holiday decor and then was able to cast their votes for their favorites. KCII spoke with one of the winners, Wolf Floral, about the process of decorating their storefront. Laura Bombei states, “Well we did see a picture, I think it was at a trade show, so we kind of based it off of that. It’s a little bit different than normal; it’s kind of a muted color combination instead of the traditional red and green. I tend to go towards more of a natural look, so I guess that’s what we came up with this year” The winners were announced this week by the Washington Chamber of Commerce. Congratulations to The Chair, People’s Choice Winner, and Wolf Floral, the Tour of Homes Committee Winner.
Washington Board of Supervisors Meeting Preview
The Washington County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session on Tuesday. On the agenda is the Main Street Washington annual report, the semi-annual statement of funds from the Washington County Treasurer, and the Veteran Affairs Quarterly report. Also on the agenda is proceedings to take action to select the winning bid for the property located at 302 W Main St in Washington. The meeting will be held in the supervisor’s chambers at the Washington County Courthouse at 9 AM.
Washington County Pork Producers Seeking Royalty Contestants
The Washington County Pork Producers are seeking contestants for the 2023 Royalty. Female students in their junior or senior year of high school can compete for Washington County Pork Queen, while any junior or senior can apply to become the Pork Youth Ambassador. Entry forms are due by Wednesday, February 1.
Halcyon House Washington Page with Michelle Redlinger
On today’s program, we are talking with Michelle Redlinger, Director of the Washington Chamber of Commerce about the Commerce’s year in review.
Grinnell Regional Medical Center Welcomes First Baby of 2023
GRINNELL — UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) celebrated the arrival of the first baby of 2023 at 6:53 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. Ashley and Nichole Eubanks of Tama welcomed a daughter, Carter Marie. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches long.
KCII Christmas Cash Call Winner Announced
Out of hundreds of phone calls and dozens of KCII Christmas Cash Call prize winners, one listener has received an extra special belated stocking stuffer. Dwight Britton of Columbus Junction was chosen as the $1000 grand prize winner. He had won $60 during an on-air call on November 28th.”Oh my goodness, I’m tickled to death. Yeah thank you, I thank the radio station and everybody that was involved with this. Yeah, I appreciate it. I’ll have to give it to my wife, she’ll probably give it to the grandkids.” KCII gave away $2000 live on the air to lucky listeners before Christmas. Our next on-air giveaway, Radio Active Bingo, starts Monday, January 16th. The one to count on for great giveaways is AM and FM KCII.
City of Washington Looking for New Officer
The Washington Police Department is looking for a new Officer. Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) certification is preferred but not required. Police Officers work 12-hour shifts (14 days of each 28-day schedule) with overtime opportunities available. There is a hiring Bonus of $5000 for Iowa Law Enforcement Academy-certified applicants. Placement on vacation and pay scale depends on years of experience for Iowa Law Enforcement Academy certified hires. Application packets are available by contacting the Washington Police Department. All applications must include a cover letter, resume and three professional references. The first review of applications will begin on February 6th. The Washington Police Department recently added a new Officer to their team. Officer Mia Bredecka completed the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Certification graduating on December 16th and began training with the Washington Police Department on the 19th.
Bird Exhibition Cancellation Lifted
On Thursday, January 12, The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced that their November 10 order canceling all live bird exhibitions at fairs and other gatherings has been lifted. The order initially went into effect after confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza had been reported in the state, one of which in Louisa County.
Mediator Weighs In On Brighton Fire Dispute
Patrick Callahan is a mediator hired by the City of Brighton amidst the 28E Agreement dispute regarding the Brighton Volunteer Fire Department. Callahan met with city officials, members of the department, and representatives from the townships they serve in a public meeting on Tuesday, January 10. The primary dispute has...
City of Washington Ward 2 Special Election Pre-Registration Deadline
The deadline to pre-register for the February 14, City of Washington Ward 2 special election is Monday, January 30 at 5:00 p.m. Alternatively, any person who is eligible to vote may register to do so in person on election day by completing a voter registration application, making a written oath, and providing proof of both identity and residence. However, registration on or before January 30 is strongly encouraged to avoid delays at the polling place. Residents of Ward 2 may register at the County Auditor’s Office, at the Courthouse in Washington, or at any driver’s license station. Online registration is also available through the Electronic Voter Registration link on our website. The County Auditor’s Office is open weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, January 30. Anyone with questions should contact the Washington County Auditor’s Office. You can find a link to the voter registration form with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
Gov Kim Reynolds Announces $4 Million for the Rehabilitation of Housing in Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington
DES MOINES, IOWA (January 12, 2023) — Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a total of $4 million in grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program.
Demons Host Saturday Archery Tourney
The Washington Demon archery teams open up the Demon Den today for area sharp shooters to compete. Washington shot at all three levels in both bullseye and 3D contests last weekend at Center Point-Urbana. In bullseye, at the high school level, Washington was third of seven teams with a 3205, Cedar Rapids Prairie won with a 3323. Lily Brown led the Demon girls with a 282 that included 16 tens to place seventh. Madison Conway was eighth with a 280. Cash Pepper led the Washington boys in 20th with a 273 that included 12 tens. The Washington Middle Schoolers were second of eight teams with a 3126, Alburnett beat the Demons by three points. Caden Higdon led the Washington boys with a 272 including 12 tens to place fourth. Mark Chenowith had a 270 for sixth. Gabrielle Andrew was the top Washington girls shooter with a 271 including nine tens for fourth. Charlee Read was eighth overall for the Demon girls with a 268. The Lincoln Demons were team champions with a 2612. Washington was led by a pair of runners-up with Jace Helfrich second for the boys with a 259 that included nine tens and Liliana Hernandez with a 247 for the girls that included seven tens. Other top 10s for the boys included Jordan Thorius fourth, Finn Plattner fifth, and Braxton Rich ninth. Miriam Pierce was sixth for the Demon girls.
The Restaurants & Stores Iowans Want to Come to the Corridor
Earlier this week, word got out that In-N-Out Burger would FINALLY be expanding east! The 75-year-old burger chain has lots of locations over on the west side of the country, but this is the first time that they will open a location as far east as Tennessee. There are several eateries set to arrive in Nashville in 2026.
Edward Stone Staff member suffers allergic reaction
Burlington, IA- A Staff Member at Edward Stone Intermediate School in Burlington Tuesday suffered an allergic reaction to body spray. The Hawk Eye reports that an ambulance was called to Edward Stone at 11:32 AM Tuesday, January 10th, after the staff member was exposed to body spray that a student had reportedly sprayed in class.
Eastern Iowa Taco Spot Abruptly Closes Their Doors
If you're getting lunch or dinner with a group of friends, the first person to suggest tacos normally wins. Tacos are great any time of the day. You could have tacos for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Add in the 2 a.m. taco stop after a night of partying and you've got a food group that's great to eat any time of the day. Fans of this taco spot in Dubuque will have to find a new place to grab this delicious entre.
Blaze destroys home early Saturday
A fire destroyed a home in Burlington early Saturday, according to a news release from the Burlington Fire Department. At 5:36 a.m., Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments responded to the 600 block of Dunham Street in Burlington for a reported house fire. Firefighters arrived at 5:40 a.m. to find...
Cedar Rapids AGAIN One Of The Worst Cities In Gross Study
Good night, sleep tight, Don't let the bedbugs bite. Unless you're in Cedar Rapids because they probably will be biting you!. A list came out this month which ranked some of the worst cities in America for bed bugs. This study is based on data gathered between December 1, 2021...
Patterson Lights Up Keokuk in Washington Boys’ Hoops Win
The Washington Demon boys’ basketball team used a dominant second-half effort to pull away and defeat the Keokuk Chiefs 69-45 Friday. Washington saw a 16-point first half lead whittled down to 29-23 at halftime, but the Demons doubled up the Chiefs in the third quarter to go up 53-35 and never let up. Keokuk had no answers for Washington senior guard Ethan Patterson, who set the nets ablaze by hitting a season-high eight three-point baskets and scoring 20 of his game-high 31 points in the second half. Demons head coach Collin Stark told KCII Sports that it was great to see Patterson break out of a rare shooting slump.
