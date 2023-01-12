ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Duke stumbles late at Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. – Duke is going to have a week to dwell on a game that showed how much further it has to go when it comes to handling physicality and making game-winning plays late. The Blue Devils were outmuscled by host Clemson in the Tigers’ 72-64 win on...
Clemson falls at number 16 Duke

Durham, N.C. – Celeste Taylor led all scorers with 19 and Clemson could not overcome a slow start to the second half, falling 66-56 at the hands of No. 16/19 Duke on Thursday night in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The win moves the Blue Devils to 15-1, 5-0 ACC, on the year, while the loss drops […]
Wolfpack Mourns the Loss of Hall of Fame Coach

RALEIGH -- Don Easterling, a Hall of Fame coach and mentor to generations of athletes, died on Saturday at the age of 90. Easterling served as the head coach at NC State for 24 years (1970-94), leading the Wolfpack to 17 ACC titles (15 men, 2 women). The men won 12 consecutive crowns under his leadership from 1971-82. He posted a career record of 328-118 and his teams went 162-64 vs. ACC competition.
NC A&T track program believes it has something to prove

"We can still make some noise on the national level. We're still good. The goal is to win the Colonial. Second place would be a disappointment." - Allen Johnson, North Carolina A&T track coach The post NC A&T track program believes it has something to prove appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Bad Machines gives gamers a place to play in Durham

Glen Swan is the owner of Bad Machines, one of North Carolina's first esports bars that recently opened in an upstairs space in downtown Durham. Glen Swan is the owner of Bad Machines, one of North Carolina's first esports bars that recently opened in an upstairs space in downtown Durham.
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
Strong storms move through North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Showers and storms moved throughout the Piedmont Triad Thursday night. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties until 7:30 p.m. The strong storms were active through the evening hours but then lessened. Primary risks included heavy rain, ponding water and...
Duke Health beginning work on 3-story medical office bldg. in Mebane

The Duke University Health System, long-established in the Triangle region, is expanding its footprint in the Triad, as clearing and grading has begun in order to make way for a three-story, 58,764-square foot medical office building – “Building 1,” as it is termed based on preliminary plans submitted to the city – at 480 Gregory Poole Lane in Mebane.
Segregation and gentrification: History of Raleigh's Black neighborhoods preserved in new book

WRAL enterprise multimedia journalist & Heather Leah, WRAL multiplatform producer. Entire neighborhoods torn down and erased by time. A small, unassuming park near downtown, where once stood an entire college campus. A cemetery that, for years, was overgrown and practically unnoticed by passersby. A hidden alleyway in downtown where the first licensed Black doctor in North Carolina once lived – now hidden by high-rises.
