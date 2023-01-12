Read full article on original website
Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and AprilJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
Affordable homeownership opportunity in Chapel HillThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
White Oak Creek Greenway Offers Around 7 Miles of Pure Cycling BlissJames TulianoCary, NC
Scarlet Nation
Duke stumbles late at Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. – Duke is going to have a week to dwell on a game that showed how much further it has to go when it comes to handling physicality and making game-winning plays late. The Blue Devils were outmuscled by host Clemson in the Tigers’ 72-64 win on...
Clemson falls at number 16 Duke
Durham, N.C. – Celeste Taylor led all scorers with 19 and Clemson could not overcome a slow start to the second half, falling 66-56 at the hands of No. 16/19 Duke on Thursday night in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The win moves the Blue Devils to 15-1, 5-0 ACC, on the year, while the loss drops […]
gopack.com
Wolfpack Mourns the Loss of Hall of Fame Coach
RALEIGH -- Don Easterling, a Hall of Fame coach and mentor to generations of athletes, died on Saturday at the age of 90. Easterling served as the head coach at NC State for 24 years (1970-94), leading the Wolfpack to 17 ACC titles (15 men, 2 women). The men won 12 consecutive crowns under his leadership from 1971-82. He posted a career record of 328-118 and his teams went 162-64 vs. ACC competition.
cbs17
NC State broadcaster Gary Hahn returns from suspension, apologizes for immigration comments
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State radio broadcaster Gary Hahn, 70, returned to the microphone on Saturday after a two-game suspension and apologized for his controversial comments. CBS 17 previously reported Hahn was suspended indefinitely after referencing illegal aliens in Texas while announcing an out-of-town score during Duke’s...
cbs17
UNC forward Armando Bacot out indefinitely with ankle injury, despite getting positive X-rays
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Less than two minutes into the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s loss to the No. 13 University of Virginia on Tuesday, star forward, and arguably the Tar Heels’ most important player, center Armando Bacot, went down with an ankle injury and did not return.
NC A&T track program believes it has something to prove
"We can still make some noise on the national level. We're still good. The goal is to win the Colonial. Second place would be a disappointment." - Allen Johnson, North Carolina A&T track coach The post NC A&T track program believes it has something to prove appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NCCU hosting celebration after HBCU National Football Championship title win
The North Carolina Central University football team is hosting a celebration for their 2022 HBCU National Football Championship title.
WRAL
Bad Machines gives gamers a place to play in Durham
Glen Swan is the owner of Bad Machines, one of North Carolina's first esports bars that recently opened in an upstairs space in downtown Durham. Glen Swan is the owner of Bad Machines, one of North Carolina's first esports bars that recently opened in an upstairs space in downtown Durham.
WRAL
No running water, broken elevator among problems at Granville Towers East
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Granville East Towers at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill are dealing with maintenance issues. According to students who reside in the nine-story dorm, which is owned by UNC, the building has been without running water for days at a time and no elevator access for three weeks.
cbs17
Why is ‘local landmark’ 8ft gorilla in Wake Forest up for auction?
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — People who live in or frequently travel through Wake Forest may be familiar with the giant gorilla sitting off of South Main St. The eight-foot gorilla stands outside of Hoy Auction, an auction house in the town, holding his hand out so people can sit in it for pictures.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
3 North Carolina Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes three cities right here in North Carolina.
WXII 12
Strong storms move through North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Showers and storms moved throughout the Piedmont Triad Thursday night. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties until 7:30 p.m. The strong storms were active through the evening hours but then lessened. Primary risks included heavy rain, ponding water and...
alamancenews.com
Duke Health beginning work on 3-story medical office bldg. in Mebane
The Duke University Health System, long-established in the Triangle region, is expanding its footprint in the Triad, as clearing and grading has begun in order to make way for a three-story, 58,764-square foot medical office building – “Building 1,” as it is termed based on preliminary plans submitted to the city – at 480 Gregory Poole Lane in Mebane.
cbs17
Durham blocks without power, street closed after roof blows off building
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One Durham street was closed and multiple blocks were experiencing a power outage after a roof has struck power lines in Durham. North LaSalle Street was closed as roof parts are hanging on power lines on the street and draped over a building. A CBS...
alamancenews.com
ACC weighing options to close $5.7M shortfall to build indoor shooting range at public safety training center
Alamance Community College officials say they’re running down every possible lead to close a $5,691,515 funding gap needed to build an indoor firing range at the college’s third bond project – a public safety training center planned for Green Level, construction of which has yet to begin.
WRAL
Roof blown off building, N. Lasalle street shut down in Durham
A roof was blown off a building that had been in Durham for 50 years. A roof was blown off a building that had been in Durham for 50 years.
North Carolina Central University 1 of 3 HBCUs to receive funding after bomb threats
President Biden's administration announced Friday that NC Central University would be one of three schools to receive funding in the aftermath of bomb threats that terrorized students early last year.
Segregation and gentrification: History of Raleigh's Black neighborhoods preserved in new book
WRAL enterprise multimedia journalist & Heather Leah, WRAL multiplatform producer. Entire neighborhoods torn down and erased by time. A small, unassuming park near downtown, where once stood an entire college campus. A cemetery that, for years, was overgrown and practically unnoticed by passersby. A hidden alleyway in downtown where the first licensed Black doctor in North Carolina once lived – now hidden by high-rises.
Overnight storms leave thousands without power in Durham and Orange counties
Thousands of people were without power in Durham and Orange counties Firday morning after a round of strong storms brought heavy winds and rain.
