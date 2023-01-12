Read full article on original website
Related
kciiradio.com
City of Washington Looking for New Officer
The Washington Police Department is looking for a new Officer. Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) certification is preferred but not required. Police Officers work 12-hour shifts (14 days of each 28-day schedule) with overtime opportunities available. There is a hiring Bonus of $5000 for Iowa Law Enforcement Academy-certified applicants. Placement on vacation and pay scale depends on years of experience for Iowa Law Enforcement Academy certified hires. Application packets are available by contacting the Washington Police Department. All applications must include a cover letter, resume and three professional references. The first review of applications will begin on February 6th. The Washington Police Department recently added a new Officer to their team. Officer Mia Bredecka completed the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Certification graduating on December 16th and began training with the Washington Police Department on the 19th.
kciiradio.com
Washington Board of Supervisors Meeting Preview
The Washington County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session on Tuesday. On the agenda is the Main Street Washington annual report, the semi-annual statement of funds from the Washington County Treasurer, and the Veteran Affairs Quarterly report. Also on the agenda is proceedings to take action to select the winning bid for the property located at 302 W Main St in Washington. The meeting will be held in the supervisor’s chambers at the Washington County Courthouse at 9 AM.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to federal prison for maintaining drug houses
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 44-year-old man from Cedar Rapids has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to maintaining drug-involved premises back in February. According to court documents, Corey Lamar Cullar started renting a series of residences in Cedar Rapids to be used to distribute controlled substances in Fall 2017. Cullar and his associates distributed marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, and ecstasy pills from these residences, and involved minors in the distribution of these substances. He exercised a leadership role over several individuals and provided firearms to them.
KCJJ
Suspect who led police on chase through Iowa City cornfield now at-large after skipping sentencing
A suspect who led police on a chase through an Iowa City cornfield that caused a lockdown at a nearby elementary school is now wanted after skipping his sentencing. 36-year-old Deonte House…who lists home addresses of both Cicero, Illinois and Des Moines…was scheduled to be sentenced on Monday in Johnson County court. But court records show he failed to appear, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
KCJJ
IC teens accused of stealing running vehicle
Two Iowa City teens face charges that they stole a running vehicle on New Year’s Eve. Police records indicate a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old discovered a work van that had been left running with the keys inside while it was parked at the Westwinds Drive Fareway just before 11:45am.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police forward findings in Devonna Walker death investigation to Linn County Attorney
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department said it has completed its investigation into the death of Devonna Walker last week at the Cambridge Townhomes in Northeast Cedar Rapids. In a press release, police said they have forwarded their completed investigation to the Linn County Attorney on...
kciiradio.com
Washington School Board Reunification Plans and Drills
During the Washington School Board meeting Wednesday, Superintendent Willie Stone gave a report on the District. Part of that report was the Reunification Plan in the event of an incident at one of the schools. Superintendent Stone met with Emergency Management Coordinator Marissa Reisen to go over the plans and discuss any changes that needed to be made. Stone states, “I asked her if she would talk with either Jefferson County or Keokuk County, so when their officers come, their sole purpose will be to go to the reunification site and rally points. So that we have everything, all of our students are as secure as possible.” School facilities began drills for reunification in the event of an incident this week. If an event should occur, it is being arranged that surrounding county law enforcement will go to the reunification sites while the Washington Police Department and Sheriff’s Office will go to the site of the event.
kciiradio.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Cracking Down On Youth Vaping, Nicotine Use
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has taken a pledge to prevent tobacco, alternative nicotine, and vapor product use in the county’s youth. The program, known as I-Pledge, is a partnership with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division. It works to educate local retailers and enforce the state’s tobacco, nicotine, and vaping laws. Since it was established in 2000, the statewide tobacco compliance rate has grown to 95%.
kciiradio.com
Mediator Weighs In On Brighton Fire Dispute
Patrick Callahan is a mediator hired by the City of Brighton amidst the 28E Agreement dispute regarding the Brighton Volunteer Fire Department. Callahan met with city officials, members of the department, and representatives from the townships they serve in a public meeting on Tuesday, January 10. The primary dispute has...
KCRG.com
One person arrested after report of gunshots on Iowa City’s Pedestrian Mall
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was arrested in downtown Iowa City on Saturday after a report of gunshots, according to officials. At around 3:56 p.m., the Iowa City Police Department was sent to a report of a person with a gun near the corner of East College and South Clinton Streets, located on the west end of the downtown Pedestrian Mall. Police arrived and were able to take the alleged shooter into custody. Their name has not been released.
KCJJ
IC bartender accused of serving alcohol after hours
An Iowa City bartender faces charges that he served alcohol after hours. Iowa City Police say they were conducting a bar check at Grizzly’s on Highland Court just before 2:30 Wednesday morning when they observed a bartender, identified as 34-year-old Alexander Mims of the Lake Ridge manufactured housing community, consuming beer behind the bar. Two patrons were also still reportedly drinking alcoholic beverages despite it being well past 2am.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police and Linn County Attorney release statement on homicide of Devonna Walker
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With questions surrounding the death and investigation of a 29-year-old woman, officials have released a joint statement in the hope of quelling public concerns. Police initially responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast at about 6:45...
kciiradio.com
Riverside Man Sentenced to Two Years in Federal Prison
A man who conspired to distribute heroin was sentenced on January 10 to two years in federal prison. Thirty-year-old Taylor James Leyden of Riverside received the prison term after a July 5, 2022, guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin. During proceedings, Leyden admitted he conspired with others to distribute heroin. Evidence at prior hearings and information presented at the sentencing hearing showed that, in 2021, the Cedar Rapids DEA conducted a wiretap investigation of several heroin and fentanyl traffickers in the Cedar Rapids area. In March 2021, based on intercepted communications from the wiretap, the vehicle in which Leyden was riding was stopped by police. During a search of the vehicle, Leyden was found in possession of over 10 grams of a mixture containing heroin and other substances. About two months later, Leyden was again stopped by law enforcement and found in possession of approximately 3.5 grams of a substance that contained heroin, fentanyl, and metonitazene. Leyden was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system. Leyden is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison. The case was investigated as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) program of the United States Department of Justice through a cooperative effort of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Task Force consisting of the DEA; the Linn County Sheriff’s Office; the Cedar Rapids Police Department; the Marion Police Department; and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
KCRG.com
Riverside man sentenced to federal prison for heroin and fentanyl conspiracy
RIVERSIDE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 30-year-old man who conspired to distribute heroin was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday. Evidence at the hearing showed Taylor James Leyden conspired with others to distribute substances that contained both heroin and fentanyl. In 2021, Cedar Rapids DEA conducted a wiretap investigation of several...
rcreader.com
Gov Kim Reynolds Announces $4 Million for the Rehabilitation of Housing in Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington
DES MOINES, IOWA (January 12, 2023) — Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a total of $4 million in grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Pork Producers Seeking Royalty Contestants
The Washington County Pork Producers are seeking contestants for the 2023 Royalty. Female students in their junior or senior year of high school can compete for Washington County Pork Queen, while any junior or senior can apply to become the Pork Youth Ambassador. Entry forms are due by Wednesday, February 1.
KCRG.com
One dead, one injured in Iowa County crash involving Iowa DOT plow
The Monticello Police Department is investigating a case they say started as an active break in that led to a deadly shooting. Emma Harding from Tanager Place joins us to talk about how they're dealing with the workforce shortage. Firefighters extinguish fire at Cambridge Townhomes in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 6...
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds announces $4 million for rehabilitation of housing
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program. The funds are made available through Federal...
KCJJ
2 men arrested after allegedly scuffling with Iowa City Police during traffic stop
Two men have been arrested after allegedly scuffling with Iowa City Police during an early Saturday morning traffic stop. Arrest records indicate 32-year-old Luis Ramirez Ramos of Marion was pulled over just after 1:45am after making an improper right turn at Burlington and Madison Streets. Police say Ramos Ramirez refused to roll down the window of his 2018 Toyota Tundra, refused to exit the car, and refused to identify himself. He then reportedly resisted arrest, assaulted police, and had to be dragged out of the vehicle.
KCJJ
Iowa State Patrol identifies victim in fatal I-80 accident in Iowa County
Iowa State Patrol has identified the victim who died in a multiple vehicle crash in Iowa County. The accident happened on eastbound Interstate between the North English and Marengo exits around 1pm Thursday. According to the accident report, a 2019 Jeep Cherokee struck a DOT plow truck that was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project. The driver of the Jeep was killed in the accident. On Friday night, the State Patrol identified the woman as 64-year-old Joyce Baumgarten of Cedar Rapids.
Comments / 1