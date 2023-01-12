WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - “Safe” and “warm” are two words hundreds of people did not think they would be saying so soon. They were flooded-out of their apartments in the coldest snap the Tri-State has had in decades. The heat went out and the pipes burst two days before Christmas at the Pinecrest Apartments in West Price Hill.

