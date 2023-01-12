Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Restaurant Review--Otto's in CovingtonLibby Shively McAvoyCovington, KY
4 Amazing Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
Related
wvxu.org
Missing the snow? You'll have to keep waiting
If you've been hoping for more snow this winter, you may have to wait a little longer. In the Cincinnati area, the snowstorm before Christmas brought intensely cold temperatures and inches of snow. Before that storm, the area had only seen a little over an inch of snow total between November and the end of December.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Reed Hartman Highway at I-275 in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Reed Hartman Highway at I-275 in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
sciotopost.com
Rare Winter Tornado Confirmed Just Miles from Ohio Border
Kentucky – A tornado has been confirmed to have touched down in Northern Kentucky during this turbulent weather. According to the National Weather Service, has confirmed a tornado touched down south of Dry Ridge in Grant County. This survey is in relation to thunderstorms that moved through the area earlier this morning and a tornado warning was issued, including this area of Grant County.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive in Warren County
MASON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive, near Kroger, in Warren County. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
WLWT 5
Crash, flipped vehicle reported on Observatory Avenue in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Observatory Avenue is now open to usual traffic. Officers are responding to reports of a crash involving a flipped vehicle in Hyde Park, Friday afternoon. It happened just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Observatory and Delta avenues. Police are temporarily closing Observatory Avenue while...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Turpin Lake Place in Anderson Township
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Turpin Lake Place in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, pole and wires down at Glenway and Manss avenues in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Police and crews are responding to reports of a crash into a pole in West Price Hill. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. at Glenway and Manss avenues. A pole and wires are reportedly down in the roadway as a result of the crash. Click the video...
WLWT 5
Reports of vehicle crash into a building on Glenway Avenue in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of vehicle crash into a building on Glenway Avenue in Green Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
Fox 19
First Alert Weather: Rain continues, possibility of snow mix Friday morning
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday’s rain is moving out of our area and cooler temperatures are moving in. Friday will bring with it the chance of some snow or a wintry mix for the morning commute. Watch out for slick spots on roads as you drive into work or school.
WLWT 5
Theft reported at a business on Race Street in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Theft reported at a business on Race Street in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a vehicle fire on Princeton Pike in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a vehicle fire on Princeton Pike and West Kemper Road in Springdale. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
Reports of a fire on Ferguson Road in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a fire on Ferguson Road in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Crash, pedestrian struck reported on Melodymanor Drive in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Crash, pedestrian struck reported on Melodymanor Drive in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Report of a man shot in the leg on Harrison Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a man shot in the leg in the 2900 block of Harrison Avenue in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Grand Boulevard in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Grand Boulevard in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WKRC
Safe and warm: Heat and water on, people back home at CMHA's Pinecrest Apartments
WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - “Safe” and “warm” are two words hundreds of people did not think they would be saying so soon. They were flooded-out of their apartments in the coldest snap the Tri-State has had in decades. The heat went out and the pipes burst two days before Christmas at the Pinecrest Apartments in West Price Hill.
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported at Hemlock Street in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ohio — Downed wires reported at Hemlock Street in Franklin. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WKRC
Cincinnati forecast: Strong to severe storms with heavy rain, followed by some snow
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Wet to wintry! Two storm systems move into the Cincinnati area with the highest impacts arriving Thursday. The first weathermaker arrives Wednesday as temperatures warm into the lower 50s with light rain. The second one is going to be much bigger and more impactful. Rain moves back...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Glenway Avenue in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Glenway Avenue in Green Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Video shows crews working to extinguish fire at car dealership in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crews responded to reports of a fire in Florence on Friday afternoon. It happened around 4 p.m. at a Cadillac-Subaru dealership on Industrial Road. A viewer-submitted video shows a vehicle that appears to have crashed into the dealership and caught fire. The video shows crews working...
Comments / 0