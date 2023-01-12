ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers Scouting Report: LSU EDGE BJ Ojulari

By Derrick Bell
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JSMUU_0kCAOzbI00

The Pittsburgh Steelers could eye a very talented edge rusher in the early portions of the NFL Draft.

Another talented pass rusher has declared for the NFL Draft. Could BJ Ojulari be on the Pittsburgh Steelers' radar?

A former 4-star prospect from Marietta, Georgia, Ojulari was an instant contributor as a freshman on the LSU Tigers' defense, notching a three-sack performance in one of his fourth career game.

Ojulari won the starting job as a sophomore and proceeded to lead the team in sacks with seven. Entering his junior season, Ojulari was a known commodity within the NFL Draft community due to his pass-rushing prowess and disruptive capabilities. He finished his collegiate career with another strong campaign in 2022.

The Steelers, along with the rest of the NFL, are always looking for pass rushers but where does Ojulari stack up in a talented edge class?

Ojulari aligns primarily as a weakside outside linebacker in LSU's off-front. Mostly asked to operate out of a 2-point stance, Ojulari's main objective for the Tigers' defense was to rush the passer. Most of his rush opportunities came either on 7-tech or wide nine alignments where he can best use his speed off the edge. It's also worth mentioning that Ojulari has spent plenty of time rushing from both sides of the line of scrimmage and doesn't seem to have a noticeable preference for either side.

Strengths

First things first, Ojulari's intangibles are off the charts. Not only was the junior voted as a team captain, but he was also awarded the prestigious number 18 jersey by the LSU coaching staff. For those unfamiliar with the significance of the number, here's some context about what that means, straight from his head coach Brian Kelly.

"The No. 18 is the player who brings all those traits of someone who leads in an extraordinary manner," Kelly said. "... The attention to detail, great focus, represents the program in a positive way in the classroom, in the community and on the field."

A noted hard worker who also has NFL bloodlines, as his brother Azeez was a second-round draft pick by the New York Giants back in 2021.

The on-field scouting report on Ojulari revolves heavily around his athletic ability, particularly his speed. Impressive straight-line speed and explosiveness are two of the main things that stand out immediately on film. His overall frame is on the smaller side, as he's listed at 6-3, 250-pounds but he makes up for that with his athletic profile.

Ojulari understands how he wins and plays to his strengths very well while understanding his current limitations as a player. Flushed with translatable traits, his value as a pass rusher is what will make him such a hot commodity throughout the draft process.

As a pass rusher, Ojulari can be incredibly disruptive off of the edge. He's a speed-first rusher who routinely beats the outside shoulder of tackles with speed up the arch. The burst stands, and when he rolls off of his front foot, Ojulari has a lightning-quick first step to give him the advantage early in the rep. Ojulari creates chaos for quarterbacks at the top of their drops, frequently forcing opposing quarterbacks to step up into the pocket immediately to avoid him. He's a highly intelligent player who's aware of where he is in the pocket and when he feels himself getting too far upfield, he'll quickly spin back toward the quarterback instead of running himself out of the play.

Ojulari's go-to move is his ghost move where he'll flash his hands to get the tackle's feet to stop and shoot their hands before dipping underneath them untouched. When utilizing this move, Ojulari does an excellent job dipping his inside shoulder to reduce his surface area, making it incredibly difficult for tackles to get their hands on him to slow him down. There are plenty of examples of him giving top competition constant fits off of this one move alone.

Another notable attribute Ojulari possesses as a pass rusher is his ability to bend through contact. When Ojulari gets to the apex of his rush, he will begin to flatten to the quarterback. Even when he's contacted by the offensive tackle, who is usually in recovery mode at that point, Ojulari shows plus ankle flexibility and bend in his lower half to be able to contort his body in some wicked ways on the way to the quarterback.

It's not just the ability to withstand contact, continually fighting through the rep, but it's the speed and angles at which he is able to do, so that makes him so intriguing.

Beyond the speed-dip or ghost move, Ojulari has a plethora of other pass-rushing moves at his disposal. He's got quick hands, and you'll see him flash a cross-chop, club-rip, and a two-hand swipe.

To pair with his primary pass-rushing moves, he also possesses several counters that he'll work, depending on how opposing tackles react to his original rush path. His favorite inside counters are a club swim and inside swim move where he's able to create penetration almost immediately due to how sudden his movements are.

Ojulari has a clear pass-rush plan that's improved heavily over his time in college. He'll set blockers up with tempo and pace while also showing some nuance with euro-steps and jab steps to get blockers off balance and/or leaning in one direction.

When LSU opted to move him inside on passing downs, deploying different fronts with Ojulari over the guard, he caused havoc. SEC guards just weren't fleet of foot enough to handle his lateral quickness and made quick work of them whenever he got the chance. Currently, Ojulari is a speed specialist first, but there are flashes of him converting speed to power using leg drive and natural leverage.

While I don't think he has quite the length that his brother does, Ojulari destroyed the Ole Miss tackles over and over by making the first significant contact with his long arm and driving them back into the quarterback's lap.

Ojulari is a bit of a projection as a run defender at this current juncture, but he still owns some positive qualities in this regard. First, Ojulari can be disruptive with quick hands and sudden lower body movements to avoid blockers that are targeting him. He's a willing run defender who plays with high-quality effort and his speed is useful to run down blocks from the backside of run plays. Whenever SEC offenses elected to declare him as the conflict defender in read-option concepts, Ojulari has no problem carrying out his assignments. He's fairly solid in terms of hit power as he's not often seen getting dragged by ball carriers for additional yards after contact.

The coaching decisions behind this are a little bizarre, but Ojulari does have a good amount of experience dropping into zone coverage. In his final season at LSU, he dropped into coverage 16.2% of the time, according to PFF - quite a bit more than some of the other top edge defenders in the draft class.

Most of these drops were into the flat or the curl/hook zones, and while there wasn't really anything noticeable, either good or bad, on tape that jumped out, he's fairly comfortable getting depth and playing in space.

Weaknesses

He's put on a bunch of healthy weight since entering college, but there's no other way around it, Ojulari still needs to get stronger.

He's not necessarily a complete liability in run defense, but some of the better tackles in the conference were able to displace him from gaps or take him completely out of the play. There were even times when tight ends were sustaining blocks in the trenches against him which was a bit worrisome.

The lack of upper body strength also showed up in terms of stacking and shedding blocks, once a blocker has their hands on him, he's slow to disengage to get himself back into the mix. There are also some missed tackles on tape that need to be cleaned up as he needs to do a better job of wrapping guys up.

He's already an impactful pass rusher, but in order for him to level up in that regard, more power and pop behind his hands would really help him put more fear into opposing tackles. The ghost move that he relies on heavily is an advanced move that most college tackles aren't ready for, but the NFL tackles won't respect the flashing of hands until he proves that he can run through their chest with any sort of consistency. He's going to be shorter than every tackle he'll go up against, and he needs to utilize that natural leverage to his advantage. With that in mind, he could also do a better job using his length. The pressure and sack production has always been there, but ideally, you'd see an added focus on getting the ball out as he's only forced two fumbles in his career.

As effective of a speed rusher as he is, Ojulari has made a habit of false stepping out of his stance. It's maddening to watch at times as you'll often see him pick his front foot up off of the ground first instead of rolling off of his front foot to explode upfield. You have to really be watching for it to notice it because he's so explosive otherwise that it hasn't been a huge deal for him in college. But this simple tweak to his stance and start could create a massive difference for him, turning some of those pressures or quarterback hits into more sack production.

He's really fast, but he should be even faster.

Numbers to Note

- Career totals: 77 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles

- 2022 totals: 34 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble

- 18.0% pass rush win rate in 2022, 17th among power five EDGE rushers (PFF)

- Finished 6th in total pressures (54) in 2021, 10th in total pressures (49) in 2022 among power five edge rushers (PFF)

- 3.5 sacks, 7 quarterback hits in his first two games (Florida State/Mississippi State) of 2022

Projection

With off-the-charts intangibles, top-notch pass-rushing traits and superb athletic ability, there's plenty to be excited about when evaluating Ojulari as a prospect. He's gone toe-to-toe with great competition over the course of his career at LSU and more often than not, came out on the winning side of things.

Early on as a rookie, he's likely going to be a pass rush specialist who gets on the field in obvious passing situations. His best fit will be as a 3-4 edge defender in a scheme that will utilize his ability to get upfield and get after the quarterback. In order for Ojulari to become an impactful every-down player, he'll need to get a bit stronger without sacrificing his twitch while continue improving against the run.

It's important to keep in mind that Ojulari will not turn 21 years old until just a few weeks prior to the 2023 NFL Draft. It's reasonable to assume that he'll fill out his frame as he gets older and it also signals that we haven't seen anything close to the best of what he has to offer as a player. As an evaluator, there are roughly 8-10 guys each year that I label as "my guys" through the process meaning if I was in a draft room, I would be banging for the team to select them. Ojulari figures to be a permanent fixture on this year's list and I'm a big believer in his character, current skill set and potential ceiling down the line.

Ojulari carries a late-first, early-second round grade currently pending testing numbers and measurables. If the Steelers do not view Alex Highsmith as part of their long-term plans due to cost, Ojulari certainly fits the billing of what they should be looking for in a replacement. Not only is Pittsburgh's scheme the best fit for his skill set, but the idea that he wouldn't be immediately forced into a starting role as a rookie is also ideal.

In the short term, this gives them quality edge depth behind their two best pass rushers and it could potentially give them a long-term option with experience in the event that Highsmith cannot be retained in the future.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

What Diontae Johnson's Cryptic Tweet Meant

Three Free Agents Steelers Must Re-Sign

Steelers Scouting Report: Jordan Addison

Steelers Who Are On Their Way Out

Mitch Trubisky Regrets Signing With Steelers

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Rob Gronkowski Reveals Which Quarterback He Wants To Play With

Rob Gronkowski is retired from professional football. However, he has oftentimes teased a potential return. His cryptic tweets and constant comments on the game have fans intrigued. However, Gronk has noted that if he does come back, he will need a record-breaking salary. At this age, it’s safe to assume that won’t happen.
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
ClutchPoints

4 Bengals issues that could spell disaster vs. Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals were heavy favorites over the Baltimore Ravens last week, and they will be again in the first round of the playoffs. The Bengals won over the Ravens in Week 18, 27-16, thanks to numerous Baltimore turnovers. That compensated for a poor offensive performance by the Bengals. They ran a pretty simple playbook knowing they’d face the Ravens again to begin the postseason. To win the rematch, the Bengals will need to limit turnovers and improve their offensive consistency. That said, let’s look at some of the issues the Bengals have when they face the Ravens in the Wild Card Round.
BALTIMORE, MD
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Georgia Linebacker Hits the Portal

Georgia linebacker and potential super senior Trezmen Marshall has entered the portal according to sources. As first reported by On3.com.  Marshall was a career backup at Georgia at position group in the form of linebacker that’s seen nothing but NFL players in front of him.  Marshall and ...
ATHENS, GA
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
New York Post

Damar Hamlin shown returning to Bills facilities, greeting teammates

Damar Hamlin is back in the building. The Bills safety, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2., is seemingly back in the team’s facilities in Orchard Park. Linebacker Matt Milano posted a photo on his Instagram story Saturday afternoon of Hamlin appearing to greet teammates, smiling and standing up on his own. The post was captioned with an angel emoji. The 24-year-old Hamlin was discharged from the Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute on Wednesday, the Bills announced. He had previously been transferred from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center...
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Lamar Jackson confirms suspicion surrounding Bengals-Ravens matchup

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson confirmed on Thursday that he won’t be playing versus the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday’s Wild Card Round game. The standout quarterback has missed every game since suffering a knee injury in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos. What many thought would be a short-lived absence has now extended itself into the playoffs.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence as questionable

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been limited in practice for several weeks due to a toe injury, but hasn’t missed any playing time because of it. Just as Jacksonville did for the de-facto AFC South championship game against the Titans last week, the Jaguars have listed Lawrence as questionable for Saturday night’s playoff matchup against the Chargers.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
The Spun

Tennessee Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and spent his freshman season as a reserve option for the Volunteers. When then-Heisman contending quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

Odell Beckham Jr. responds to footage of airline incident in Twitter rant

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. went on a rant on Twitter responding to leaked footage of his airline incident from last November. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was the talk of the NFL late in the season as he went on free agent visits to interested teams. But in November, Beckham’s free agent tour was overshadowed after he was removed from a flight at Miami International Airport for not following the flight crew’s directives to fasten his seatbelt. Additionally, the crew said that Beckham was in and out of consciousness.
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired

An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
TENNESSEE STATE
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy