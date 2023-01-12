ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers Have Easy Decision at ILB

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 3 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one option that feels like a no-brainer at inside linebacker.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are believed to bring Robert Spillane back and work around him to sculpt their inside linebacker room in 2023. But what if another path presented itself, and brought a different direction with possibly some more upside?

Discussing the decision on the latest episode of All Steelers Talk, the belief, at least for one host, was that Spillane was a no-brainer. The Steelers were going to walk into the season with Spillane and possibly Myles Jack as their starters and let Mark Robinson operate as their backup.

But then, the idea of another name was presented, and it might be an even better setup for the Steelers.

With the expectation that Pittsburgh re-signs safety Terrell Edmunds, they could be in the running to bring another pair of brothers to the city. Current Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is set to hit the free agent market, and brings some serious potential for a second contract player.

At just 24-years-old, Edmunds is coming off five 100-plus tackle seasons and will leave Buffalo with 31 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, 35 pass deflections and five interceptions.

Spotrac currently has Edmunds's offseason value as 4-years, $44 million, which would put him in the market of another Steelers inside linebacker, Myles Jack.

So, would the Steelers sign Edmunds and Spillane? They could. But they could also keep Jack and have the ability to head into the season with Edmunds, Jack, Spillane and Robinson on the roster.

With the right deals - Edmunds and Jack both making roughly $11 million next season, and Spillane signing for somewhere around $5 million, the Steelers inside linebacker room would take up somewhere around $27 million in 2023.

It's a bit of a jump from the $13 million they paid their three starters this season. But right now, after years of trying to solve the void on the inside, it feels more like an opportunity to solidify the position, which usually means you spend more money.

Buffalo will look for their Super Bowl run this winter, but once that ends, Edmunds should officially hit the Steelers radar. And if they're willing to spend some money for a star inside linebacker, he feels like an easy signing.

no
3d ago

Get Edmunds let Spillane walk,unless he's on the cheap. Edmunds and Jack is ideal with Robinson and another rookie behind them. That keeps the price down instead of paying an erratic backup starter money . So now we at 23mil or so I stead of 35

AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
