Ready the rain gear…again
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A small area of high pressure will slide over us tonight delivering some partial clearing, but the clouds return in earnest on Thursday morning. The next storm for us now over the southern and central plains will move northeastward tracking west of us once again by Thursday night. This keeps us on the milder side of the storm. Rain will begin mid afternoon Thursday and become heavy after the evening commute.
Sunglasses today, Umbrellas again Thursday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Our major Nor’Easter that mostly missed us is weakening today and spinning through the Canadian Maritimes. It did give some areas of eastern MA and NH and ME some snowfall. Our ground is not frozen, so the snow melts from below too!. Our focus...
Blustery day with periods of showers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — No thanks to the huge Nor’Easter spinning over Bermuda today, we’ll continue dealing with a gusty wind, but not as fierce as the 40 to 50 mph gusts eastern New England dealt with yesterday when the storm was closer. Expect flurries or a...
Data reveals most popular used cars in Rhode Island for 2022
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A study done by iSeeCars examined over 9 million used vehicles on the road to determine America’s favorite cars state by state. According to the data, the top three used cars sold in the United States are the Ford F-150, Chevy Silverado 1500 and the Ram 1500 pickup trucks.
Obesity in Rhode Island jumps 10%, study says
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new study of physical activity and obesity rates in the U.S. shows the Ocean State has seen a 10% rise in obesity since 2018. In the report published by analyst Nick VinZant, data shows that 76% of Rhode Islanders exercise at least once a month.
Rhode Island honors legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island on Monday is honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In Central Falls and Pawtucket, residents are invited to volunteer to help clean the soon to be Pawtucket-Central Falls train station. All volunteers will meet at the America’s Food Basket at 11 a.m. in Pawtucket.
Stage set for McKee’s 1st elected State of the State address
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The stage is set for Gov. Dan McKee’s State of the State address for Tuesday night. This will be McKee’s first elected State of the State address since winning his first full term back in November. As for what McKee will address Tuesday...
Economics professor breaks down nearly $100 million tax relief plan
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — In his State of the State address Tuesday, Governor Dan McKee rolled out a new $100 million tax relief proposal to reduce Rhode Island’s tax. McKee’s administration said they plan to reduce state sales tax from 7% to 6.85%, saving $35 million annually.
Pryor to serve as Rhode Island’s housing secretary
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee said Wednesday he’s appointing former Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor as the head of the Department of Housing. Housing Secretary Josh Saal resigned from his position last week after just a year on the job, which came as Rhode Island deals with a growing issue of homeless. His resignation was just another sour mark on the housing crisis the state is facing.
Neronha to take ‘significant enforcement action’ involving major state infrastructure project
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said it will be taking “significant enforcement action” involving a major state infrastructure project. “[This] significant enforcement action [stems] from an investigation into allegations involving a major public infrastructure project,” said Attorney General Peter Neronha in...
Political expert previews State of the State address
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — During his inaugural address and throughout his campaign, Gov. Dan Mckee has mentioned his momentum builds off of accomplishments that include a strong COVID bounce back and a secure economy among other projects. “We’re saving Superman and breathing new life in the downtown Pawtucket and...
Texas man admits to fraud, R.I. widow, U.S. seniors in romance schemes
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — United States Attorney Zachary Cunha announced the conviction of a Texas man who scammed senior citizens around the nation. Folayemi Alabi, 52, of Richmond, Texas, pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiracy and money laundering on Monday. He was arrested this past May, after police...
Senate Minority Leader de la Cruz to give GOP rebuttal to McKee’s State of the State address
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Senate Minority Leader Jessica de la Cruz will deliver the Republican rebuttal to Gov. Dan McKee’s first elected State of the State address. “I am honored to present a response that will address major issues facing Rhode Islanders and promote legislation that provides immediate relief to people who are struggling during a time where there is so much economic uncertainty,” said the senate minority leader in part in a release.
