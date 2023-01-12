PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A small area of high pressure will slide over us tonight delivering some partial clearing, but the clouds return in earnest on Thursday morning. The next storm for us now over the southern and central plains will move northeastward tracking west of us once again by Thursday night. This keeps us on the milder side of the storm. Rain will begin mid afternoon Thursday and become heavy after the evening commute.

WORCESTER COUNTY, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO