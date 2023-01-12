Read full article on original website
BBC
Celtic v Kilmarnock: Rugby Park heroes remember final triumph of 2012
Scottish League Cup semi-final: Celtic v Kilmarnock. Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. From scooting about town in an old minibus and neglecting to go full-pelt...
Report: Juventus Are Interested In Manchester City Full-Back Sergio Gomez
Italian giants Juventus are reportedly said to be interested in Sergio Gomez in this January window even though he only joined Manchester City in the summer.
Will Wout Weghorst Play For Manchester United v Manchester City?
Wout Weghorst is in a race against time to be able to play for Manchester United vs Manchester City.
BBC
Jennie Gow: BBC F1 broadcaster suffers serious stroke
The BBC sports broadcaster Jennie Gow has said she is recovering from a serious stroke. The 45-year-old, who covers Formula 1 for Radio 5 Live, wrote on social media that she had been treated at hospitals in London and Surrey, and her recovery "might take some time". Ms Gow said...
A 23-Year-Old Drove 3 Hours to Rob a Cannabis Factory And Ended Up Beaten to Death
The killing of a 23-year-old would-be cannabis burglar by three drug gang members is a continuing sign of the pernicious effects of UK weed laws, experts told VICE World News. The beating to death of Tomasz Waga, a young father from Albania, in Cardiff by three members of a crime gang also from Albania, is the latest deadly example of ongoing cannabis farm wars in the UK exposed by VICE World News in 2021. The case also reveals the wholesale expansion into Wales of Albanian gangs who have already become major players in the illegal cannabis growing industry – alongside the cocaine trade – in England.
BBC
Premier 15s: Exeter motivated for repeat of final against Saracens
Venue: Sandy Park, Exeter Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Exeter head coach Susie Appleby says her side are not short of motivation as they prepare for Saturday's repeat of the 2022 Premier 15s final, which Chiefs lost to Saracens.
BBC
FA Cup: BBC to show Preston v Tottenham & Wrexham v Sheffield United in FA Cup
Tottenham's game at Preston and Wrexham hosting Sheffield United in the FA Cup fourth round will be live on the BBC. Premier League side Spurs play Preston, who are in the Championship, on Saturday, 28 January at 18:00 GMT. National League side Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and...
BBC
Man Utd 2-1 Man City: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to BT Sport: "The first half we played very well. We defended very well and broke in good opportunities. We were really happy at half-time. "After half-time we had to sub Martial, he had some complaints, and the game changed. City came in, we were not proactive. They scored. The spirit of the team is so huge, the belief is there that the game is 90 minutes and we can fight back.
BBC
Jonathan Tomkinson: Norwich City loan US defender to Stevenage
Norwich City have loaned American defender Jonathan Tomkinson to League Two side Stevenage for the remainder of the season. The Texas-born centre-back joined the Canaries following a trial at rivals Ipswich Town, and has made three senior appearances for the Championship club. Tomkinson, 20, came through the academy set-up at...
Sunderland vs Swansea City preview: How to watch, team News, recent form and referee
All you need to know ahead of the game against Swansea City.
BBC
Scottish Premiership picks: Ryan Porteous, David Martindale & Fir Park relegation battle in spotlight
While four top-flight clubs turn their attention to reaching a Viaplay Cup final this weekend, there are still plenty of talking points in the Scottish Premiership fixtures that remain. Heart of Midlothian and St Mirren do battle for places just behind the Old Firm on Friday evening, leaving Saturday's attention...
Report: No Breakthrough Between Chelsea And PSV For Noni Madueke
There is yet to be a breakthrough in the negotiations between Chelsea and PSV for Noni Madueke.
Report: Mykhailo Mudryk To Chelsea Will Be Completed On Sunday
The deal to bring Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea will be completed on Sunday after both clubs came to an agreement earlier today.
NBC Sports
Nottingham Forest vs Leicester: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Two teams craving Premier League safety meet Saturday when Leicester City visits Nottingham Forest at the City Ground (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). Forest and the Foxes both have 17 points, though the Tricky Trees are on the upswing and feeling good after beating Wolves at midweek to reach the League Cup semifinal round.
Manchester City Recall Liam Delap To Loan Him To Preston
Manchester City have recalled youngster Liam Delap from his loan at Stoke City to send him back to the Championship but at Preston for the second half of the campaign.
Possible Ellis Simms return won't affect Sunderland striker hunt - Tony Mowbray
Sunderland to push ahead with striker deals while Everton figure out Ellis Simms future.
Corry Evans reveals what Tony Mowbray said to Sunderland players after Swansea defeat
Sunderland captain keen to quickly put defeat behind them.
Manchester United Want Facundo Pellistri To Stay At The Club
Manchester United want young winger Facundo Pellistri to stay at the club rather than leave on loan.
SB Nation
Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Leeds United
With Stevenage firmly in the rear-view mirror, Aston Villa take on Leeds United under the lights at Villa Park on Friday. However you take the previous loss, and it was most certainly an embarrassing one, Leeds present a sterling opportunity to right the ship. In their previous outing, an FA Cup match against a ten-man Cardiff, festivities ended in a 2-2 draw. Something that would raise scrutiny if not for my aversion to throwing rocks in glass houses. Prior to that was another 2-2 result; this time against West Ham United at Elland Road, while the Whites drew 0-0 against Newcastle United back in December at Saint James Park. Key players to keep an eye on include, but shouldn’t be limited to, Patrick Bamford coming back from injury at striker, Pascal Struijk at left-back, and Tyler Adams in midfield.
BBC
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal preview: Team news, match facts and prediction
Arsenal face a big test of their Premier League title credentials on Sunday when they make the short trip to arch-rivals Tottenham. Mikel Arteta's Gunners, seeking their first league title since 2004, start the weekend five points clear of second-placed Manchester City. Fifth-played Spurs are vying to win four consecutive...
