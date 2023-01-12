Read full article on original website
Philadelphia welcomed the 15th bus with migrants from TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
‘Expressway to Your Heart’ and the Birth of the Sound of PhiladelphiaFrank MastropoloPhiladelphia, NY
Did Ellen Greenberg Stab Herself More Than 20 Times? Court Hears the Legal Battle Over Teacher’s DeathNikPhiladelphia, NY
wwnytv.com
Cornhole is on the rise in St. Lawrence County
RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - “Cornhole to us is a couple of things. More than anything, its community, camaraderie.”. To players, this is more than just a game to pass the time, but a game of skill. Mike Langstaff founded Seaway Honey Holes in Rensselaer Falls only a...
wwnytv.com
Macklin Murrock, 90, formerly of Carthage
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Macklin Murrock, 90, formerly of Carthage, died peacefully Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home in Watertown, NY. He was born on July 13, 1932, in Pinckney, NY in Lewis County to the late Dewey & Cara Lillian (Beadle) Murrock. He attended...
wwnytv.com
Lawrence C. Hockey, 87, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Lawrence C. Hockey, 87, of Clayton passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse. Larry was born in Watertown September 4, 1935, son of Howard Edward and Mildred (Loomus) Hockey. In December 1983 he married Cheryl J. Hockey in the town of Pamelia with Richard Baker officiating. Cheryl died in June 2013.
wwnytv.com
Two North Country athletes sign letters of intent for LeMoyne College
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - It was a special morning at Lowville Academy, as Mackenzie Ples signed a letter of intent to run both cross country and indoor and outdoor track at LeMoyne College. This talented athlete also plays both soccer and volleyball for the Red Raiders, but says her...
wwnytv.com
Dr. W. Barton (“Bart”) Van Slyke, 97, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dr. W. Barton (“Bart”) Van Slyke, 97, died peacefully at home in Watertown, NY on January 12, 2023. He was born in Gouverneur, NY on August 16, 1925, the son of William M. Van Slyke and Gertrude (Slicer) Van Slyke. Extremely well organized his entire life, Bart even penned his own obituary. (Sorry Dad, we couldn’t resist a few edits.)
wwnytv.com
Richard Davis, 73, of West Carthage
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Richard Davis, 73, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning January 14, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center. Richard was born on December 9, 1949, in West Carthage, NY. The eldest son of Roy and Lela (Toni) Rounds Davis. He graduated from Carthage Central School in 1970. Richard retired from Fort James Paper Mfg. Carthage, NY.
wwnytv.com
Hope D. Kizzer, 67, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Hope D. Kizzer, 67, of Dexter, NY passed away unexpectedly with her family at her side on January 12, 2023. She was born on March 22, 1955 in Watertown, NY, daughter of the late Paul L. and Ortha G. (Huck) Bellinger. Hope graduated from General Brown High School and attended SUNY Brockport where she received her Certificate of Education.
wwnytv.com
Carlton “Sonny” George David, 83, of Black River
BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Carlton “Sonny” George David, 83, a patient of SKNH formerly of LeRay Street, died peacefully late afternoon on January 11, 2023, at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home in Watertown, New York. Born on April 21, 1939, in Henderson, NY; son of the late Carlton Irwin & Myrtle Mae (Lowery) David. A 1958 graduate from General Brown High School.
wwnytv.com
Janice M. LaShomb, 78, formerly of Norwood
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Janice M. LaShomb, 78, a resident of United Helpers Maplewood Campus and formerly of Norwood, will be held at a time to be announced, in the springtime at St. Andrew’s Church with Rev. Shane Lynch presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Norwood, following the services.
wwnytv.com
Many in Watertown are capitalizing on the cold weather
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s no Blizzard of ‘22, but it’s certainly something. “It’s cold and I like to play in the snow sometimes,” said Ryan MacCue who went sledding. In Watertown, families enjoyed the freshly fallen snow, tackling Thompson Park’s hills atop sleds...
wwnytv.com
Helen M. McWayne, 84, Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Helen M. McWayne, 84, Watertown, passed away Wednesday, January 11th surrounded by her loving family at Hospice of Jefferson Co. Arrangements with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown are incomplete at this time.
wwnytv.com
Renovations are underway for a Hops Spot location in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Delayed, but still set to to open. The old Cavallario’s Cucina on the corner of North Massey and Prospect streets will house a new Hops Spot location. It would be the second in the North Country: the first is in Clayton. The property was...
wwnytv.com
Watertown Target store evacuated Saturday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Target on outer Arsenal Street in the Town of Watertown was evacuated for a short time Saturday night. Town of Watertown Fire Department officials say they were called to the store around 5:30 PM for a burning odor that was coming from an office area inside the store.
How Are Utica and Rome Not The Food Capitals Of New York?
Recently a list has made it's rounds on the internet titled "12 best food cities in Upstate New York, ranked." On this list, some how Utica and Rome didn't rank higher. On this list, which was an opinion piece, Rome ranked number 9, while Utica ranked number 4. Who was...
wwnytv.com
North Country communities could qualify for state help to pick up the cost of the Christmas Blizzard
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Whether it was the high winds, or the white-out conditions, the Christmas blizzard cost counties. Either in overtime costs to cleanup roads, or damages to the waterfront like in Ogdensburg. St. Lawrence County Emergency Services Director Matt Denner says New York State could help with...
wwnytv.com
Watertown’s new YMCA location construction is coming along
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s hard to miss the steel foundations that have erupted in Watertown. They’re part of the construction process for Watertown’s New YMCA. The interior is starting to take shape, so we got a look inside. After years of planning, and a summer...
wwnytv.com
Betty B. Binsley, of Cape Vincent
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Betty B. Binsley, passed away at Summit Senior Village where she had been a resident since Oct. 2019. She was born in Hampstead, London England Dec. 10 1927, her parents were Samuel and Sara Binsley. During the World War II Blitz of London she...
wwnytv.com
Snow continues today
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As temperatures dropped overnight and through the morning, rain changed to freezing rain, and then to snow. That’s making for slippery conditions. There’s a winter storm warning for the northern tips of St. Lawrence and Franklin counties until 7 p.m. Friday. A winter weather...
Central Square Central School District Lockdown Incident
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – At approximately 9:35 a.m., the high school administration received a phone call from a community. member informing us that she might have seen something sticking out of a backpack of someone walking. along Route 11 that she thought resembled the barrel of a long gun....
WKTV
Deputies investigate threat made by VVS student on school bus; no credibility found
VERONA, N.Y. – Members of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office were called to Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Middle School Friday morning to investigate a threat made on a school bus the day before. According to Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol, they were contacted regarding a middle school student who made a...
