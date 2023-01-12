ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WTOL-TV

Bowling Green football lands transfer quarterback Bazelak

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University football has landed a quarterback in the transfer portal. Former Indiana and Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak announced on his Twitter that he was transferring to the Falcons with two years of eligibility remaining. The Dayton native started nine games for the...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
presspublications.com

Players remember their coach at Starr Elementary

Eight members of the 1980 Class of Clay High School took some time to remember a coach and mentor from their days when they played sports while attending Starr Elementary School. The men gathered last month at the home of James Scharer to present a plaque to the man who...
OREGON, OH
13abc.com

TFRD investigates two structure fires

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire Rescue Department was on the scene of a structure fire this morning. The fire took place around the 900 block of Hamilton Street. The fire started at one house and spread to the other, TFRD says. TFRD confirmed that both houses were vacant...
TOLEDO, OH
indianapublicradio.org

Muncie schools to institute random searches and locker checks

The school board at Muncie Community Schools has voted unanimously to begin random security checks and locker searches of students at some of the district’s schools. IPR’s Stephanie Wiechmann reports. Muncie Community Schools says the random security checks will happen at Muncie Central High School and Northside and...
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

‘I hope you get tied to the back of a truck’: Indiana man threatens Congressman, gets fired from lab manager position

INDIANAPOLIS — A manager at an Indy lab corporation has been fired after threatening a US Congressman with murder. Jonathan Reeser, a former manager at Patients Choice Laboratories in Indianapolis, allegedly made the threats to Democratic US Rep. Eric Swalwell of California in a direct message sent earlier this week. Reeser’s message to Rep. Swalwell, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTOL 11

ProMedica laying off over 250 skilled nursing employees

TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica is laying off over 250 employees as the Toledo-based healthcare system divests from skilled nursing facilities. In a letter dated Jan. 9, ProMedica Chief Government Relations Officer Gary Cates said 262 employees will lose their jobs. 255 of those are remote employees working for nursing homes around the country and seven work at the ProMedica Summit Center on North Summit Street in downtown Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
1017thepoint.com

TRAIN, TRUCK COLLIDE IN RICHMOND

(Richmond, IN)--A train and a flatbed truck collided in Richmond overnight. It was just before midnight Thursday night when the train hit the truck on North West 11th. The truck was knocked about 200 feet off the street and the occupant was out and walking around when first responders arrived. 34-year-old Aaron Lapp was not injured, but, according to scanner traffic, did have a blood alcohol content of .231. Lapp was taken to the Wayne County Jail. Not only was he allegedly driving drunk, but he also has never had a license.
RICHMOND, IN
13abc.com

One hospitalized after series of crashes on I-75

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hurt following a series of crashes on I-75 in Findlay Thursday afternoon. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, one person was taken to an area hospital for what troopers described as non-life-threatening injuries. OSHP says there a semi rolled over on I-75 South...
FINDLAY, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Local veteran celebrates a century

LEWISBURG — Preble County Veteran Services, Preble County Commissioners, Disabled American Veterans Commander Randy Hembree, State Representative Rodney Creech, and representatives from Ohio State Representative Warren Davidson’s office all joined the family and friends of Albert Brown in celebrating his 100 birthday, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lewisburg.
LEWISBURG, OH
WTOL 11

One of last Tuskegee Airmen dies in Ohio at 98

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in November, 2021. Harold Brown, 98, one of the group of Black WWII military pilots known as the Tuskegee Airmen, has died, according to posts by his family on social media. Brown, of Port Clinton, served as a...
PORT CLINTON, OH
13abc.com

Seneca County Sheriffs arrest high school student following violent threats

ATTICA, Ohio (WTVG) - A East High School student was arrested Thursday after allegedly making violent threats, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says. According to a statement released by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, police received a call of a student “threatening violent tendencies” toward other students. Upon the deputy’s arrival, school officials secured the student, and no one was injured.
SENECA COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

OSHP: 3 taken to hospital in Defiance County crash

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday at approximately 5:10 p.m. in Washington Township. The crash happened at the intersection of Mulligan’s Bluff Road and state Route 15. According to the OSHP, 22-year-old Nicholas A. Jacob...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
ohiohouse.gov

Powell Takes Third Oath of Office

State Representative Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) was sworn into office for a third term recently to the Ohio House of Representatives. Powell represents the new 80th House District, which includes Miami County and the southern portion of Darke County. “I am thrilled to continue to serve my community and fight for...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Jury convicts man in murder of Sylvania woman

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After a three-day trial, a jury convicted a man in the 2022 Easter Sunday murder of a woman from Sylvania, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. A judge on Friday sentenced Zachary Warnock, 34, to 36 years to life in prison, according to the...
SYLVANIA, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Thompsons nail down purchase of Main Street Ace Hardware

Main Street Ace Hardware, a cornerstone of downtown Bowling Green business, changed hands earlier today (Jan. 13). Local business operators Dave and Kati Thompson finalized the purchase the hardware store from Floyd Craft, who opened the business in 1987. The deal has been in the works since last summer and had been pending approval by the Ace Hardware corporation.
BOWLING GREEN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy