WTOL-TV
Bowling Green football lands transfer quarterback Bazelak
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University football has landed a quarterback in the transfer portal. Former Indiana and Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak announced on his Twitter that he was transferring to the Falcons with two years of eligibility remaining. The Dayton native started nine games for the...
Big Ten Assistant: "Michigan Is The Team In This League Now"
After beating Ohio State two years in a row and winning back to back Big Ten titles, the roads to Indianapolis and the College Football Playoff now run through Ann Arbor.
Purdue attacking Indianapolis and Fort Wayne on the opening day of the contact period
Ryan Walters and his new coaching staff at Purdue are preparing to hit the recruiting trail hard on Friday, the first day of an NCAA Contact Period that runs through Saturday,
presspublications.com
Players remember their coach at Starr Elementary
Eight members of the 1980 Class of Clay High School took some time to remember a coach and mentor from their days when they played sports while attending Starr Elementary School. The men gathered last month at the home of James Scharer to present a plaque to the man who...
13abc.com
TFRD investigates two structure fires
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire Rescue Department was on the scene of a structure fire this morning. The fire took place around the 900 block of Hamilton Street. The fire started at one house and spread to the other, TFRD says. TFRD confirmed that both houses were vacant...
indianapublicradio.org
Muncie schools to institute random searches and locker checks
The school board at Muncie Community Schools has voted unanimously to begin random security checks and locker searches of students at some of the district’s schools. IPR’s Stephanie Wiechmann reports. Muncie Community Schools says the random security checks will happen at Muncie Central High School and Northside and...
Police, multiple emergency crews respond to Ottawa Hills High School Friday morning
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue and Toledo police are responding to Ottawa Hills High School regarding an incident that began on a call for a person shot at approximately 8 a.m. Friday. Police are advising people to avoid the area. Crews have blocked off the area...
‘I hope you get tied to the back of a truck’: Indiana man threatens Congressman, gets fired from lab manager position
INDIANAPOLIS — A manager at an Indy lab corporation has been fired after threatening a US Congressman with murder. Jonathan Reeser, a former manager at Patients Choice Laboratories in Indianapolis, allegedly made the threats to Democratic US Rep. Eric Swalwell of California in a direct message sent earlier this week. Reeser’s message to Rep. Swalwell, […]
ProMedica laying off over 250 skilled nursing employees
TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica is laying off over 250 employees as the Toledo-based healthcare system divests from skilled nursing facilities. In a letter dated Jan. 9, ProMedica Chief Government Relations Officer Gary Cates said 262 employees will lose their jobs. 255 of those are remote employees working for nursing homes around the country and seven work at the ProMedica Summit Center on North Summit Street in downtown Toledo.
1017thepoint.com
TRAIN, TRUCK COLLIDE IN RICHMOND
(Richmond, IN)--A train and a flatbed truck collided in Richmond overnight. It was just before midnight Thursday night when the train hit the truck on North West 11th. The truck was knocked about 200 feet off the street and the occupant was out and walking around when first responders arrived. 34-year-old Aaron Lapp was not injured, but, according to scanner traffic, did have a blood alcohol content of .231. Lapp was taken to the Wayne County Jail. Not only was he allegedly driving drunk, but he also has never had a license.
13abc.com
One hospitalized after series of crashes on I-75
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hurt following a series of crashes on I-75 in Findlay Thursday afternoon. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, one person was taken to an area hospital for what troopers described as non-life-threatening injuries. OSHP says there a semi rolled over on I-75 South...
Eaton Register Herald
Local veteran celebrates a century
LEWISBURG — Preble County Veteran Services, Preble County Commissioners, Disabled American Veterans Commander Randy Hembree, State Representative Rodney Creech, and representatives from Ohio State Representative Warren Davidson’s office all joined the family and friends of Albert Brown in celebrating his 100 birthday, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lewisburg.
dayton.com
Local Bed Bath & Beyond set to close as national retailer struggles financially
As part of a wave of closures nationwide, houseware retailer Bed Bath & Beyond will soon shutter its Old Troy Pike location in Huber Heights amid the company’s growing financial struggles. Following the release of unfavorable third quarter 2022 fiscal results, the retailer on Tuesday announced an updated list...
One of last Tuskegee Airmen dies in Ohio at 98
PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in November, 2021. Harold Brown, 98, one of the group of Black WWII military pilots known as the Tuskegee Airmen, has died, according to posts by his family on social media. Brown, of Port Clinton, served as a...
Fremont police chief on paid administrative leave, accused of insubordination, failure of good behavior
FREMONT, Ohio — Fremont police chief Derek Wensinger was placed on paid administrative leave on Nov. 30, 2022, according to Safety Service Director Kenneth Frost. Wensinger was appointed to the position in June 2022 after the former Chief retired. According to department documents, Wensinger allegedly provided unsatisfactory service during...
13abc.com
Seneca County Sheriffs arrest high school student following violent threats
ATTICA, Ohio (WTVG) - A East High School student was arrested Thursday after allegedly making violent threats, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says. According to a statement released by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, police received a call of a student “threatening violent tendencies” toward other students. Upon the deputy’s arrival, school officials secured the student, and no one was injured.
WANE-TV
OSHP: 3 taken to hospital in Defiance County crash
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday at approximately 5:10 p.m. in Washington Township. The crash happened at the intersection of Mulligan’s Bluff Road and state Route 15. According to the OSHP, 22-year-old Nicholas A. Jacob...
ohiohouse.gov
Powell Takes Third Oath of Office
State Representative Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) was sworn into office for a third term recently to the Ohio House of Representatives. Powell represents the new 80th House District, which includes Miami County and the southern portion of Darke County. “I am thrilled to continue to serve my community and fight for...
13abc.com
Jury convicts man in murder of Sylvania woman
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After a three-day trial, a jury convicted a man in the 2022 Easter Sunday murder of a woman from Sylvania, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. A judge on Friday sentenced Zachary Warnock, 34, to 36 years to life in prison, according to the...
bgindependentmedia.org
Thompsons nail down purchase of Main Street Ace Hardware
Main Street Ace Hardware, a cornerstone of downtown Bowling Green business, changed hands earlier today (Jan. 13). Local business operators Dave and Kati Thompson finalized the purchase the hardware store from Floyd Craft, who opened the business in 1987. The deal has been in the works since last summer and had been pending approval by the Ace Hardware corporation.
