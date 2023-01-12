Read full article on original website
Discover the Largest Forest in Pennsylvania (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Pennsylvania (And What Lives Within It) Are you ready to embark on a fun adventure through the wild and wondrous forests of Pennsylvania? With its lush vegetation and diverse wildlife, this state has some of the most incredible natural attractions in the country. As you...
A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pa. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro talks about his, and his family’s, next chapter
The Josh Shapiro Era is upon us and in a lot of very visceral ways it figures to be a lot different from the Tom Wolf Age. First is generational change, and all that entails. Wolf, who became governor at age 66, saw his first run for political office as the capstone to a successful career in business and public service. With first lady Frances, the Wolfs were empty-nesters who became grandparents while in office.
philadelphiaweekly.com
The Treaty of Shackamaxon: Exploring the Impact of the Agreement Between William Penn & the Lenape Tribe
The Treaty of Shackamaxon, signed in 1682 between William Penn and the Lenape tribe, is a crucial part of both Pennsylvania and Philadelphia history. Despite its importance, many Philadelphians may not be familiar with the details of the treaty and its lasting impact on the region. In this article, we’ll delve into the history of the Treaty of Shackamaxon, examining its origins, its significance, and why it’s still relevant today.
Rothman ready to serve 34th District, including Perry County
Republican Greg Rothman, formerly a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, was sworn in Jan. 3 as senator for the 34th District. District 34 includes all of Perry County, as well as parts of Dauphin and Cumberland counties. Rothman has deep roots in the district he represents, having been...
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
2 men accused of stealing $1M from the Pa. Turnpike
Two men are charged with defrauding the Pennsylvania Turnpike of $1 million in tolls by buying and selling E-ZPass transponders, federal prosecutors said. Duvany Zambrano, 43, of Hamilton, New Jersey; and Sergio Jara, age 37, of Allentown, started buying thousands of transponders in Pennsylvania and New Jersey in 2018, according to the Department of Justice.
Red-light cameras should be banned in PA | PennLive letters
While Automated Red Light Enforcement (ARLE) grant projects can be worthwhile, no municipality should accept the money, since it came from red-light cameras (which should be banned in Pennsylvania). If we had best-practice engineering and enforcement, then practically nobody would ever “run” a light. Most people do not “run” a light on purpose.
Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing sky
A Pennsylvania witness at Conshohocken reported watching a black, triangle-shaped object slowly traveling overhead at 12:30 p.m. on December 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
No, Pa. Farm Show rabbits will not be euthanized | VERIFY
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Long lines to pet rabbits are a constant at the Pa. Farm Show petting table. Animals typically draw attention, especially the ones you can interact with. Claims online have raised questions about the fate of the animals after the show ends. So we came to the farm show to verify that claim and find out how the rabbits are cared for while they're here.
A movement among Pa. hunters to move deer season opener back to Monday after Thanksgiving
It has been four years since the Pennsylvania Game Commission moved the first day of the firearms deer season from the Monday after Thanksgiving to the Saturday after the holiday, yet it’s still a contentious issue with a number of sportsmen. So much so that there is a movement to try and have the opener switched back to its traditional day on the Monday after Thanksgiving.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro biography
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro was born June 20, 1973, and raised in Montgomery County. He majored in political science at the University of Rochester and earned his Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University. Shapiro, a Democrat, was elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2004 and represented the 153rd...
Meek Mill receives pardon from Gov. Tom Wolf
Philadelphia rapper and philanthropist Meek Mill shared that he received a pardon from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday. Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge in 2019 after more than a decade of back and forth with Philadelphia authorities, ending in his prior conviction being thrown out.
Photos: PA Farm Show day 6 — mini horses, calves, and more
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday at the Pennsylvania Farm Show featured horses both big and small! Small horses and their small riders showcased their skills during the Mini Horse Extravaganza on Thursday morning. Later in the day, the horses scaled up significantly with a draft horse demonstration. After lunchtime, kids tested their skills in the […]
Penn
Most commonly seen birds in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Pennsylvania from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WGAL
Josh Shapiro: Here's where he stands on some major issues
Josh Shapiro will be Pennsylvania's 48th governor. Here's where he stands on some major issues. (The information was taken from Shapiro's campaign website.) Related video above: Wolf, Shapiro discuss transfer of power. Abortion. Shapiro says abortion counts as health care and that he would veto any bill restricting abortion. He...
bctv.org
Wolf Administration Announces $3.2 Million Investment for Trail Gaps, ATV Projects
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn Wednesday announced an investment of $3.2 million to help address priority trail gaps and support ATV/Snowmobile projects in the commonwealth. The grants are made possible through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money appropriated in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s 2022-23...
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Pa.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday the 13th turned out to be quite the lucky day for someone.One player won the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.A lottery player in Maine matched all six numbers, winning the grand prize of $1.35 billion.But a lucky player in Pennsylvania is also winning big after matching five numbers to win a million dollars.Somebody did match all five white Mega Millions balls but missed out on the gold Mega Ball, meaning they won the second-tier prize of $1 million. Saturday morning, the big questions were: who are they? And where was the winning ticket sold?That information...
Regional bank announces closures
A regional banking asset is closing down several outlets with a cut in jobs as well. According to the Warren Times Observer, Northwest Bank is closing eight retail offices within their footprint in order to streamline their operations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York and Indiana. None of the closures will happen in Warren County. Company […]
Let Scott Perry know he needs to represent his constituents | PennLive letters
The embarrassment that U.S. Rep. Scott Perry has brought upon his constituents in the 10th District is palpable. We experienced fourteen failed ballots to name a Speaker of the House and in a large part due to the actions of Rep. Perry. This is the same Rep. Perry that did...
