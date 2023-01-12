Read full article on original website
Related
Guided snowshoe hikes, lantern-lit trails return to Porcupine Mountains State Park
ONTONAGON, MICH. -- Michigan’s Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park is embracing the season with plenty of opportunities to hike, cross-country ski, and snowshoe through the park’s wintry beauty. Throughout the winter, the park will be hosting guided snowshoe hikes for beginner- and intermediate-level snowshoers, as well as a...
tripsavvy.com
The Top 5 National Parks in Michigan
With its abundance of national parks, lakeshores and scenic trails, Michigan didn’t earn its tourism moniker “Pure Michigan” without merit. Blessed with forests, lakes, beaches and more, the state’s national parks provide year-round outdoor recreation, whether it’s kayaking in July or cross-country skiing in January. It’s also bordered by all but one of the Great Lakes (Lake Ontario), which means beaches galore.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Great Lakes perch from Bergers Family Restaurant
FRANKENLUST TWP, MI — Bergers Family Restaurant, located on Westside Saginaw Road in Bay County, is known near and far for its fried perch and other Great Lakes fish dinners. Bruce Berger, fourth-generation owner, said fish dinners, especially the fried Great Lakes perch, are what Bergers customers love best.
UPMATTERS
Michigan DNR urges caution for snowmobile trail hazards
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources trail officials is warning snowmobile riders about the dangers ofwater hazards along some state trails. “There are still wet areas that are normally frozen by this time of year and there are wet areas that are not normally wet...
WLUC
DNR announces new ‘free snowmobiling weekend’
MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Next month, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will debut its free snowmobiling weekend, which will allow snowmobilers to operate their machines over a two-day period without the requirement of a snowmobile registration or trail permit. The dates for the free snowmobiling weekend are Feb. 11-12. According...
Fox17
Ice coverage way down for Great Lakes
This winter has been nothing short of interesting— from a pre-Christmas blizzard to now green grass and above average temperatures in January— Michigan has run the gambit. But where does this leave our lake in terms of ice?. Typically we should have about 10-20% of ice covering on...
Keep an Eye on Your Pets, It’s Coyote Breeding Season in Michigan
If you've been hearing or seeing coyotes a bit more than usual in your area, it's because it's their breeding season in Michigan. Regardless if you live in the country or the city, coyotes are everywhere right now. The main thing that you need to be concerned with is your...
Michigan’s snowfall so far is all over the board, some areas have topped 100 inches
Snowfall amounts in Michigan so far this winter have been all over the board. Some cities have significantly higher amounts than average, and some cities are way below normal on snowfall. The snow has fallen basically in two bursts. One period of heavy snow hit western Lower, northwest Lower and...
Where did the usual ice on the Great Lakes go?
Over the last 50 years, winter temperatures have warmed by as much as 4.4 degrees in Lansing and nearly 4.7 degrees in Grand Rapids.
Want To Know Which Fish Are Safe To Eat? Michigan Has Some Guidelines
On Thursday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released a new Eat Safe Fish guidelines. The updated guidelines recommend limiting the consumption of certain locally caught smelt and carp based on levels of chemicals found in the commonly eaten parts of the fish. The new rainbow smelt guidelines...
Where is the Best Affordable Place to Retire in the U.S? It’s in Michigan!
If you are thinking of retirement or close to it, you may also be thinking of where you would like to retire. You would like a great place to live with lots of things to do, scenic, friendly, and most of all affordable. The website Realtor.com put this question to...
Soo Locks is closing for the winter, which big freighter will be the last one through?
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI - For Great Lakes ship watchers, the annual maritime guessing game of which freighter will be the last one through the Soo Locks is reaching its fever pitch this weekend. The Soo Locks is scheduled to close just before midnight on Sunday for its regular winter...
nomadlawyer.org
07 Best Affordable Places To Live In Michigan
Places To Live In Michigan: Michigan is always famous for its beautiful and grand lakes, industries, lighthouses, big towns, gorgeous views from the coast area and landscape. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“. But apart from this, Michigan is also a quiet affordable city to live,...
fox2detroit.com
Do Not Eat Fish: MDHHS updates guidelines for eating rainbow smelt, carp from some Michigan lakes
(FOX 2) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released new guidelines Thursday regarding how much carp and rainbow smelt people should eat from certain lakes. These recommendations are based on chemical levels found in these bodies of water, including elevated levels of perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) in smelt and elevated levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) in carp. These chemicals can build up in fish and in people who eat the fish.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan
When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
Which Counties Are Actually Considered to Be in Mid-Michigan?
Most Michiganders only have a general idea of what "Mid-Michigan" actually is. When it comes to regions in Michigan, the two that most people are familiar with are the Upper Peninsula and the Lower Peninsula. Outside of that, most of us just toss vague terms around such as Mid-Michigan, West Michigan, and the like.
Coast Guard flies out to Great Lakes’ tallest lighthouse to make repairs after storm
NORTHERN LAKE MICHIGAN - When your lights aren’t working and you are having technical difficulties, you punch in the number of your trusty tech guide or repair person. But when it happens to a pair of remote lighthouses in northern Lake Michigan in the middle of winter, you call in the U.S. Coast Guard.
WLUC
Local, commercial farmers see egg price increase in Michigan
SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - Whether you get your eggs from a local farm or the grocery store, the average cost per dozen has increased over the past year. According to the Michigan Farm Bureau, this time last year, commercial eggs were just under $2 a dozen. Now a dozen is nearly $5.
Widespread 911 outage across Michigan spurs $6 million network ‘resilience’ upgrade
UPPER PENINSULA -- A Marquette-based company is investing in a $6 million network redesign after an equipment failure caused a widespread 911 outage for Michigan dispatch centers. The outage happened the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 10 and lasted for more than an hour. Dispatch centers across the state scrambled to...
Michigan’s First Railbike Tour Trail to Open in May
Michigan is about to get its first railbike track, set to open to the public in May of this year. Michigan Was the Territory Nobody Wanted - Paul Harvey Tells 'The Rest of the Story'. What is a Railbike?. There's a lot of similarity between railbikes and the car Fred...
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
28K+
Followers
33K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0