Detroit, MI

MLive.com

Michigan basketball beats sloppy Michigan State at raucous Crisler Center

ANN ARBOR -- In front of a large, enthusiastic crowd mostly wearing maize, Round 1 of the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry went to the home team. The Michigan women’s basketball team beat Michigan State 70-55 on Saturday afternoon at Crisler Center. Michigan’s Leigha Brown led all players with 17 points...
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: The wild and tragic story of Reggie Harding

*Content warning: sexual assault, violence* Basketball is played in the parks and playgrounds of the inner-city, changing the fate of players who manage to overcome the obstacles of these communities. Often this provides inspiring stories, but I’ll warn you, this is not that story. Fans may not be familiar with former Detroit Pistons player Reggie Harding, a guy that makes Dennis Rodman look like a saint.
DETROIT, MI
MaxPreps

Bryce Underwood of Belleville named 2022 MaxPreps National Sophomore of the Year

Bryce Underwood of Belleville (Mich.) joins Derrick Henry (2010), Jabrill Peppers (2011), D.J. Uiagalelei (2017), Quinn Ewers (2019) and Elijah Brown (2021) as players to earn MaxPreps National Sophomore Player of the Year honors. Underwood led the Tigers to their first-ever unbeaten season at 14-0 record and second consecutive Division 1 state title.
BELLEVILLE, MI
MLive.com

Chelsea boys flex muscles late to fend off rival Dexter and remain unbeaten

DEXTER – Andrea Cabana knows her team will get everyone’s best shot and that couldn’t have been truer on Friday night. The first-year Chelsea boys basketball coach watched her team struggle offensively early but then flip a switch when it mattered most en route to a 59-50 win over rival Dexter on the road.
DEXTER, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan brand to have Detroit clothing line at Meijer stores

DETROIT – The Michigan brand “Born In Detroit” can now be found at several Meijer stores throughout Metro Detroit. The clothing brand was established in 2015 and aims to showcase the pride of Detroiters. The brand has partnerships with many Metro Detroit schools creating customized spirit apparel...
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Detroit area spots to impress your date for under $25 [PHOTOS]

Low on cash? Lucky for you, the Detroit area offers a ton of great date options that are $25 or less. Here are a few ideas to keep the spark alive on a budget. 4 Inselruhe Ave., Detroit; 313-821-5428; belleisleconservancy.org”. If you want to feel warmth and see rare plants...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit has a new brunch place, and it is all about making it fast and easy

Delicious home cooking, served up fast and easy is what See You Tomorrow in Detroit is all about. The colorful restaurant is located on Detroit’s north end, on Woodward. “The owners, this was some of their comfort food as they were growing up,” explains Kitchen Manager Damon Cane. “So they decided to share this menu with the city.”
DETROIT, MI

