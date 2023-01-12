Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
"Grand Rapids vs. Detroit: Which city reigns supreme in Michigan?"Noah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
Former NBA Star Suffers StrokeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Michigan witness sees shadow of rectangular object then has ghost-like encounterRoger MarshDetroit, MI
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Related
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area high school basketball scoreboard for Jan. 13
ANN ARBOR – Here are the final scores from Ann Arbor-area high school basketball games from Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. If there is a game that is missing, please report it to Greg Wickliffe at gwickliffe@mlive.com.
Flint-area basketball highlights: Another big night for Beecher All-Stater Robert Lee
FLINT – Another game for Beecher’s boys basketball team, another big night for senior Robert Lee. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
RECAP: Scores and highlights from Friday Night Blitz
The Rockford girls, Northview boys and Hudsonville hockey team all earned wins tonight in the second week of the winter sports season in 2023
MLive.com
Ann Arbor basketball roundup: Saline girls get hot from long distance
The 3-pointers came early and often for Saline’s girls basketball team on Friday. Led by Kate Stemmer, the Hornets used nine 3-point makes to hold off Brownstown Woodhaven 54-41 to move to 10-1 on the year.
MLive.com
Michigan basketball beats sloppy Michigan State at raucous Crisler Center
ANN ARBOR -- In front of a large, enthusiastic crowd mostly wearing maize, Round 1 of the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry went to the home team. The Michigan women’s basketball team beat Michigan State 70-55 on Saturday afternoon at Crisler Center. Michigan’s Leigha Brown led all players with 17 points...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball’s toughness, depth on display in rivalry win
ANN ARBOR -- The play that inspired perhaps the most emotion from a Wolverine on Saturday wasn’t a made 3 or a block or even the final buzzer on Michigan’s 70-55 victory over rival Michigan State. It was an offensive foul call after Michigan senior Maddie Nolan drew...
Detroit Pistons: The wild and tragic story of Reggie Harding
*Content warning: sexual assault, violence* Basketball is played in the parks and playgrounds of the inner-city, changing the fate of players who manage to overcome the obstacles of these communities. Often this provides inspiring stories, but I’ll warn you, this is not that story. Fans may not be familiar with former Detroit Pistons player Reggie Harding, a guy that makes Dennis Rodman look like a saint.
Big Ten Assistant: "Michigan Is The Team In This League Now"
After beating Ohio State two years in a row and winning back to back Big Ten titles, the roads to Indianapolis and the College Football Playoff now run through Ann Arbor.
MLive.com
‘Best point guard in the state’: Leila Wells leads Chelsea girls to revenge win over Dexter
DEXTER – Tony Scheffler has no doubts about how good Leila Wells is as a basketball player. And the Chelsea girls basketball coach didn’t shy away from giving his star player recognition after the Bulldogs topped rival Dexter, 62-47, on Friday.
MaxPreps
Bryce Underwood of Belleville named 2022 MaxPreps National Sophomore of the Year
Bryce Underwood of Belleville (Mich.) joins Derrick Henry (2010), Jabrill Peppers (2011), D.J. Uiagalelei (2017), Quinn Ewers (2019) and Elijah Brown (2021) as players to earn MaxPreps National Sophomore Player of the Year honors. Underwood led the Tigers to their first-ever unbeaten season at 14-0 record and second consecutive Division 1 state title.
Why Jim Harbaugh Needs to Stay at Michigan
Mike Farrell on why the Wolverines' head coach should keep his bags unpacked in Ann Arbor
MLive.com
Chelsea boys flex muscles late to fend off rival Dexter and remain unbeaten
DEXTER – Andrea Cabana knows her team will get everyone’s best shot and that couldn’t have been truer on Friday night. The first-year Chelsea boys basketball coach watched her team struggle offensively early but then flip a switch when it mattered most en route to a 59-50 win over rival Dexter on the road.
Sixth-graders play on dance poles at Detroit club, suburban school freaks out
Everybody needs to chill
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan vs. Northwestern (1/15/23): Free live stream, tipoff time, channel
Michigan will look to rebound from a disheartening overtime loss to Iowa when the Wolverines host Northwestern on Sunday afternoon. Watch Michigan basketball on FuboTV (7-day free trial) Michigan blew a seven-point lead in the final two minutes -- in part due to a four-point play on Iowa’s final possession...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan brand to have Detroit clothing line at Meijer stores
DETROIT – The Michigan brand “Born In Detroit” can now be found at several Meijer stores throughout Metro Detroit. The clothing brand was established in 2015 and aims to showcase the pride of Detroiters. The brand has partnerships with many Metro Detroit schools creating customized spirit apparel...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like having pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Detroit businesswoman Gretchen Carhartt Valade leaves behind a symphony of accomplishments
Heaven just got more interesting and no doubt a little jazzier with the arrival of Gretchen Carhartt Valade, of Carhartt family fame, who died Dec. 30 at the age of 97. Known as “the Angel of Jazz,” the beloved mother, grandmother, executive and philanthropist leaves a symphony of accomplishments behind.
MetroTimes
Detroit area spots to impress your date for under $25 [PHOTOS]
Low on cash? Lucky for you, the Detroit area offers a ton of great date options that are $25 or less. Here are a few ideas to keep the spark alive on a budget. 4 Inselruhe Ave., Detroit; 313-821-5428; belleisleconservancy.org”. If you want to feel warmth and see rare plants...
Hudson Cafe to close Detroit restaurant for remodel, open Northville Township location
The Hudson Cafe, a popular downtown spot for breakfast and brunch, is getting a complete remodel. Owner Tom Teknos said the restaurant on Woodward Avenue, will close after Jan. 22 and expects to reopen the last week of March or the first week of April. “Basically, it’s coming back down...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit has a new brunch place, and it is all about making it fast and easy
Delicious home cooking, served up fast and easy is what See You Tomorrow in Detroit is all about. The colorful restaurant is located on Detroit’s north end, on Woodward. “The owners, this was some of their comfort food as they were growing up,” explains Kitchen Manager Damon Cane. “So they decided to share this menu with the city.”
Comments / 0