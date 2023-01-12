2024 DL Jide Abasiri Set For A Return Trip To Notre Dame

After visiting for the Clemson game, 2024 Minnesota defensive lineman Jide Abasiri is set to return to campus

This weekend, the Notre Dame program is set to host their Junior Day, designated as a recruiting event for the 2024 recruiting class to visit the campus. Amongst a talented group of recruits expected on campus, 2024 Prior Lake (Minn.) High School defensive lineman Jide Abasiri will make the trip back to South Bend after checking out the Clemson game during the season.

A massive defensive lineman with a ton of upside, Abasari is excited to get back on campus. He has already seen a game day in South Bend but this represents an opportunity to see more of the campus and experience the student life. It is a unique opportunity to see different vantage points.

“Our conversations have been pretty simple, just ranging from invites and small conversations about school and other things,” Abasari said. “I’m mostly looking forward to seeing the campus and facilities and being able to properly meet with the coaches.”

With Spring and Summer quickly approaching, things are sure to heat up very quickly. Abasari is anxious to expand his offer list, which is composed mostly of Big 12 interest currently. He has maintained legitimate conversations with other notable programs and is excited to see what the upcoming months could bring.

“Recruiting for me has slowed down recently,” he said. “I am excited to continue to build great relationships with all of the coaches. A few schools that have stood out to me are Minnesota, Iowa State, Notre Dame and Wisconsin.”

Abasiri is a thoughtful and academically oriented young man who is set to make a great decision. The Nigerian native will take visits, build relationships and lead to a sound decision. He has already set a timeline for wanting to make his college choice.

“I’ll probably make a decision around early to mid summer,” said Abasiri. “I’m looking for a school that welcomes me, has a coaching staff that will make me a better person and football player and a school that has good courses for my major.”

While there is some rawness from Abasiri’s film, it doesn’t take long to see that the tools are extremely intriguing. He is a player that Notre Dame is keeping a close eye on and Abasiri is reciprocating that interest, while also hoping for an offer in the future.

Abasiri is rated as a three-star recruit by both On3 and 247Sports. He is currently rated as the No. 43 defensive lineman in the 2024 recruiting class, as well as the No. 4 player in the state of Minnesota.

The 6-6, 270-pound defensive lineman is garnering interest from several Power Five programs thus far. So far he has been extended offers from Kansas State, Iowa State and Kansas.

