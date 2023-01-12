Read full article on original website
7 vivid and eye-catching January art events no Houstonian should miss
While we await big spring art blockbusters, January eases us into a new year with a variety of contemporary offerings. From a celebration of groundbreaking women through bronze, to a weaving of the art of natural systems and networks, there's plenty of great art to explore this month. Plus, look out for an artful way to help Winter Street artists.“Woman, the Spirit of the Universe” at Holocaust Museum Houston (January 13-April 2)With HMH’s superb Ruth Bader Ginsburg exhibition last spring still on our minds, we’re anticipating this show of collar sculpture from Houston artist Carolyn Marks. Inspired by 23 American...
6 best January food and drink events in Houston, from a star chef bash to brisket 101
After a pause for holiday festivities, Houston’s restaurants, bars, and other organizations are back to hosting a lively roster of food events. January’s top options include a meal featuring some of the city’s top chefs, a brisket class, and the opportunity to eat haggis while drinking Scotch. Now through January 31 30th Anniversary Specials at Gringo's Mexican Kitchen All 15 locations of the popular Tex-Mex restaurant will serve a throwback menu in honor of the first location that opened in Pearland on January 11, 1993. Special menu items include the Sombrero combination plate (bean chalupa, cheese enchilada, beef enchilada, and queso chip), Fajitas...
Esquire-best-list Houston chef dishes on his acclaimed Mexican restaurant, plus hottest food news
On this week’s episode of “What’s Eric Eating,” chef Emmanuel Chavez joins CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss Tatemó. The corn-focused Mexican restaurant has been attracting significant critical praise, including a spot on Esquire’s list of America’s best new restaurants. The interview begins with Chavez sharing the story of his career. After starting out as a dishwasher in a Tex-Mex restaurant, he entered the world of fine dining in Seattle. A wake-up call from a mentor prompted him to begin researching the process of making traditional corn tortillas through the process of nixtamalization. Ultimately, he moved back to Houston and...
Beloved Houston-area online bakery rises with new brick-and-mortar location
Fans of Water Oak House's tasty cakes and pies: rejoice. Formerly only available online, the business is set to open a brick-and-mortar location this April in the Baybrook Passage Shopping Center at at 19435 W. Bay Area Blvd. in Webster. The 3,000-plus-square-foot location is directly across from the Baybrook Mall, according to the company. Water Oak House Bakey/FacebookFans can get items like this at the new store. An artist rendering of Water Oak House's interior, set to open in April across from Baybrook Mall. Dena...
The ultimate list of the 60 hottest Houston bars and restaurants opening in 2023
By any measure, 2022 proved to be an incredible year for new restaurants. From Aaron Bludorn’s new seafood palace to intimate tasting menus to getting down and dirty with a smash burger, last year produced a wide range of new options to suit every taste and price point. The growth spurt shows no signs of slowing down in the next 12 months. Some long-simmering new concepts will finally make their debuts, including three from chefs who’ve achieved fame and success on reality TV. Mixed-use developments throughout the inner loop will provide homes for new concepts from local operators and serve as...
New Houston sporting club and bar ups the game with grilled oysters, Cajun faves, and premium spirits
There's a new bar on the block in Stafford, and it's promising guests an original, kicked-up experience. Forget beer and wings. Think grilled oysters and Hennessy-based cocktails.Southside Sporting Club, located at 11110 W. Airport Blvd., quietly opened in December. The 30,000-square-foot bar and restaurant describes itself as offering "a fun, elevated, adult playground vibe." Sports fan will find more than 75 big screen HDTVs and a state-of-the-art game room and arcade. ...
Haunted traveling circus shows Houston there's nothing to fear
A mysterious tent will soon show up to the Katy Mills Mall area, with screams drifting across the pavement. A chainsaw roars inside. The black-and-white-striped peaks are topped with red lights and a sign that reads, “Paranormal Cirque.”Not to fear, it's the latest effort by Cirque Italia that leans into the haunted vibes, suggesting freak show — especially thanks to the rated-R warnings plastered all over the website — but delivering dramatic set design and theatrical camp. It’ll be in Katy until January 19 after a first stop in Austin, and then moving to other Texas cities.A chipper description by...
Houston grants $11.5 million to local artists, performers, and organizations for a creative boost in 2023
Houston artists and arts organizations have received a big boost from the Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs (MOCA) — in the form of $11.5 million in grants. These grants will help 57 individuals, 131 arts and culture nonprofit organizations, and fiscally sponsored projects and will help fund public exhibitions, presentations, and performances in 2023, according to a city announcement. Monies come from the Support for Organizations, Festival, and Support for Artists and Creative Individuals grant programs. Those grants provide funding that allows individuals and cultural organizations to present a diverse array of programming and performances, artistic works and compositions, and...
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo tickets finally go on sale for 2023 concert season
Fans of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo who're eagerly awaiting their chance to score tickets for the 2023 shows can get ready to add to cart. Tickets for this year's concerts (February 28–March 19) at NRG Stadium go on sale Thursday, January 12 online.New this year, ticket sales will go in two waves — 10 am and 2 pm — on Thursday to accommodate the online surge. Wave 1 tickets are for February 28–March 9 shows, while Wave 2 tickets are for March 10–19 shows.An online waiting room for both windows opens at 9:30 am (Wave 1) and 1:30...
How to join the cast of 'Yellowstone' spinoff '1883: The Bass Reeves Story' filming in North Texas
Houston fans of the hit TV shows Yellowstone and 1883 will have the chance to act in the shows’ newest spinoff, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, at the end of January. The new series' talent agency, Legacy Casting, announced on Facebook that they're seeking people, ages 16-50, to cast as Union and Confederate soldiers for scenes being shot in North Texas.Casting director Andrei Constantinescu says they are also seeking Native American, specifically Black Seminole, men and women. “But really, in the world of extras, we’re looking for all body types, ages, etc.,” Constantinescu says. The agency is hoping to cast...
'World's biggest slice' pizzeria debuts in Houston with fat pies and and daiquiris to go
A Louisiana pizzeria that touts the “World's Biggest Pizza Slice” will make its Houston debut this month. Fat Boy’s Pizza will open its location in Richmond at The Grand at Aliana (10445 W. Grand Pkwy.) on Tuesday, January 17. Those giant slices come from Fat Boy’s signature 30-inch pizzas — more typical 10 and 16-inch pies are also available. They’re joined on the menu by appetizers such as meatballs, mozzarella sticks, and wings. Beverage options include a full selection of beer, wine, and cocktails, including to-go daiquiris by the gallon. At time when many pizzerias are focused on to-go, Fat Boy’s...
Ben Berg's historic Ranch steakhouse makes sizzling return to Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo
The Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo’s only sit down restaurant will return for 2023. Berg Hospitality will bring back The Ranch Saloon + Steakhouse for the Rodeo’s full run of February 28 - March 19. First introduced last year, the Ranch is a dual concept, almost 16,000-square foot restaurant that’s constructed out of climate-controlled tents and decorated with Western-inspired touches. The Saloon is a more casual setting that’s first-come-first serve, while The Steakhouse is a fine dining concept that takes reservations. Notably, the Ranch is the only venue outside of NRG Stadium to offer cocktails on the Rodeo grounds, which...
Kata Robata's award-winning sushi chef rolls out exciting new Japanese restaurant in Montrose
Houston’s best sushi chef is coming to Montrose. Kata Robata's Manabu Horiuchi (better known as Hori-san) will open Katami this spring. Chef Hori-san and Kata Robata owner Yun Cheng have partnered on the project, which will be located in the former Vincent’s space (2701 W Dallas). Named for the Japanese word for “gift” or “keepsake,” Katami describes itself as a sushi-forward restaurant that points the way to the future of Japanese cuisine in America. Opened in 2009, Kata Robata has long been considered one of Houston’s top restaurants. Credit for much of that success goes to chef Hori, who came to the...
Casual chic eyewear brand Warby Parker makes a spectacle with new location in buzzy Katy hub
Katy-area fans of the affordable and stylish Warby Parker no longer need to head into Houston or hunt online for choice eyewear. The growing spectacle brand is set to open its 18th Texas story in Katy at the buzzy La Centerra at Cinco Ranch on Saturday, January 14. For its newest Houston-area location, Warby Parker promises a "a one-stop-shop" for cool eyewear, plus eye exams, per press materials. Shoppers can expect the brand's full sun and optical eyewear offerings, including the newly launched spring 2023 collection. The new line includes designs from notable names including Christina Ricci, Jeremy O. Harris,...
Girl Scouts unveil radical new flavor for 2023 cookie season in Houston
The Girl Scouts are up to something radical: According to a release from Girl Scouts of the USA, they're adding a new flavor for the 2023 season that's a spinoff of their trademark Thin Mints cookie. Called the Raspberry Rally, it's a thin, crispy cookie that looks and acts like a Thin Mints, with the same chocolaty coating, but instead of a minty center, it's infused with raspberry flavor. They're calling it a sister to the Thin Mint but everyone knows that the Thin Mint is an only child and has no siblings. The new raspberry-flavored...
Soulful star Sam Smith heads to Houston arena in upcoming Gloria tour
Singer Sam Smith will perform in Houston with a stop at Toyota Center on September 8 as part of their upcoming Gloria The Tour.The tour, Smith's first North American run since 2018, will go to 27 cities over the course of two months, starting in Miami, Florida on July 25. In addition to the Houston show, Smith will also go to Austin on September 5 and Fort Worth on September 7.The tour is in support of Smith's fourth album, Gloria, which is set for release on January 27. They will be joined by special guest Jessie Reyez, who also guests...
14 best January shows no Houston theater fan should miss, from Pretty Woman to Broadway bigs
For stage fans, 2023 begins with a theatrical, musical bang, as the majority of Houston theaters celebrate the new year with new productions. From juicy scandal to jazzy noir to the most timely of issues, the play's the thing this month with some choice musicals also playing. Fans can look forward to three big Broadway tours coming to town, aerial thrills from Cirque du Soleil, plus HGO’s lavish winter productions. Even the Alley rocks out with an off-Broadway sensation. Here are the best bets for theater in Houston this January.Pretty Woman: The Musical from Broadway at the Hobby Center (January...
Favorite Montrose late-night po' boy joint opens new location with Cajun classics, crawfish, and patio
Montrose’s favorite destination for late night po’ boys has a new home. BB’s Tex-Orleans has moved its original location to the former Osaka space at 515 Westheimer Rd.. Courtesy of BB's Tex-OrleansBB's Tex-Orleans has a new Montrose location. Photo by Eric SandlerFettuccine alfredo with crawfish is a recent addition to the menu. Photo by Eric SandlerMaricela and Brooks Bassler. BB’s founder and CEO Brooks Bassler tells CultureMap that the time had come to upgrade his first restaurant. After 15 years of operating at 2710 Montrose,...
Memorial Park hosts 'Biggest Picnic in Texas' to celebrate game-changing land bridge grand opening
After years of construction, Memorial Park's game-changing Land Bridge is set to officially open to the public. To toast the milestone moment, Memorial Park Conservancy and its partners are hosting what's (fittingly) dubbed "The Biggest Picnic in Texas" at 10 am Saturday, February 11.This free, family-friendly bash at the park grounds (7575 Picnic Ln.) will serve up picnic baskets full of park-friendly provisions from H-E-B (free while supplies last), plus additional food and drink for purchase. Visitors can look forward to live music, face painting, self-guided tours of the Land Bridge and Prairie project, and more, per an event announcement....
Major 610 ramp closure and most talked-about Houstonians lead week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.1. Prepare for a major closure at 610 West Loop at Galleria area in 2023. The entrance ramp will remain closed through late 2023 to accommodate construction. 2. These are the 5 most talked-about Houstonians for 2022. We considered national headline mentions, reader response, social media chatter, and more.3. Scenic Houston neighbor makes waves as No. 6 boomtown in America for 2022. Moving to a boomtown can be a great opportunity for entrepreneurs and investors.4. Casual Garden Oaks steakhouse and ambitious Memorial-area Mexican restaurant surprisingly shutter. Both establishments struggled to find an audience. 5. Houston's hottest bakery rises higher in new partnership with major local restaurant group. The new partnership positions Common Bond for even more growth.
