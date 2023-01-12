ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Centre Daily

Riley Officially Approved as Clemson’s New OC

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson University's Board of Trustees Compensation Committee officially approved Friday the contract of Garrett Riley to be Clemson Football's new offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach. The BOT approved Riley for a 3-year deal that will pay him $1.75 million annually. He will be also receive a $300,000...
CLEMSON, SC
Centre Daily

Report: Devin Willock Passes Away

Devin Willock, a junior offensive lineman for the University of Georgia passed away Saturday night. Willock was one of two members of Georgia's football program that perished in the crash according to reports, with another individual in ICU, Radi Nabulsi of UGASports.com was the first to report the news. Chandler...
ATHENS, GA

