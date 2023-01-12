Have you tried Chinese single malt whisky yet? If the answer is no, you are likely not alone—and for good reason because until very recently it just hasn’t really been a thing to try. But the introduction of Goalong Single Malt to the US market could be a sign of things to come, and curious drinkers should give this whisky a try. Over the past few years, there’s been some news about major drinks corporations like Pernod Ricard and Diageo claiming a spot in the Chinese whisky market by investing in new distilleries there. But it will be some time before...

20 MINUTES AGO