Bosch to invest $1 billion in EV parts factory in China
Bosch, the German engineering and technology company, is planning to invest $1 billion to make components for new energy vehicles in China, the world's largest car market. The company plans to build a research, development and manufacturing facility for parts for new energy vehicles and automated-driving technology in Suzhou, a city in the country's east, Bosch said in a statement on Thursday.
Starbucks tells corporate employees to return to office 3 days a week
Corporate workers at Starbucks must return to the office at least three days a week by the end of January, interim CEO Howard Schultz announced in a Wednesday memo, as another corporate giant clamps down on remote work. Employees within commuting distance of the company's Seattle headquarters will be required...
HBO Max raises prices for the first time
HBO Max, which debuted in May 2020, is getting its first-ever price hike. Effective immediately, the ad-free HBO Max plan will be $15.99 per month — an increase of $1. That's 50 cents more than Netflix's standard plan, which costs $15.49 per month. HBO Max with ads, which launched in June 2022, remains the same at $9.99 per month.
Taste Test: This New Chinese Single Malt Is an Unusual but Intriguing Whisky
Have you tried Chinese single malt whisky yet? If the answer is no, you are likely not alone—and for good reason because until very recently it just hasn’t really been a thing to try. But the introduction of Goalong Single Malt to the US market could be a sign of things to come, and curious drinkers should give this whisky a try. Over the past few years, there’s been some news about major drinks corporations like Pernod Ricard and Diageo claiming a spot in the Chinese whisky market by investing in new distilleries there. But it will be some time before...
How We Buy Food: New research shows its all about the labeling
Consumers are willing to pay more for familiar, versus unfamiliar, varieties of cheese if there is a sticker on the cheese indicating it won an award or if sensory information about the cheese – such as a description of its taste or food pairing suggestions – is included. That is the finding of a new study from Oregon State University (OSU). The study also identified two broad groups of consumers...
Bill Gates is optimistic about the future of fake meat and plant-based foods
"I think eventually these products will be very good even though their share is small today," Gates said during his annual Reddit AMA this week.
Exclusive: Rocket CEO says housing isn't a buyer's or a seller's market. Now it's even
Covid-19 set off an epic housing boom that left first-time homebuyers feeling desperate amid relentless bidding wars and all-cash offers. Jay Farner, who presides over America's largest mortgage lender Rocket Mortgage, says the days of sellers holding all the power are over. "Those moments of...there are 20 offers coming in...
Best Buy, Dunkin' and Starbucks changed their rewards programs. Then came the backlash
If you want to earn rewards points at Best Buy, you'll have to take out a Best Buy credit card to be able to redeem them. Some customers hate the idea. The company's free "My Best Buy" program has for years offered members points on purchases they can accrue to earn cash rewards, as well as other perks like exclusive savings offers and services.
Delta trims guidance on cost of pilots labor deal
Delta Air Lines reported very strong fourth-quarter results Friday that beat forecasts, capping its first profitable year since before the pandemic. But a new labor deal with its pilots union will trim profitability going forward. The Atlanta-based airline said it expects first-quarter earnings per share of 15 to 40 cents,...
Bank earnings fail to impress investors as recession worries rise
JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup and asset management giant BlackRock posted results that topped Wall Street's forecasts Friday, but investors were nonetheless a little disappointed at first. Trading was choppy, with most bank stocks falling at the open before rebounding. Shares of JPMorgan Chase were up about 2.5% in...
Why consumer sentiment is at its highest level since April
As inflation continues its slow and steady descent, consumer sentiment is climbing back out of a trough hit last year. The University of Michigan's closely watched consumer sentiment index rose to 64.6 in the preliminary January survey, according to data released Friday. It's the highest reading since January 2022 and up 8.2% from December's 59.7 reading — but it's still 3.9% below where it was 12 months earlier.
