Centre Daily
What Are Yankees’ Options with Frankie Montas Hurting Again?
Frankie Montas’ shoulder remains a problem. The right-hander is dealing with shoulder inflammation and is expected to miss the first month of the 2023 season, according to the New York Post's Dan Martin and Jon Heyman. Montas, whose throwing shoulder nagged him before and after the A’s traded him to New York last summer, is 8-10 weeks behind in his offseason routine.
Centre Daily
Dodgers Fans React to Miguel Rojas for Jacob Amaya Trade
The Dodgers seemed prepared to move on with Gavin Lux at shortstop, but perhaps that is now a distant idea. Instead, the Dodgers went after veteran shortstop Miguel Rojas, securing the infielder in a swap that included prospect Jacob Amaya heading to Miami. In a vacuum, Rojas doesn't command the...
Centre Daily
Dodgers: New Trade Acquisition May Need Surgery Before Opening Day with LA
On Wednesday, the Dodgers acquired infielder Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins. Los Angeles looks forward to his productive play, but before suiting up, MLB Network’s Craig Mish reported that Rojas might have to undergo a minor operation. Though it is not ideal, the good news is that it...
Centre Daily
How Will Carlos Correa’s Return To Minnesota Affect The Guardians?
The Carlos Correa saga is officially over. The shortstop ended up back in a Twins uniform after "signing" with a total of three teams this offseason. Correa's free agency was about as wild as a ride we've ever seen in professional sports and it's likely a storyline we'll never see again. There's no debate he is among one of the best shortstops in baseball at this point in time, however, multiple teams decided to pass on him due to his physical.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Centre Daily
Raptors End Pivotal Homestand With Split Following Loss to Hawks
It was a week and a half ago that the Toronto Raptors opened this six-game homestand aware of the magnitude of the situation. They'd lost 12 of their last 17 games and sat five games below .500. This was an opportunity to right the ship, maybe the last one before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
Centre Daily
Grzelcyk scores late as Bruins beat Maple Leafs 4-3
Matt Grzelcyk scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:16 left to give Boston a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night and prevent the Bruins from losing back-to-back games for the first time all season. Toronto led 1-0 and 2-1 before Boston took its first lead at 3-2...
Centre Daily
Has Kyle Lowry Become The Miami Heat’s Most Scrutinized Player?
The four most often criticized Miami Heat players are arguably Udonis Haslem, Dewayne Dedmon, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry. They say Haslem takes up a roster spot that could belong to a developmental player. With Dedmon, it's his lack of ability. For Robinson, it's the $90-million contract with less production from when he was a breakout player.
