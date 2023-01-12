The Carlos Correa saga is officially over. The shortstop ended up back in a Twins uniform after "signing" with a total of three teams this offseason. Correa's free agency was about as wild as a ride we've ever seen in professional sports and it's likely a storyline we'll never see again. There's no debate he is among one of the best shortstops in baseball at this point in time, however, multiple teams decided to pass on him due to his physical.

