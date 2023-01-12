ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Wastewater pipeline fails on Shore Drive in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Westbound Shore Drive at Indian Hill Road in Virginia Beach is closed after a 20-inch Hampton Roads Sanitation District pipeline failed late Thursday afternoon, spilling thousands of gallons of wastewater. Virginia Beach says the Virginia Department of Health has closed a portion of the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Williamsburg City Council Approves Tighter Controls On Vape Shops

WILLIAMSBURG – New vape and smoke shops now will have to apply for a special use permit (SUP) before opening under new regulations approved by Williamsburg City Council on January 12. “This gives us a way to manage these uses, and gives us more flexibility to decide where these...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Sale of Two Former Pizza Huts Among Latest Commercial Real Estate Transactions

Two Peninsula properties that used to be home to Pizza Hut establishments have recently been sold. In late December, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty announced the sale of a former Pizza Hut located at 1966 E. Pembroke Ave. in Hampton. The 2,000 square foot building was purchased by Area 51, Inc. for $410,000.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Peninsula Food Bank holding mobile event Jan. 14

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Hampton announced the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank will have a mobile food distribution event this weekend. On Saturday, January 14, head to the Immaculate Conception Church for the event at 9:30 a.m. The church is located at 2150 Cunningham Drive in Hampton. For...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth businesses bet on big boost from new casino

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — City officials are placing big bets on the new Rivers Casino bringing big bucks and an economic boost to Portsmouth — but some experts say that might not necessarily be in the cards. The casino is expected to bring in $16 million in tax...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

HRTFA Weighs Components Of Potential Sports Complex: Pool? Fitness Center? Indoor Turf?

WILLIAMSBURG –On January 11, The Historic Triangle Recreational Facilities Authority (HRTFA) listened to a consultant’s report on the latest features in sports complexes and what each amenity might cost. A 50-meter indoor pool that would drive sports tourism to Williamsburg? Ice sheets for hockey or figure skating? A fitness center? Banquet hall? Clip ‘n’climb wall? The list of amenities ranged in price from an additional $9 million to $20 million.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Free Workshop On Business Grants Set For January 19

NEWPORT NEWS—The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development will conduct a free workshop on Thursday, January 19 that will detail how local businesses can qualify for grants and incentives under the Virginia Enterprise Zones program. The workshop will provide detailed instructions on the qualification process for Grant Year...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Firefighters respond to house fire on Jefferson St. in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday night on Jefferson Street in Portsmouth. Dispatchers didn’t have additional information when contacted, but said they got the call at 10:13 p.m. The home is in the 2100 block of Jefferson Street, off Deep Creek Blvd. near the Emily Spong Center.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake investigating multiple reports of high water bills

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake officials confirmed they’re looking into multiple recent reports of high water bills in the city, some as high as several thousand dollars. 10 On Your Side has been looking into the issues for about two weeks now, after being notified about numerous complaints...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy