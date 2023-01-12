Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
Wastewater pipeline fails on Shore Drive in VB
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Westbound Shore Drive at Indian Hill Road in Virginia Beach is closed after a 20-inch Hampton Roads Sanitation District pipeline failed late Thursday afternoon, spilling thousands of gallons of wastewater. Virginia Beach says the Virginia Department of Health has closed a portion of the...
peninsulachronicle.com
Williamsburg City Council Approves Tighter Controls On Vape Shops
WILLIAMSBURG – New vape and smoke shops now will have to apply for a special use permit (SUP) before opening under new regulations approved by Williamsburg City Council on January 12. “This gives us a way to manage these uses, and gives us more flexibility to decide where these...
Tenants in Newport News given 30-day notice to vacate apartments after new company buys complex
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Pack up and move out -- that’s the only option for nearly 100 people in Newport News. Tenants living at St. James Terrace Apartments tell 13News Now a new company recently purchased their apartment complex and told them they need to leave in 30 days.
peninsulachronicle.com
Sale of Two Former Pizza Huts Among Latest Commercial Real Estate Transactions
Two Peninsula properties that used to be home to Pizza Hut establishments have recently been sold. In late December, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty announced the sale of a former Pizza Hut located at 1966 E. Pembroke Ave. in Hampton. The 2,000 square foot building was purchased by Area 51, Inc. for $410,000.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Peninsula Food Bank holding mobile event Jan. 14
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Hampton announced the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank will have a mobile food distribution event this weekend. On Saturday, January 14, head to the Immaculate Conception Church for the event at 9:30 a.m. The church is located at 2150 Cunningham Drive in Hampton. For...
'It was literal poop': Some VB families shocked to find sewage in their yards
Some people in Virginia Beach were shocked when the Virginia Department of Health announced that a portion of the Lynnhaven River is closed to shellfish harvesting due to a sewage release.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth businesses bet on big boost from new casino
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — City officials are placing big bets on the new Rivers Casino bringing big bucks and an economic boost to Portsmouth — but some experts say that might not necessarily be in the cards. The casino is expected to bring in $16 million in tax...
peninsulachronicle.com
HRTFA Weighs Components Of Potential Sports Complex: Pool? Fitness Center? Indoor Turf?
WILLIAMSBURG –On January 11, The Historic Triangle Recreational Facilities Authority (HRTFA) listened to a consultant’s report on the latest features in sports complexes and what each amenity might cost. A 50-meter indoor pool that would drive sports tourism to Williamsburg? Ice sheets for hockey or figure skating? A fitness center? Banquet hall? Clip ‘n’climb wall? The list of amenities ranged in price from an additional $9 million to $20 million.
peninsulachronicle.com
Free Workshop On Business Grants Set For January 19
NEWPORT NEWS—The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development will conduct a free workshop on Thursday, January 19 that will detail how local businesses can qualify for grants and incentives under the Virginia Enterprise Zones program. The workshop will provide detailed instructions on the qualification process for Grant Year...
WAVY News 10
Firefighters respond to house fire on Jefferson St. in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday night on Jefferson Street in Portsmouth. Dispatchers didn’t have additional information when contacted, but said they got the call at 10:13 p.m. The home is in the 2100 block of Jefferson Street, off Deep Creek Blvd. near the Emily Spong Center.
Fired Portsmouth city manager asking for full severance payment, claims termination ‘false and misleading’
Former Portsmouth City Manager Tonya Chapman is now asking for her full $400,000 severance payment days after being fired.
Former Portsmouth city manager asking for full severance
Former Portsmouth City Manager Tonya Chapman is now asking for her full $400,000 severance payment days after being fired in a letter to the vice mayor and city council.
Norfolk Naval Shipyard will require masks beginning Monday
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — (Editor's note: The video above is of a related local story) Face masks must be worn at Norfolk Naval Shipyard beginning Monday, January 16 according to a post on the facility's Facebook page. They cite the CDC's issuing of updated community levels for Portsmouth indicating the...
Small business owner from Portsmouth wins $100,000 in lottery
A small business owner from Portsmouth is one of the winner's in the Virginia Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.
Body of missing Williamsburg-area woman found in Isle of Wight County
The body of missing Williamsburg woman Aonesty Selby was found Friday in Isle of Wight County.
Former Portsmouth City Manager Tonya Chapman makes case for $400k severance pay
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — After being fired by Portsmouth City Council on January 3, former City Manager Tonya Chapman submitted a letter to city officials saying that information presented for her termination was false and that she still requests full severance pay. The letter, which was obtained by 13News Now...
Two taken to hospital following apartment fire: Newport News Fire Dept.
Two people have been taken to a hospital following an apartment fire, according to the Newport News Fire Department.
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workers
CHESAPEAKE, VA. - Kynd Hearts Home Health Care LLC, a Chesapeake home health care company, has been ordered to pay more than $1.5 million to 194 workers in back wages and liquidated damages for failing to compensate them with overtime adequately.
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake investigating multiple reports of high water bills
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake officials confirmed they’re looking into multiple recent reports of high water bills in the city, some as high as several thousand dollars. 10 On Your Side has been looking into the issues for about two weeks now, after being notified about numerous complaints...
