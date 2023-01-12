Read full article on original website
Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club prepares for carnival with their 29th annual Lundi Gras Festival
As we move closer to Mardi Gras The Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club kick off their carnival cerebrations by inviting the public to the their 29th annual Lundi Gras festival Monday (Jan. 20).
NOLA.com
JPAS fundraiser Saturday night in Metairie is canceled
The Jefferson Performing Arts Society has canceled its fundraiser "JPAST & Present: Party For the Performing Arts," previously planned on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. The event was to have included a patron party, dinner, show tunes, an after-party and an auction. Visit jpas.org...
cenlanow.com
Some Mardi Gras visitors disappointed, but already planning next trip
NEW ORLEANS – Even with tougher COVID-19 restrictions, visitors made their way to New Orleans in hopes of letting the good times roll. This Mardi Gras, police did their best to prevent large gatherings in popular spots like the French Quarter. A clean and quiet Bourbon Street is not...
cenlanow.com
Die hards celebrate Mardi Gras at their same parade spot on St. Charles Ave. despite no parades
NEW ORLEANS– Even though there weren’t any Mardi Gras parades on Mardi Gras Day rolling down St. Charles Avenue— there were a few die hards who still went to the spot where they typically watch the parades and they celebrated in their own way. “It is in...
NOMTOC parade route has detour thanks to major sinkhole
NEW ORLEANS — There isn't much that can stop a parade in New Orleans, but in this case, the marching bands met their match. A sinkhole opened up on NOMTOC's parade route last November, forcing the Westbank krewe to re-route. “They can put all the resources in right now....
Eater
Dong Phuong King Cake Preorders Sold Out for the Remainder of Carnival 2023
It’s exactly one week into Carnival season, and Dong Phuong king cake preorders are already fully booked up for the remainder of the 2023 season. It might just be a new record for the famed New Orleans East bakery, which sold out online last year as well, but a bit later in the season (Mardi Gras 2023 falls on February 21). Still, king cakes are available for walk-in purchase every day except Tuesday beginning at 8 a.m. until sold out (and they generally sell out early, despite a limit of three cakes per customer).
A couple of changes to Mardi Gras in Jefferson Parish
There are a dozen parades planned in Metairie during the 2023 Mardi Gras season. Jefferson Parish’s Fat Tuesday processions will start later than usual this year.
NOLA.com
Here are 20+ New Orleans bakeries that are shipping king cakes for Mardi Gras
Want to get a king cake shipped for Mardi Gras 2023? Here are more than 20 New Orleans bakeries to try. But don't delay, because slots fill up fast and popular bakeries often close their orders before the season ends. Mardi Gras day, AKA Fat Tuesday, is Feb. 21 this...
WDSU
Chick-fil-A to open in Algiers this Saturday
Chick-fil-A reports that the third Chick-fil-A in New Orleans will open in Algiers on Saturday. According to Chick-fil-A, the location at 4130 General DeGaulle Drive will open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and will be open from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
NOLA.com
The past is prelude at the foot of Elysian Fields near the French Market, a once-bustling zone
A newcomer shown a map of downtown New Orleans might presume that the foot of Elysian Fields Avenue is bustling with action. This multi-artery crossroads, conveniently accessible to Interstate 10, is within steps of Frenchmen Street and Crescent Park, and sits on high ground between the city’s original neighborhood and first lower faubourg. Historical architecture abounds, and real estate values are high.
NOLA.com
2023 New Orleans Jazz Festival poster released one day ahead of lineup
To set the stage for Friday's release of the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival talent lineup, the festival has revealed this year's commemorative poster. "Quarter (Love) Note" is a bustling, colorful French Quarter street scene filtered through veteran Jazz Fest poster artist James Michalopoulos' distinctive perspective. UPDATE: The...
Local high schools ramping up security for marching bands on parade routes
NEW ORLEANS — Safety is top of mind for many planning to attend or ride in upcoming Carnival parades, and for marching bands it's no different. At L.B. Landry High School in Algiers, keeping students safe has always been a priority. Director of Bands, Wilbert Rawlins, Jr., said they won't let the recent crime keep students out of the spotlight.
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Louisiana
If you're a fan of juicy chicken, crisp waffle fries, and creamy milkshakes, you may be interested to know that a famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations across the country is opening another location in Louisiana this weekend. Read on to learn more.
cenlanow.com
What is the coldest Mardi Gras day on record?
Over the past few Carnival Seasons, our forecast for New Orleans has been warmer than some of the distant past!. Although 2021 will look very different, this weather we have coming up may have kept you from attending a bunch of parades, anyway!. Right now, Lundi and Mardi Gras, as...
Tommy: Eating around the world in New Orleans
If you’re looking to dine out this weekend, our friend Ian McNulty, who covers food and dining culture for The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, has some suggestions on where to dine out next.
Fire rages at Lower Ninth Ward scrapyard
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans firefighters are battling a fire at EMR Southern Recycling, better known as Southern Scrap, in the Lower Ninth Ward. The fire started just after 5 p.m. Friday in the 4800 block of Florida Ave. It is unknown what caused the fire, which caused black plumes of smoke to be seen across the city, including parts of the Westbank.
NOLA.com
Barbecue event to benefit survivors of fatal ambulance crash
A benefit supporting the families affected by the tragic New Year’s Day accident in Slidell that killed one EMT and injured another will be held in Covington on Jan. 21. Less than an hour after midnight on Jan. 1, EMT John Mitchell Crow, 36, and his partner, Drew Lovett, were transporting a patient to the hospital in dense fog when their ambulance crashed into the rear of an eighteen-wheeler on Interstate 10 in Slidell. Crow, who was driving, died in the crash, while Lovett and the patient sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
thelocalpalate.com
Camellia Beans Reach a Milestone Year
Sometimes a bean is not just a bean. In New Orleans, where Monday is synonymous with red beans and rice, the humble bean is a portal into the joy of sharing love with friends and family around the table. For most home cooks in New Orleans and throughout the South, the dish is made with Camellia beans.
NOLA.com
AMC 'Mayfair Witches' house in New Orleans looks a lot like Anne Rice's old First Street home
Ask an Anne Rice fan where the “Mayfair Witches” house is, and — up until now — you would have been directed to the Garden District’s Brevard House, also known as the Rosegate Home, a sprawling, two-story Italianate-Greek Revival hybrid at 1239 First St. It’s...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish garbage bills will go up in 2024. But by how much?
Households and small businesses in unincorporated Jefferson Parish and Jean Lafitte will see their garbage bills go up in 2024, though how much is yet to be determined. Parish officials met on Friday to score proposals submitted by three haulers vying to provide twice-a-week garbage collection for 113,000 customers in the parish. The proposals didn’t include recycling, which will be bid out under a separate process.
