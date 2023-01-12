Banijay Benelux has acquired a majority stake in the Belgian production company, jonnydepony as it seeks to expand its footprint in the scripted space. Jonnydepony, which becomes part of Banijay Belgium, is behind the successful soap opera, “Familie.” Founded in 2015 by Philippe De Schepper, jonnydepony is an independent production label whose credits include premium series such as “Black-out,” as well as “Transport” which was selected for Series Mania, and “Arcadia,” which will soon premiere on VRT, among other channels. The company is headed by Helen Perquy and De Schepper, who are both CEO’s and producers. The acquisition underscores...

24 MINUTES AGO