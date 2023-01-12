ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise! The Bay Area Has Been Getting Hammered With Floods Since 1862

All this rain got you down? Sick to death of grey skies and finding out just how many boots you own that look kind of waterproof but, in reality, are not at all? Same. If it makes you feel any better, this bleak, all-encompassing torrential rain we’ve been getting hammered by isn’t actually as unprecedented or freaky as some commentators would have you believe. Outside of the on-off drought we’ve long dealt with, stormy deluges of varying degrees have been flooding the Bay Area for about as far back as records go.
Update: High winds topple big rig on Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO -- Gusty winds whipped through the Golden Gate Bridge Saturday, toppling a big rig that triggered a traffic nightmare that lingered for hours."The #1 and #2 southbound and northbound lanes are blocked on the Golden Gate Bridge due to an overturned big rig," the California Highway Patrol tweeted early Saturday evening. "High-profile vehicles should avoid the area due to high winds. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route."  At the time, the National Weather Service had issued gale warnings for the waters off the bridge.  Shortly after 7 p.m. the CHP tweeted that traffic on all...
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 14, 2023. ...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH A FLOOD WARNING... The threat of flooding continues and a Flood Warning is now in. effect. Please refer to that bulletin for more information. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 215...
21 displaced in San Francisco fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Fire Department responded to a fire in the Mission District Friday night. One person was injured in the blaze, and 21 people were displaced, SFFD said. The fire was reported at 3017 20th Street. It was a second-alarm fire. The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced. […]
S.F. back to pre-pandemic normalcy in this unwelcome way

While San Francisco and the Bay Area as a whole contend with the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, one element of daily life is back to normal. Its return isn't exactly a welcome one, however. Traffic congestion in San Francisco reached pre-pandemic levels last year, according to a new report from the transportation analytics company INRIX. Drivers lost an average of 97 hours in congested traffic in 2022, the...
Upcoming weather for the Bay Area, Northern California

Meteorologist Mark Tamayo provides the weather forecast for the upcoming weekend. While the Bay Area is seeing a break from the torrential weather Thursday, Friday and throughout the weekend more showers are expected.
Missing Youth Is At Risk

PETALUMA (BCN) Petaluma Police said in an alert Sunday morning that a youth reported missing last week is at risk. Michelle Marcoux, 16, was reported as willfully missing on Jan. 12 after Marcoux did not return home from school. Marcoux is described as white, 5-foot-8, and weighing about 250 pounds....
As next storm looms over California, here's what to expect

(KRON) — As the next system in a series of storms that’s been dousing Northern and Central California looms over this weekend, officials advise to take Thursday’s “break” in the rain to prepare your house, car and self before Friday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the entire Bay Area starting Saturday […]
