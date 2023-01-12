Read full article on original website
This is when the Bay Area's string of storms is expected to finish.Sherif SaadSanta Rosa, CA
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
As storms return to California, the rising river threatens to cut off some houses.Sherif SaadMonterey County, CA
Devastation in California from floods is reminiscent to that in British Columbia.Sherif SaadCalifornia State
Federal Judge Rejects Elon Musk's Attempt to Move or Delay TrialSilence DoGood
KQED
Surprise! The Bay Area Has Been Getting Hammered With Floods Since 1862
All this rain got you down? Sick to death of grey skies and finding out just how many boots you own that look kind of waterproof but, in reality, are not at all? Same. If it makes you feel any better, this bleak, all-encompassing torrential rain we’ve been getting hammered by isn’t actually as unprecedented or freaky as some commentators would have you believe. Outside of the on-off drought we’ve long dealt with, stormy deluges of varying degrees have been flooding the Bay Area for about as far back as records go.
Update: High winds topple big rig on Golden Gate Bridge
SAN FRANCISCO -- Gusty winds whipped through the Golden Gate Bridge Saturday, toppling a big rig that triggered a traffic nightmare that lingered for hours."The #1 and #2 southbound and northbound lanes are blocked on the Golden Gate Bridge due to an overturned big rig," the California Highway Patrol tweeted early Saturday evening. "High-profile vehicles should avoid the area due to high winds. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route." At the time, the National Weather Service had issued gale warnings for the waters off the bridge. Shortly after 7 p.m. the CHP tweeted that traffic on all...
Here's when the parade of storms in the Bay Area will likely end
Two rounds of rain are forecast to soak the Bay Area, bringing even more precipitation to an already water-logged region.
Evacuation orders issued in Monterey County as flooding continues
Creeks and rivers are reaching moderate to major flood stages across Alameda, San Mateo, Monterey, Mendocino and Santa Cruz counties.
Evacuation orders issued again for Santa Cruz County neighborhood
The San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz County is forecast to spill its banks again and cause flooding in Felton Grove on Saturday.
‘Awestruck’ hiker captures rare footage of Bay Area waterspout
"It's just kind of confusing and just wonderful at the same time."
This legendary San Franciscan had a secret shortcut for rainy days
Caen admits the route involves "a lot of jaywalking."
Study: South Bay city named ‘happiest' in US; 2 other Bay Area cities in Top 10
(KRON) — Last summer, one study said the “happiest” city in the United States is Concord. The study by HouseFresh gave the East Bay city the nod after giving it a “happiness score” of 79.1 out of 100. Another study released a few months later also determined a Bay Area city to be the “happiest” […]
San Francisco Asian grocery store to permanently close, terminate all staff
The store is slated to close by March.
Pac-12 relocating San Francisco headquarters to East Bay shopping center
The conference announced plans to leave its San Francisco headquarters and shift its staff to remote work in May.
SFGate
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 14, 2023. ...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH A FLOOD WARNING... The threat of flooding continues and a Flood Warning is now in. effect. Please refer to that bulletin for more information. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 215...
3 more rounds of rain to hit SF Bay Area: Get the weekend forecast
The Bay Area is forecast to see more rain over the Martin Luther King holiday weekend.
21 displaced in San Francisco fire
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Fire Department responded to a fire in the Mission District Friday night. One person was injured in the blaze, and 21 people were displaced, SFFD said. The fire was reported at 3017 20th Street. It was a second-alarm fire. The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced. […]
S.F. back to pre-pandemic normalcy in this unwelcome way
While San Francisco and the Bay Area as a whole contend with the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, one element of daily life is back to normal. Its return isn't exactly a welcome one, however. Traffic congestion in San Francisco reached pre-pandemic levels last year, according to a new report from the transportation analytics company INRIX. Drivers lost an average of 97 hours in congested traffic in 2022, the...
KTVU FOX 2
Upcoming weather for the Bay Area, Northern California
Meteorologist Mark Tamayo provides the weather forecast for the upcoming weekend. While the Bay Area is seeing a break from the torrential weather Thursday, Friday and throughout the weekend more showers are expected.
SFGate
Missing Youth Is At Risk
PETALUMA (BCN) Petaluma Police said in an alert Sunday morning that a youth reported missing last week is at risk. Michelle Marcoux, 16, was reported as willfully missing on Jan. 12 after Marcoux did not return home from school. Marcoux is described as white, 5-foot-8, and weighing about 250 pounds....
As next storm looms over California, here's what to expect
(KRON) — As the next system in a series of storms that’s been dousing Northern and Central California looms over this weekend, officials advise to take Thursday’s “break” in the rain to prepare your house, car and self before Friday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the entire Bay Area starting Saturday […]
San Jose couple tells harrowing story of tree smashing into bedroom
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The brunt of Tuesday’s atmospheric river hit San Jose with howling wind around 2 a.m. The raging storm woke up 29-year-old Lauren Kirchick, who had been sleeping inside her condo with her husband, Eric. Kirchick asked her husband, “Do you hear this? I don’t have a good feeling about these […]
actionnews5.com
VIDEO: Heavy rain creates massive sinkhole, closes highway in Northern California
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (Gray News/TMX) - A portion of State Route 92 in California’s San Mateo County was closed in both directions Thursday. According to the California Department of Transportation, a large sinkhole opened up overnight and forced the highway closure. The California Highway Patrol said it officially...
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the beautiful state of California were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
SFGate
