Warmer air for January again!
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather forecast: Warmer air for January again! Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss.
Briefly back to winter
Colder with a wintry mix around today. We get into a new warmup and sunshine over the weekend.
'Check washing' nearly costs Indiana business thousands
Have you ever heard of "check washing"? Well, this week a southern Indiana business became all too familiar with the term.
Indiana’s Weather For The Weekend
The weather across much of the country turns cooler and quieter this weekend, after a bang-up Thursday. There were 45(!) reports of tornadoes across the country, with the most destructive cells centered in Alabama. Indianapolis is off to the 5th warmest start to the year on record and warmest since...
Krista forecasts a wet Thursday
Heavy rain, colder air and snow showers are in the forecast.
Vigo County residents were able to meet with Indiana Legislators
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Residents had the chance to meet Indiana legislators in Terre Haute. The Vigo County Public Library hosted the legislative cracker-barrel. Legislators shared their goals for the next legislative session. Residents were also able to share what is on their mind. Senator Jon Ford, Representatives Pfaff...
1 killed in fire at Madison County campground
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A person died Saturday morning when a camper caught fire at a Madison County campground. The fire happened at around 7 a.m. at Glo Wood Campground, located at 9408 West 700 South, which is south of Lapel and west of Pendleton. When firefighters arrived,...
2 shot at Avon apartment complex
2 shot at Avon apartment complex
2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy’s southeast side
2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy's southeast side.
Delphi murder case to stay in Carroll County; jury to be picked elsewhere
Delphi murder case to stay in Carroll County; jury to be picked elsewhere.
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'
Noblesville Fire and Police Departments were called out to round up "bison" that were "loose" and roaming in the Noblesville suburb. They wanted to make sure motorists would use alternate routes, so they weren't impacted by the furry brown livestock animals running around in someone's yard. An hour and a half later that the fire department updated the public on social media that the animals were actually yaks, What are they doing in Indiana?
Back into the 40s Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a cooler day on Saturday, temperatures will rebound to close out the weekend. TONIGHT: Clouds gradually decrease to partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures in the mid-20s. TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies to start off Sunday. Mostly sunny skies will build in for the afternoon. A little...
2 Indiana residents winners of $20,000 from Mega Millions drawing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winning $1.35 billion jackpot ticket came from Maine but two Indiana residents are still big winners from the Mega Millions drawing. According to a news release, two $20,000 tickets were sold in Indiana. The tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Mega Ball with a multiplier of 2.
Woman arrested for Avon shooting after chase, crash in Indianapolis
AVON, Indiana — Police have arrested two people for their roles in a shooting during a home invasion at an Avon apartment complex on Friday afternoon. The first suspect, 18-year-old Jermaine Montrel Cole, was arrested Saturday for burglary of a dwelling that results in serious bodily injury. Avon Police...
1 hurt in overnight Broad Ripple shooting
Police are investigating after 1 person was shot in Broad Ripple.
Could Indiana end its state income tax?
Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax.
Major changes coming to Indiana schools as climate change becomes a core subject
INDIANAPOLIS, IN. - Indiana schools are making significant changes to their science curriculum, with new state science standards that require more education on climate change set to take full effect by the next school year.
Indiana lawmaker reintroduces bill allowing partisan school board elections
An Indiana lawmaker has reintroduced a bill to allow partisan school board races. That means school board candidates would be able to run with a political party affiliation.
Snow Fleas are Real and We Have Them in Indiana
The next time it snows here in Indiana, and you notice some little black specs in the snow, you might have come across a swarm of snow fleas!. Currently, there isn't any snow on the ground (at least in Southern Indiana), but that wasn't the case a few weeks ago. We had our first White Christmas in years. Now, the snow quickly melted away, but winter isn't over yet. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, more snow could be on the way in January and February of 2023.
Illinois-Based Diner Chain Moves Restaurants (Including Indiana Locations) to a Cashless Drive-Thru
Portillo's Drive-Thru will only accept forms of cashless payment starting on January 16th. The restaurant stated that this will help ensure the safety of restaurant employees. A popular Illinois eatery is going cashless to preserve the safety of all its workers. This updated policy is to be in effect middle of January and will no longer allow patrons to use paper money as a form of payment when utilizing the drive-thru, however, indoor service will be unaffected by this.
