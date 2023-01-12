ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Warmer air for January again!

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather forecast: Warmer air for January again! Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss. Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather forecast: Warmer air for January again! Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss. Asian American students rally in support of victim …. Asian American students rally in support of victim in racist attack. Indiana lawmaker...
Briefly back to winter

Colder with a wintry mix around today. We get into a new warmup and sunshine over the weekend. Colder with a wintry mix around today. We get into a new warmup and sunshine over the weekend. Asian American students rally in support of victim …. Asian American students rally in...
Indiana’s Weather For The Weekend

The weather across much of the country turns cooler and quieter this weekend, after a bang-up Thursday. There were 45(!) reports of tornadoes across the country, with the most destructive cells centered in Alabama. Indianapolis is off to the 5th warmest start to the year on record and warmest since...
Krista forecasts a wet Thursday

Heavy rain, colder air and snow showers are in the forecast. Heavy rain, colder air and snow showers are in the forecast. Richard Allen in court for Delphi hearing on January …. Video shows Delphi suspect Richard Allen arriving in court for hearings on Jan. 13, 2023. Man found shot...
Vigo County residents were able to meet with Indiana Legislators

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Residents had the chance to meet Indiana legislators in Terre Haute. The Vigo County Public Library hosted the legislative cracker-barrel. Legislators shared their goals for the next legislative session. Residents were also able to share what is on their mind. Senator Jon Ford, Representatives Pfaff...
1 killed in fire at Madison County campground

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A person died Saturday morning when a camper caught fire at a Madison County campground. The fire happened at around 7 a.m. at Glo Wood Campground, located at 9408 West 700 South, which is south of Lapel and west of Pendleton. When firefighters arrived,...
2 shot at Avon apartment complex

IMPD investigating after 2 dead in shooting at Budget …. Police are investigating after an early morning shooting at a troubled Indianapolis motel. Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominee: …. Franklin senior Dylan Beverly throws down a powerful, one-handed dunk over his defender in the Grizzly Cubs'...
2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy’s southeast side

2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy’s southeast side. 2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy’s southeast …. 2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy’s southeast side. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 14, 2023. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 14,...
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'

Noblesville Fire and Police Departments were called out to round up "bison" that were "loose" and roaming in the Noblesville suburb. They wanted to make sure motorists would use alternate routes, so they weren't impacted by the furry brown livestock animals running around in someone's yard. An hour and a half later that the fire department updated the public on social media that the animals were actually yaks, What are they doing in Indiana?
Back into the 40s Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a cooler day on Saturday, temperatures will rebound to close out the weekend. TONIGHT: Clouds gradually decrease to partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures in the mid-20s. TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies to start off Sunday. Mostly sunny skies will build in for the afternoon. A little...
2 Indiana residents winners of $20,000 from Mega Millions drawing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winning $1.35 billion jackpot ticket came from Maine but two Indiana residents are still big winners from the Mega Millions drawing. According to a news release, two $20,000 tickets were sold in Indiana. The tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Mega Ball with a multiplier of 2.
Woman arrested for Avon shooting after chase, crash in Indianapolis

AVON, Indiana — Police have arrested two people for their roles in a shooting during a home invasion at an Avon apartment complex on Friday afternoon. The first suspect, 18-year-old Jermaine Montrel Cole, was arrested Saturday for burglary of a dwelling that results in serious bodily injury. Avon Police...
Could Indiana end its state income tax?

Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. INDOT says I-70 eastbound through downtown Indianapolis …. Interstate 70 eastbound through the North...
Indiana lawmaker reintroduces bill allowing partisan school board elections

An Indiana lawmaker has reintroduced a bill to allow partisan school board races. That means school board candidates would be able to run with a political party affiliation. Indiana lawmaker reintroduces bill allowing partisan …. An Indiana lawmaker has reintroduced a bill to allow partisan school board races. That means...
Snow Fleas are Real and We Have Them in Indiana

The next time it snows here in Indiana, and you notice some little black specs in the snow, you might have come across a swarm of snow fleas!. Currently, there isn't any snow on the ground (at least in Southern Indiana), but that wasn't the case a few weeks ago. We had our first White Christmas in years. Now, the snow quickly melted away, but winter isn't over yet. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, more snow could be on the way in January and February of 2023.
Illinois-Based Diner Chain Moves Restaurants (Including Indiana Locations) to a Cashless Drive-Thru

Portillo's Drive-Thru will only accept forms of cashless payment starting on January 16th. The restaurant stated that this will help ensure the safety of restaurant employees. A popular Illinois eatery is going cashless to preserve the safety of all its workers. This updated policy is to be in effect middle of January and will no longer allow patrons to use paper money as a form of payment when utilizing the drive-thru, however, indoor service will be unaffected by this.
