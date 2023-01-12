Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prisonJade Talks Crime
Philly Squatter Issue PersistsAlexCapPhiladelphia, PA
White House Confirms, Even More Confidential Documents found at Bidens Wilmington HomePhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Related
Caught on video: Suspects wanted for stealing truck in Folcroft
Video from inside the stolen truck captured two suspects before they notice it had a security camera right on the dashboard.
Police ID victim, suspect after body was found in freezer in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have identified the victim and the suspect in a case that shook up a South Philadelphia neighborhood shortly before Christmas. On December 23, a body was found in a freezer at a South Philadelphia home. Police now say the victim was 54-year-old Thi Dinh. The suspect is his son, 27-year-old Jack Dinh from the 1200 block of Snyder Avenue.Thi Dinh's body was found in the basement of a home on that same block. At the time, police said a father and son were the only ones living in the home.Jack Dinh was arrested by the police for the homicide.He was denied bail and is in custody at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility with a court appearance scheduled for next month, according to court documents.Word of what happened shook the neighborhood last month. A neighbor previously told CBS Philadelphia he was walking his dog early the morning of December 23 when he heard a horrifying cry for help."It was around 3:30, 4 in the morning, there was some screaming out in the street," the neighbor said.
fox29.com
Police: 76-year-old man shot, robbed walking to store in Reading
Reading police are asking for the public's help after an elderly man became the victim of a robbery-turned-shooting Friday evening. The 76-year-old man was walking to a store on the 200 block of Wood Street when he was robbed at gunpoint just before 5:30 p.m. Police say the robbery took...
fox29.com
State Police: Woman, 20, shot in rideshare during road rage incident on I-76 in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A 20-year-old woman was sitting in the back of a ride-share when another driver's road rage ended with her suffering a gunshot wound, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The ride-share was driving eastbound on Interstate 76 towards I-676 when a speeding Nissan Altima tried to merge in an...
Head-on collision involving Philadelphia police car under investigation
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A crash involving a police car near Kingsessing Saturday night is under investigation. Police say the car was hit head-on by a Ford Taurus near 59th & Kingsessing.The officer and the driver of the Taurus were taken to separate hospitals with unknown conditions at this time.Officials say the Taurus was traveling east on Kingsessing while the officer was traveling west and both cars have heavy front-end damage.This is a developing story. Stay with CBS Philadelphia for more updates.
Philadelphia police release surveillance video of construction site theft
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police hope someone recognizes two people who stole $60,000 worth of equipment and materials from a construction site near the Falls Bridge on New Year's Eve.Police say it happened at around 10 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022.A white Toyota sedan was seen on surveillance video dropping off a man at a gas station across the street from the site.Surveillance video shows a man knocking over a gate to the site.Then he leaves.An hour later, a white Chevrolet extended van pulls into the same gas station.Police say the man went into the gas station before he and the driver went into the construction site.A short time later, cameras at the site were disconnected.
Police: Woman shot in the leg while riding in Uber
Police say a woman is recovering after she was shot in the thigh, while riding in an Uber.
fox29.com
Officer, civilian driver injured in Southwest Philadelphia head-on collision
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia police officer and a civilian driver were both injured after their vehicles crashed in Southwest Philadelphia. Officials say a 12th District officer was heading west on Kingsessing Avenue, near 59th Street, in a marked patrol car Saturday evening, just after 7 p.m., when someone driving a sedan eastbound on Kingsessing hit the police officer’s vehicle head on.
Woman injured, officer fires gun during dog attack in Manayunk
"I've never heard a woman yell like that, she had such pain in her eyes," one witness said.
66-year-old bicyclist dead after crash in South Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 66-year-old bicyclist died in a crash with a car in South Philadelphia Friday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of Tasker Street and Columbus Boulevard around 5:25 p.m., police say.Police identified the bicyclist as Taing Sophy.A beige Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Tasker Street, while the bicyclist was traveling west on the same street. Police say the 32-year-old driver of the car was trying to make a left turn onto Columbus Boulevard when the two collided.The bicyclist suffering head trauma was transported to Jefferson University Hospital where she died Saturday around 1 p.m.Authorities say the driver of the car stayed at the location until police arrived. The investigation remains ongoing and no charges have been filed at this point, officials say.
fox29.com
Man, 47, critically injured after he was stabbed during a fight in Port Richmond, police say
PORT RICHMOND - A 47-year-old man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the chest during a fight with another man in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond section. Officials say the stabbing happened about 3:30 Friday afternoon on the 2300 block of East Venango Street. The man was fighting...
WBOC
Dover Man Shot in the Face, Police Searching for Suspect
DOVER, Del.- A Dover man was sent to the hospital after being shot Thursday evening in Manchester Square. Dover Police say that shots were fired in the unit block of Stevenson Drive around 6 p.m. Police did not find a victim at the scene but a 20-year-old man walked into a nearby hospital with a gun shot wound to his face. The man was not able to communicate well with offers due to his injury. He was taken to a New Castle County Hospital for further treatment.
fox29.com
Bicyclist, 66, dies after Columbus Boulevard crash in South Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A Friday evening crash has claimed the life of a 66-year-old woman in South Philadelphia. Police say the driver of a Toyota Corolla was attempting to make a left turn onto the 500 block of Columbus Boulevard when it struck a bicycle just before 5:30 p.m. The bicyclist,...
Robbery suspects shoot man, rob store owner in Kensington: Sources
Sources tell Action News several suspects pistol-whipped and robbed the store owner. They took his wallet and then forced him to an area upstairs to take more items.
Car crashes into police building in Southwest Philadelphia after apparent road rage dispute
After a road rage dispute, police said a driver crashed into the 12th District police building in Southwest Philadelphia, fled in reverse, then flipped over a couple of blocks away. The driver is in police custody.
Woman Reported Missing In Bucks, Police Say
A woman is missing in Bucks County, and authorities are asking residents to keep an eye out. Michele Flores, whose age and place of residence were not provided, was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 11 at about 7:50 p.m. on County Line Road near Madison Avenue in Warminster, township police said in a statement.
WDEL 1150AM
New Castle Co. Police identify 3 New York men in residential burglary investigation
Three men from New York face charges in Delaware, months after about $200,000 worth of property was stolen in two residential burglaries. New Castle County Police said Thursday that large amounts of jewelry and money were taken during a break-in last April in the Newark area, as no one was home. Also, in June, another burglary was reported in a nearby neighborhood.
delawarevalleynews.com
Male Injects Himself In Street Dispute and Shoots Victim In North Philadelphia
Philadelphia police are looking for the male who came upon two people having an argument at Old York Road and Ruscomb Street,in North Philadelphia. Instead of moving on and minding his business, he pulled out a gun and shot one of the people in the face. As the victim turns to run, the coward with a gun continues to shoot at him several times.
fox29.com
Officials: Firefighters rescue 1 person from burning Delaware County home
FOLCROFT, Pa. - One person was rescued from a burning residence in Delaware County Saturday night. Crews were called to the 2100 block of Ravenwood Drive, in Folcroft, Saturday evening, about 7:30. Firefighters were met with heavy smoke when they arrived at the scene. MORE HEADLINES:. As crews fought the...
Police Search Berks Landfill For Missing Mom Jennifer Brown, Report Says
Montgomery County authorities searching for missing mom Jennifer Brown were spotted at a Berks County dump looking for clues on Thursday, Jan. 12, 6abc reports. Unidentified sources told the outlet that investigators were at the Pioneer Crossing Landfill in Birdsboro, though it's not clear exactly what they were searching for, the report says.
Comments / 3