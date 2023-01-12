ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Georgia Releases Official Statement on the Passing of Devin Willock & Chandler LeCroy.

Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and football staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car accident on Sunday morning, the University of Georgia confirmed in a statement. "The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy. Two other...
ATHENS, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Devin Willock Passes Away

Devin Willock, a junior offensive lineman for the University of Georgia passed away Saturday night. Willock was one of two members of Georgia's football program that perished in the crash according to reports, with another individual in ICU, Radi Nabulsi of UGASports.com was the first to report the news. Chandler...
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy