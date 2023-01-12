Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. How to join the cast of 'Yellowstone' spinoff '1883: The Bass Reeves Story' filming in North Texas. '1883: The Bass Reeves Story" is being filmed around Fort Worth.2. Haunted traveling circus shows Austin there's nothing to fear. The Paranormal Cirque dresses regular circus acts up for a fun and spooky twist. 3. Thriving Austin neighbor declared America's 4th biggest boomtown for 2022. New Braunfels was also the top boomtown in Texas, according to this recent study.4. Classics, newcomers, and pop-ups: Our editors share their favorite Austin meals of 2022. Here are the top 10 meals from last year we're still thinking about in 2023.5. Universal Studios will open a new family-friendly theme park in North Texas. A new Universal theme park is coming to Frisco, Texas.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO