This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
How to join the cast of a 'Yellowstone' spinoff filming in North Texas, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. How to join the cast of 'Yellowstone' spinoff '1883: The Bass Reeves Story' filming in North Texas. '1883: The Bass Reeves Story" is being filmed around Fort Worth.2. Haunted traveling circus shows Austin there's nothing to fear. The Paranormal Cirque dresses regular circus acts up for a fun and spooky twist. 3. Thriving Austin neighbor declared America's 4th biggest boomtown for 2022. New Braunfels was also the top boomtown in Texas, according to this recent study.4. Classics, newcomers, and pop-ups: Our editors share their favorite Austin meals of 2022. Here are the top 10 meals from last year we're still thinking about in 2023.5. Universal Studios will open a new family-friendly theme park in North Texas. A new Universal theme park is coming to Frisco, Texas.
Austin's classical music station tunes up with new CEO and unconventional series
Classical doesn’t mean safe and the same. KMFA 89.5, Austin’s classical music radio station, is proving it with two announcements: first it appoints George Preston as its first new CEO in a decade, and further interrupts the status quo with the newly announced lineup of its “Offbeat Series,” featuring creative contemporary performances that pull input from pop styles, play with listening spaces, and transform the typical experience listening to live classical music. The station hopes to draw new listeners who may not actively engage with classical music already.“George comes to us with exceptional experience leading a classical radio station,” said...
10 ways to stick to your Dry January goals in Austin this month
The first month of the year is about halfway over and some resolutioners who committed to Dry January may find some of their creative workarounds, well, running dry. Not doing something sounds pretty easy, but we’d still like to spend time with friends, feel less awkward at a blues club with empty hands, and get around town to break up the winter monotony.These 10 ideas should make it a little easier to get through the month, and you may even enter February with a few new useful habits. Be it a new workout routine, an obsession with the calming magic...
What's happening in Austin this weekend
Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? We've got the scoop -- from stand-up comedy and live music to a city-wide vintage sale and a special night for Star Trek fans. Here's the FOX 7 Weekend.
How to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in Austin
This Monday marks Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and there are plenty of ways to join in celebrations of his life all day in Austin. Walk alongside other Austinites in an annual march, join a rally at the Capitol, or listen to a lecture from award-winning author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates at the Long Center.As well as celebrating MLK's legacy, the Annual Community March uplifts diversity and multi-culturalism in Austin, inviting individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations to march together in remembrance.Kicking off at 9 am on Monday, January 16, the MLK Community March includes a short program at the MLK...
These Austin expats are bringing live music back to Elgin with new honky-tonk
Just before Thanksgiving in downtown Elgin , a bar that is supposed to be open is clearly not. There is a crinkled yellow poster pasted on the exterior of the building that reads "COMING SOON." The glass doors and windows are blacked out with hanging plastic. One of those ubiquitous "CLOSED PLEASE CALL AGAIN" signs with a clock on it hangs at the entrance. With delays that have stretched past weeks and into months, the clock may as well lose its hands. And yet, in a town begging for its sole honky-tonk , people still stop...
Contemporary country great announces Austin appearance with drink in hand
Despite living in the “country” by most American standards, Austinites don’t always get a chance to live out that lifestyle. One of those chances comes July 29, when one of country’s biggest contemporary stars — with seven ACM Awards, four CMA Awards, and 10 Grammys — Eric Church, rides through on his second of two Texas tour stops.Church plays at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on July 28, and Austin's show the next night will be at Germania Insurance Amphitheate. His success precedes him, but this is still a first for “The Chief.” He’s played long sets — two-and-a-half...
Famous NYC Pub to Open Austin Location
"Opening in Spring 2023, we’re bringing The Dead Rabbit to Austin’s iconic Sixth Street in the Downtown Historic District."
Your Kids Can Summer Camp Right Here in Texas Where Jason Murdered Teens
Happy Friday the 13th everybody! Let's celebrate by showing off the only Texas Friday the 13th filming location. Today is a very important holiday. Friday the 13th, which now means at some point tonight I will be watching one of the horror classics. As you should know, Jason is not the killer in the original movie. That would Mrs. Voorhees. Thanks to Scream for pounding that piece of trivia into our head.
Austin hangout with ice cream and arcade games to close in January
Violet Crown Clubhouse has been hosting drag queen game nights, kid yoga classes and more since 2019. (Katy McAfee/ Community Impact) Violet Crown Clubhouse—a local hangout with arcade games, ice cream and events for all ages—is shuttering in January. Owner Mike Lavinge said the decision to close Violet...
These Austin tattoo shops are offering Friday the 13th specials
AUSTIN, Texas — The time has come for Austin tattoo-lovers to flock to their favorite shops for Friday the 13th-themed tattoos!. Regardless of if you love spooky tattoos or dainty ones, you can probably find a design that's fit for you at the cheapest price you'll see all year long.
The 8 Best Road Trips From Austin
The hustle and bustle of airports can be a lot. Plane tickets, TSA security and fitting everything into a carry-on isn’t always the most pleasant experience. However, it’s always a good idea to take a road trip–no airplanes required. Austin, Texas continues to grow as a hotspot destination for live music, nightlife, cuisine and more. Boat days on Lake Travis, swimming in Barton Springs and hanging with friends in Zilker Park all define this “keep Austin weird” city.
Local Restaurateur to Open New Concepts
"Ling Wu Asian Restaurant, the south restaurant, will add raw fish dishes like ceviches to the menu, while Ling Wu at the Grove will focus on lighter Asian cuisine with locally sourced ingredients.”
Austin-based Korean barbecue spot Chi'Lantro to open in San Marcos
The restaurant is set to open in the summer.
6 things to know right now in Austin food news: Iconic coffee shop expands even farther south
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.OpeningsOne of Austin’s favorite coffee shops, Jo’s, is expanding south for the first time rather than north, beyond its iconic South Congress location. The cafe already has additional locations downtown, on campus, on Red River Street, and at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, but this new location will service the corner of Menchaca Road and Stassney Lane (5532 Menchaca Road). The brand announced the expansion on social media,...
Classical superstar Ludovico Einaudi brings first solo album in two decades to Austin this April
While we were all making sourdough starters and following the latest Tik Tok trends during the pandemic, famed composer and classical pianist Ludovico Einaudi was working on his first solo album in 20 years. The result was Underwater, a 12-track album released in January 2022, which Austinites will get to hear live at Bass Concert Hall for one night only this April. It's been four years since the acclaimed Italian artist — officially the most streamed classical artist of all time — last visited Austin, and he's been busy. Since 2019, he's composed the scores to films such as...
Legendary North San Angelo Steakhouse Selected to Cook for Governor's Inauguration Tuesday
AUSTIN – San Angelo's own legendary Western Sky Steakhouse will cook for the inauguration celebration Tuesday at the Capitol in Austin. Western Sky, located at 2024 N. Chadbourne St., will prepare Steak Bits and German fries for the thousands invited to the ceremony. The Texas Restaurant Association has been...
Robyn-themed dance party adds Austin to tour after a decade of dancing
Robyn fans in Austin are no longer relegated to dancing on their own. A decade-old dance party is finally making its way down south from Brooklyn, and it’s rounding up all the outsiders and misfits to revel in the sounds of the queen of pop. Adventure[s] presents This Party Is Killing You!: The Robyn Party on January 13 at Empire Control Room.The premise is straightforward; on the surface, it’s a regular dance party based on the music of Swedish pop star Robyn, famous for euphoric tracks about heartbreak like “Dancing On My Own” and “Call Your Girlfriend.” Tracks by other...
Austin Pizza Truck Opens in Vacated Pizza Restaurant
Austin pizza truck Sammataro is moving into the home of recently closed pizzeria 40 North, bringing an expanded menu and eventually a full bar. The new Sammataro will open at 900 West 10th Street in the west-downtown area starting on Wednesday, January 18. Sammataro owner Isaac Flores told Eater he...
You Can Stay In A Real Castle Right Here In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of real castles where you can stay overnight.
