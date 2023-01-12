Rosa Mexicano To Bring An Elevated Fiesta To Miracle Mile Shops

Rosa Mexicano Restaurants announced plans to open its first Las Vegas location in the Miracle Mile Shops, located directly on the bustling Las Vegas Strip, with a Strip-front patio in late 2023. Marking the brand’s largest location, Rosa Mexicano Las Vegas features an immersive, vibrant atmosphere and an eclectic, made-from-scratch menu steeped in Mexican culture and tradition, including Rosa’s tableside guacamole, house-made mole, margaritas and more.

“We are thrilled to be opening Rosa Mexicano in one of the best dining cities in the world, right on the iconic Las Vegas Strip – and in such great company, and to be part of the great renovations taking place with Miracle Mile Shops. It’s truly an exciting moment in our expansion,” said Jim Dunn, CEO of Rosa Mexicano in a statement. “Our authentic Mexican cuisine, which emulates our founder, Josefina Howard’s vision of introducing Mexican culinary traditions and heritage to the world, will surely bring a fresh take on Mexican food, authentic Mexican heritage, and culinary techniques.”

“We look forward to welcoming New York based upscale Mexican eatery, Rosa Mexicano, the company’s first restaurant in the southwest, to our list of dining destinations at Miracle Mile Shops,” said Robert Buchanan, Vice President, General Manager of Miracle Mile Shops. “The restaurant features Mexican cuisine in a stylish, “elevated fiesta” atmosphere. We know it will not be long before it becomes a favorite of locals and tourists alike.”

The menu showcases authentic Mexican cuisine, featuring some of Rosa’s classic dishes such as their guacamole, quesadillas, parrilladas, with a variety of taco plates, which all pay tribute to Mexico’s richly varied culinary regions. In addition, guests will also have a chance to indulge in Rosa Mexicano’s beverage program, which has over 100 varieties of tequila and agave-based spirits. For travelers on the go, the Las Vegas location will feature a to-go frozen margarita bar with an array of Rosa Mexicano’s refreshing drinks to choose from.

The restaurant, helmed by Rosa Mexicano Vice President of Culinary, Manuel Trevino, will feature design elements familiar to fans of the brand. Surrounded with bright pink colors from floor to ceiling, and a balcony overlooking The Strip, and an assortment of dining areas, including the bold and vibrant pink room. The 12,341 square-foot dining destination will offer various seating areas with a capacity of about 430 guests, three bars, with a to-go frozen margarita station, a private events dining room for seating up to 100, and an outdoor patio and a bar for 80 with a Rosa Mexicano truck, all conveniently centered on the Las Vegas Strip.

Keep up with What Now Las Vegas’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .