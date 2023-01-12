Read full article on original website
wrfalp.com
City Council Dealing With Confusion Over Funding for Senior Citizen Home Improvement Program
Jamestown City Council members are having some confusion over how much funding was approved for the Senior Citizen Housing Improvement Incentive Program versus the actual need. Housing Committee Chair Marie Carrubba said that it was reported by City Assessor Lisa Volpe that 302 applications were approved for a total of...
Erie County UPMC Hamot plans to raise employee wages by 2026
Administrators in the UPMC system say they are working to make sure the healthcare system will have quality staff members in the coming years. The hospital system announced that UPMC will start paying a minimum wage of $18 an hour for medical jobs across the system by 2026. Employees who use all of the tuition […]
wesb.com
Bradford Township Board of Supervisors Special Meeting
The Bradford Township Board of Supervisors will be holding a special meeting on Wednesday. The Broad of Supervisors are holding the special public meeting to discuss plans for the upcoming solar farm project scheduled to be constructed on Shiloh Road in Bradford. Locals are encouraged to attend the meeting if they have any questions or want more information about the project.
wrfalp.com
40 Acre Property in Chautauqua Donated to Foundation for Sustainable Forests
A 40-acre property in Chautauqua has been donated to the Foundation for Sustainable Forests. The donors, Chautauqua residents Subagh Singh Khalsa and Linda Winkelstern, said they want to see the property forever protected as a healthy, working forest. Under the stewardship of the Foundation for Sustainable Forests, the property, to...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Manufacturer Suspends Operations, Laying Off Employees
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown manufacturer has suspended operations after over a decade in business and laid off most of their employees this week. Inscape, formerly Dowcraft, at 15 Tiffany Avenue in Jamestown, gave the news to their employees on Thursday just before noon. The Canadian...
wrfalp.com
UPMC Plans To Raise Minimum Starting Wages to $18/Hour By 2026
Plans to raise the minimum starting wages for entry-level positions at all of its sites, including UPMC Chautauqua. UPMC plans to raise the rate at its facilities in Southwest New York to $18 an hour by January 2026. Those making $18 an hour and taking full advantage of UPMC’s salary...
erienewsnow.com
Crawford County Commissioner Calls on Legislators to Address EMS Crisis
Crawford County Commissioner Eric Henry is calling on state legislators to address an emergency medical services crisis. "It absolutely is a crisis," said Henry. "I think that most ambulances right now, are struggling to find people to get the calls done when they need them done, and of course, there is a backlog of patients in hospitals that are causing a problem as well."
wrfalp.com
[LISTEN] Arts on Fire LIVE – Matt Maloof
Matt Maloof and Matt Downey kick off the first Arts on Fire LIVE by performing songs from Maloof’s latest album “How’m I Doin?” and many more. Arts On Fire LIVE brings you the very best of Chautauqua County’s local artists via a live, in-studio performance!
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Pharmacy Closing
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown pharmacy is closing their doors. The North Main Street Rite Aid location is slated to close next Thursday, January 19, according to a sign posted on the entrance of the establishment. Customers who use Rite Aid’s prescriptions services are directed to...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Has One of the Snowiest Cities in the U.S.
If you aren’t a fan of snow, then many areas of Pennsylvania are not the place for you. The Keystone State gets lots of snow each winter season, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Pennsylvania has one...
wesb.com
Ambulance T-Boned in Ellicot NY
Only minor injuries were reported in a crash involving an ambulance near Jamestown. A Chautauqua Country EMS Ambulance was t-boned by an SUV at the intersection of Fairmount and Dunham avenues in the town of Ellicott, New York, just outside of Jamestown. The driver of the SUV sustained only minor injuries from the accident, with both drivers being transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. The ambulance was responding to a medical call at the time it was hit, and a preliminary investigation from Town of Ellicott police found the SUV failed to yield for the ambulance despite its lights and sirens being activated.
Expected Snowfall Totals Across New York State
After the hectic and chaotic November and December for winter weather, we have had a relatively quiet start to January. There really hasn't been any significant snowfall to speak of the last two weeks and that's a welcomed change. However, there will be some changes across New York state this weekend, which will bring rain and snow.
Man with ‘Pizza Bomber’ connections dies in WA state
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man who is believed to be the final key figure of Erie’s notorious Pizza Bomber case recently died. Floyd Stockton Jr. was 75 years old when he died on Aug. 10 in Washington State. Stockton allegedly was involved in planning the August 2003 crime which led to the death of Brian Wells, […]
wnynewsnow.com
Convicted Chautauqua County Felon Accused Of Violating His Probation
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A convicted Chautauqua County felon is headed back to prison after allegedly violating his probation. On Thursday, Michael Bland was re-sentenced after he was convicted of attempted burglary in the second degree, a class D violent felony, in Erie County. Bland was sentenced...
New allegations in Erie Coke case
The legal battle surrounding Erie Coke Corporation now involves a second former employee. According to a court document from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, former Erie Coke Co. supervisor David Stablein is accused of conspiring to violate the federal clean air act. Stablein allegedly opened Coke oven flues to bypass pollution monitoring equipment. Former Plant Superintendent […]
chautauquatoday.com
Pennsylvania Man Jailed in Jamestown as Fugitive from Justice
A traffic stop Thursday evening in Jamestown resulted in the arrest of a Pennsylvania man as a fugitive from justice. Jamestown Police officers assigned to the Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative pulled over a vehicle on North Main Street for a violation at about 6:15 PM. Officers were able to determine that the driver -- 26-year-old Cristian Arroyo-Collazo of New Castle, Pennsylvania -- was wanted out of Pennsylvania for a firearm not to be carried without a license. Arroyo-Collazo was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Jamestown City Jail, where he is being held pending arraignment.
wnynewsnow.com
Teen Escapes Jamestown House Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 17-year-old escaped a fully engulfed house fire in Jamestown on Friday afternoon, crawling out on to the roof making it to safety. Just before 1 p.m. the Jamestown Fire Department was dispatched to 227 Hazzard Street for a fully engulfed house fire. First responders found heavy smoke and fire when they arrived on scene.
wnynewsnow.com
Minor Injury Reported Following Vehicle Crash With Ambulance
WEST ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – One person suffered a minor injury following a vehicle t-bone crash involving an ambulance just west of Jamestown. A Chautauqua County EMS Ambulance responding to a medical call was struck by a SUV in the intersection of Fairmount and Dunham Avenues around 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Large Fire At Western New York Car Dealership
Firefighters and emergency crews were busy early Thursday as a large fire ripped through a popular car dealership south of Hamburg. Multiple companies responded to the blaze that remains under investigation. The call came in early Thursday about a possible fire at Cappellino Chevrolet on Boston State Road. Our thoughts...
wesb.com
BTVFD Respond to Possible House Fire
Bradford Township firefighters responded to a report of a house fire Wednesday night. Firefighters responded shortly after 9:30 to a house on West Washington Street for a possible electrical fire inside a residential structure. No fire was evident upon arrival, and an inspection found no fire but did find an electrical problem which was secured.
