ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Erie County UPMC Hamot plans to raise employee wages by 2026

Administrators in the UPMC system say they are working to make sure the healthcare system will have quality staff members in the coming years. The hospital system announced that UPMC will start paying a minimum wage of $18 an hour for medical jobs across the system by 2026. Employees who use all of the tuition […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Bradford Township Board of Supervisors Special Meeting

The Bradford Township Board of Supervisors will be holding a special meeting on Wednesday. The Broad of Supervisors are holding the special public meeting to discuss plans for the upcoming solar farm project scheduled to be constructed on Shiloh Road in Bradford. Locals are encouraged to attend the meeting if they have any questions or want more information about the project.
BRADFORD, PA
wrfalp.com

40 Acre Property in Chautauqua Donated to Foundation for Sustainable Forests

A 40-acre property in Chautauqua has been donated to the Foundation for Sustainable Forests. The donors, Chautauqua residents Subagh Singh Khalsa and Linda Winkelstern, said they want to see the property forever protected as a healthy, working forest. Under the stewardship of the Foundation for Sustainable Forests, the property, to...
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Manufacturer Suspends Operations, Laying Off Employees

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown manufacturer has suspended operations after over a decade in business and laid off most of their employees this week. Inscape, formerly Dowcraft, at 15 Tiffany Avenue in Jamestown, gave the news to their employees on Thursday just before noon. The Canadian...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wrfalp.com

UPMC Plans To Raise Minimum Starting Wages to $18/Hour By 2026

Plans to raise the minimum starting wages for entry-level positions at all of its sites, including UPMC Chautauqua. UPMC plans to raise the rate at its facilities in Southwest New York to $18 an hour by January 2026. Those making $18 an hour and taking full advantage of UPMC’s salary...
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
erienewsnow.com

Crawford County Commissioner Calls on Legislators to Address EMS Crisis

Crawford County Commissioner Eric Henry is calling on state legislators to address an emergency medical services crisis. "It absolutely is a crisis," said Henry. "I think that most ambulances right now, are struggling to find people to get the calls done when they need them done, and of course, there is a backlog of patients in hospitals that are causing a problem as well."
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
wrfalp.com

[LISTEN] Arts on Fire LIVE – Matt Maloof

Matt Maloof and Matt Downey kick off the first Arts on Fire LIVE by performing songs from Maloof’s latest album “How’m I Doin?” and many more. Arts On Fire LIVE brings you the very best of Chautauqua County’s local artists via a live, in-studio performance!
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Pharmacy Closing

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown pharmacy is closing their doors. The North Main Street Rite Aid location is slated to close next Thursday, January 19, according to a sign posted on the entrance of the establishment. Customers who use Rite Aid’s prescriptions services are directed to...
JAMESTOWN, NY
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Has One of the Snowiest Cities in the U.S.

If you aren’t a fan of snow, then many areas of Pennsylvania are not the place for you. The Keystone State gets lots of snow each winter season, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Pennsylvania has one...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wesb.com

Ambulance T-Boned in Ellicot NY

Only minor injuries were reported in a crash involving an ambulance near Jamestown. A Chautauqua Country EMS Ambulance was t-boned by an SUV at the intersection of Fairmount and Dunham avenues in the town of Ellicott, New York, just outside of Jamestown. The driver of the SUV sustained only minor injuries from the accident, with both drivers being transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. The ambulance was responding to a medical call at the time it was hit, and a preliminary investigation from Town of Ellicott police found the SUV failed to yield for the ambulance despite its lights and sirens being activated.
ELLICOTT, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Expected Snowfall Totals Across New York State

After the hectic and chaotic November and December for winter weather, we have had a relatively quiet start to January. There really hasn't been any significant snowfall to speak of the last two weeks and that's a welcomed change. However, there will be some changes across New York state this weekend, which will bring rain and snow.
BUFFALO, NY
YourErie

Man with ‘Pizza Bomber’ connections dies in WA state

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man who is believed to be the final key figure of Erie’s notorious Pizza Bomber case recently died. Floyd Stockton Jr. was 75 years old when he died on Aug. 10 in Washington State. Stockton allegedly was involved in planning the August 2003 crime which led to the death of Brian Wells, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

New allegations in Erie Coke case

The legal battle surrounding Erie Coke Corporation now involves a second former employee. According to a court document from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, former Erie Coke Co. supervisor David Stablein is accused of conspiring to violate the federal clean air act. Stablein allegedly opened Coke oven flues to bypass pollution monitoring equipment. Former Plant Superintendent […]
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Pennsylvania Man Jailed in Jamestown as Fugitive from Justice

A traffic stop Thursday evening in Jamestown resulted in the arrest of a Pennsylvania man as a fugitive from justice. Jamestown Police officers assigned to the Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative pulled over a vehicle on North Main Street for a violation at about 6:15 PM. Officers were able to determine that the driver -- 26-year-old Cristian Arroyo-Collazo of New Castle, Pennsylvania -- was wanted out of Pennsylvania for a firearm not to be carried without a license. Arroyo-Collazo was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Jamestown City Jail, where he is being held pending arraignment.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Teen Escapes Jamestown House Fire

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 17-year-old escaped a fully engulfed house fire in Jamestown on Friday afternoon, crawling out on to the roof making it to safety. Just before 1 p.m. the Jamestown Fire Department was dispatched to 227 Hazzard Street for a fully engulfed house fire. First responders found heavy smoke and fire when they arrived on scene.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Minor Injury Reported Following Vehicle Crash With Ambulance

WEST ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – One person suffered a minor injury following a vehicle t-bone crash involving an ambulance just west of Jamestown. A Chautauqua County EMS Ambulance responding to a medical call was struck by a SUV in the intersection of Fairmount and Dunham Avenues around 3:30 p.m. Friday.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Large Fire At Western New York Car Dealership

Firefighters and emergency crews were busy early Thursday as a large fire ripped through a popular car dealership south of Hamburg. Multiple companies responded to the blaze that remains under investigation. The call came in early Thursday about a possible fire at Cappellino Chevrolet on Boston State Road. Our thoughts...
HAMBURG, NY
wesb.com

BTVFD Respond to Possible House Fire

Bradford Township firefighters responded to a report of a house fire Wednesday night. Firefighters responded shortly after 9:30 to a house on West Washington Street for a possible electrical fire inside a residential structure. No fire was evident upon arrival, and an inspection found no fire but did find an electrical problem which was secured.
BRADFORD, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy