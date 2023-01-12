ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FX Back Office and Centroid Solutions team up in the interest of international FX brokers

“We’re delighted to announce our partnership with Centroid Solutions. Centroid’s offering is first-rate. The connectivity options that our clients will benefit from following our agreement are second to none and we’re excited to offer our international brokerages yet another suite of tools with which to take their business to the next level. This partnership represents yet another step toward offering our clients the very best services and solutions in the industry.”
OctaFX asked its financial experts to give their market forecasts for 2023: here’s what they think

2022 was a turbulent year for international financial markets. What to expect from 2023? OctaFX asked its financial experts to share a forecast for the upcoming year. The events of 2022 shook the world and the financial markets. The rise of geopolitical tensions and record-high inflation in most industrialised economies had a defining impact on the markets, leading to unprecedented rate hikes, energy crises, and major changes in global trade flows. OctaFX asked its financial experts to give their forecasts for the upcoming year, but first—what’s their opinion on the current state of the world economy?
The Most Common DeFi Trading Strategies Explained

One of the biggest promises of cryptocurrency is its ability to make digital payments universally accessible to anyone in the world, no matter where they are located. The decentralized finance movement, or DeFi sector, is an offshoot of the crypto industry that takes this promise a step further, allowing anyone to access a wide range of global financial services through an internet connected device, including saving, lending, borrowing, trading and insurance, to name just a few of the most common.
Bitso adds Circle’s euro-backed stablecoin to facilitate remittances across the Atlantic

“We add useful and innovative assets to our platform to continually expand use cases for our users that solve the needs of our region. We are confident that including Euro Coin into our portfolio will help us leverage the usage of stablecoins across the region, promote international transfers with transactions in euros and will allow people and companies to prosper in a global digital economy.”
Zero Hash lures William Klippel as head of investment platforms

B2B digital asset infrastructure provider Zero Hash has appointed FX industry veteran William Klippel as their new Vertical Head of Investment Platforms. Mr. Klippel is a highly experienced FX industry professional, having spent 15 years at StoneX’s associated brands including GAIN Capital, GTX, and FOREX.com. Most recently, he spent nearly three years at trading automation and analysis platform Capitalise.ai, where he worked as its head of sales.
Token-backed NFTs Could Be the Next Big Trend In the Crypto Industry

During the cryptocurrency bull run, overpriced digital art and jpegs of eccentric apes were the main reason most people got into NFTs. They did not have much care for the underlying technology and, as a result, its potential in multiple fields across traditional industries has been somewhat forgotten. The technology...

