financefeeds.com
FX Back Office and Centroid Solutions team up in the interest of international FX brokers
“We’re delighted to announce our partnership with Centroid Solutions. Centroid’s offering is first-rate. The connectivity options that our clients will benefit from following our agreement are second to none and we’re excited to offer our international brokerages yet another suite of tools with which to take their business to the next level. This partnership represents yet another step toward offering our clients the very best services and solutions in the industry.”
FXCubic completes new integration with VertexFX Trader
FXCubic, a trading technology provider for institutional and retail brokers, has integrated with Hybrid Solutions’ VertexFX Trader as a service into their ecosystem. FXCubic API enables users to react to changes both in markets and their own books. It also allows for monitoring total exposure and adjusting markups for each instrument independently.
OctaFX asked its financial experts to give their market forecasts for 2023: here’s what they think
2022 was a turbulent year for international financial markets. What to expect from 2023? OctaFX asked its financial experts to share a forecast for the upcoming year. The events of 2022 shook the world and the financial markets. The rise of geopolitical tensions and record-high inflation in most industrialised economies had a defining impact on the markets, leading to unprecedented rate hikes, energy crises, and major changes in global trade flows. OctaFX asked its financial experts to give their forecasts for the upcoming year, but first—what’s their opinion on the current state of the world economy?
FXOpen’s Natalia Zakharova on 2023: Large potential for well-prepared brokers amid rise of FX
“Overall there is a large potential for brokers which have their own systems and trading environment, as new products can be developed to attract customers who want to take advantage of the fluctuations in the markets and avoid the creaking economies.”. The geopolitical events that took place in 2022 and...
IdealFX clients are no longer protected by Financial Commission
The Financial Commission today announced the dismissal of IdealFX from its membership as a result of the broker’s voluntary withdrawal. IdealFX was expelled from the Financial Commission effective December 28th, 2022, according to a FinaCom statement. As such, the commission noted that it will not be able to process...
NFA fines StoneX $1 million for multiple violations
The swap dealer arm of StoneX, formerly known as INTL FCStone, agreed to pay a $1,000,000 fine to the US National Futures Association (NFA) that accused it of violating margin rules. The industry self-regulatory organization said the firm violated NFA Compliance Rule 2-4 by failing to disclose to its counterparties...
The Most Common DeFi Trading Strategies Explained
One of the biggest promises of cryptocurrency is its ability to make digital payments universally accessible to anyone in the world, no matter where they are located. The decentralized finance movement, or DeFi sector, is an offshoot of the crypto industry that takes this promise a step further, allowing anyone to access a wide range of global financial services through an internet connected device, including saving, lending, borrowing, trading and insurance, to name just a few of the most common.
Crypto.com lays off 20% of staff as FTX contagion deepens
Crypto.com will lay off 20% of its corporate workforce, or nearly 1000 people, in order to adapt to current market conditions, CEO Kris Marszalek said in a tweet on Friday. Company executives informed employees affected by the job cuts “as part of structural changes”, becoming the latest digital asset shop to downsize its headcount. Employees were told the firm was seeking to trim expenses and narrow its focus to more-promising businesses amid chilly crypto winter.
SiegeFX’s anonymous Spot FX matching solutions used by 10 of the largest 20 banks
SiegeFX said it will soon be connected with 10 of the largest 20 Banks and 15 of the top 20 Asset Managers. SiegeFX has announced continuous growth in 2022 that is set to continue in 2023 with the onboarding of several leading FX banks, asset managers, and other buy-side firms.
FTX gets nod to sell Embed, LedgerX, Japan and Europe units
Judge John Dorsey of the Delaware Bankruptcy Court has given FTX’s liquidators the greenlight to kickstart bids to sell four functioning subsidiaries — including its Japanese and European units. The court charged with overseeing the wind-up approved the petition filed in December on Thursday after a hearing held...
St. Vincent and the Grenadines steps up to tackle FX scams. Read FSA’s full notice to FX brokers
“Companies wishing to engage in FOREX business must provide a certified copy of requisite licenses/approval from the jurisdiction(s)/authorities where their business activities will be conducted upon the submission of an application to be incorporated or formed in SVG. An application will be rejected if no such evidence is provided.”. The...
Token-backed NFTs Could Be the Next Big Trend In the Crypto Industry
During the cryptocurrency bull run, overpriced digital art and jpegs of eccentric apes were the main reason most people got into NFTs. They did not have much care for the underlying technology and, as a result, its potential in multiple fields across traditional industries has been somewhat forgotten. The technology...
Iceberg Capital and Venom launch $1 billion venture fund to invest in Web3 projects
“We are thrilled to partner with Venom Foundation, launching their new $1 billion fund. Even though the blockchain industry is witnessing a steep correction in prices, we believe that builders will continue to build and innovate. With Venom Ventures, we will be providing financial, technical, and marketing support to the most promising teams and projects in Web3 space to help them bring their visions to life.”
US requests extradition of Israelis for role in binary options fraud
The United States this week formally requested the arrest and extradition of the Israeli perpetrators of a $100 million binary options scam. Israeli media outlet The Marker has identified the suspects as Uri Maimon, Nissim Alfasi, Afik Tori, Oron Montgomery, Dave Barzilai and Gilad Mazogi. After former CEO of Israel-based Yukom Communications Lee Elbaz was found guilty for her participation in the binary options scheme in 2020, her former bosses and colleagues have been hit with fraud charges in the United States.
