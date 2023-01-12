Read full article on original website
Related
financefeeds.com
Bitso adds Circle’s euro-backed stablecoin to facilitate remittances across the Atlantic
“We add useful and innovative assets to our platform to continually expand use cases for our users that solve the needs of our region. We are confident that including Euro Coin into our portfolio will help us leverage the usage of stablecoins across the region, promote international transfers with transactions in euros and will allow people and companies to prosper in a global digital economy.”
financefeeds.com
Bison Bank launches Portugal-licensed crypto platform, Bison Digital Assets
“Bison Digital Assets will bring together Bison Bank’s efforts of bringing cutting-edge financial services to customers. Our commitment is to lead the way in innovation for the banking industry in Portugal and most importantly the world. We’re effectively building the perfect bridge between traditional and digital finance.”. Portugal...
financefeeds.com
SiegeFX’s anonymous Spot FX matching solutions used by 10 of the largest 20 banks
SiegeFX said it will soon be connected with 10 of the largest 20 Banks and 15 of the top 20 Asset Managers. SiegeFX has announced continuous growth in 2022 that is set to continue in 2023 with the onboarding of several leading FX banks, asset managers, and other buy-side firms.
financefeeds.com
FXOpen’s Natalia Zakharova on 2023: Large potential for well-prepared brokers amid rise of FX
“Overall there is a large potential for brokers which have their own systems and trading environment, as new products can be developed to attract customers who want to take advantage of the fluctuations in the markets and avoid the creaking economies.”. The geopolitical events that took place in 2022 and...
financefeeds.com
FTX gets nod to sell Embed, LedgerX, Japan and Europe units
Judge John Dorsey of the Delaware Bankruptcy Court has given FTX’s liquidators the greenlight to kickstart bids to sell four functioning subsidiaries — including its Japanese and European units. The court charged with overseeing the wind-up approved the petition filed in December on Thursday after a hearing held...
financefeeds.com
FXCubic completes new integration with VertexFX Trader
FXCubic, a trading technology provider for institutional and retail brokers, has integrated with Hybrid Solutions’ VertexFX Trader as a service into their ecosystem. FXCubic API enables users to react to changes both in markets and their own books. It also allows for monitoring total exposure and adjusting markups for each instrument independently.
financefeeds.com
Zero Hash lures William Klippel as head of investment platforms
B2B digital asset infrastructure provider Zero Hash has appointed FX industry veteran William Klippel as their new Vertical Head of Investment Platforms. Mr. Klippel is a highly experienced FX industry professional, having spent 15 years at StoneX’s associated brands including GAIN Capital, GTX, and FOREX.com. Most recently, he spent nearly three years at trading automation and analysis platform Capitalise.ai, where he worked as its head of sales.
financefeeds.com
IG US sees largest outflow of retail FX deposits in November
Retail FX deposits at US brokerages, which have been struggling to eke out a profit in a strict regulatory environment, dropped in November 2022 by $18 million, CFTC data showed. The brokers, including FCMs that are registered as Retail Foreign Exchange Dealers (RFEDs) and those included as broker-dealers, saw a...
financefeeds.com
Token-backed NFTs Could Be the Next Big Trend In the Crypto Industry
During the cryptocurrency bull run, overpriced digital art and jpegs of eccentric apes were the main reason most people got into NFTs. They did not have much care for the underlying technology and, as a result, its potential in multiple fields across traditional industries has been somewhat forgotten. The technology...
financefeeds.com
Iceberg Capital and Venom launch $1 billion venture fund to invest in Web3 projects
“We are thrilled to partner with Venom Foundation, launching their new $1 billion fund. Even though the blockchain industry is witnessing a steep correction in prices, we believe that builders will continue to build and innovate. With Venom Ventures, we will be providing financial, technical, and marketing support to the most promising teams and projects in Web3 space to help them bring their visions to life.”
Comments / 0