financefeeds.com

Bitso adds Circle’s euro-backed stablecoin to facilitate remittances across the Atlantic

“We add useful and innovative assets to our platform to continually expand use cases for our users that solve the needs of our region. We are confident that including Euro Coin into our portfolio will help us leverage the usage of stablecoins across the region, promote international transfers with transactions in euros and will allow people and companies to prosper in a global digital economy.”
financefeeds.com

Bison Bank launches Portugal-licensed crypto platform, Bison Digital Assets

“Bison Digital Assets will bring together Bison Bank’s efforts of bringing cutting-edge financial services to customers. Our commitment is to lead the way in innovation for the banking industry in Portugal and most importantly the world. We’re effectively building the perfect bridge between traditional and digital finance.”. Portugal...
financefeeds.com

FTX gets nod to sell Embed, LedgerX, Japan and Europe units

Judge John Dorsey of the Delaware Bankruptcy Court has given FTX’s liquidators the greenlight to kickstart bids to sell four functioning subsidiaries — including its Japanese and European units. The court charged with overseeing the wind-up approved the petition filed in December on Thursday after a hearing held...
financefeeds.com

FXCubic completes new integration with VertexFX Trader

FXCubic, a trading technology provider for institutional and retail brokers, has integrated with Hybrid Solutions’ VertexFX Trader as a service into their ecosystem. FXCubic API enables users to react to changes both in markets and their own books. It also allows for monitoring total exposure and adjusting markups for each instrument independently.
financefeeds.com

Zero Hash lures William Klippel as head of investment platforms

B2B digital asset infrastructure provider Zero Hash has appointed FX industry veteran William Klippel as their new Vertical Head of Investment Platforms. Mr. Klippel is a highly experienced FX industry professional, having spent 15 years at StoneX’s associated brands including GAIN Capital, GTX, and FOREX.com. Most recently, he spent nearly three years at trading automation and analysis platform Capitalise.ai, where he worked as its head of sales.
financefeeds.com

IG US sees largest outflow of retail FX deposits in November

Retail FX deposits at US brokerages, which have been struggling to eke out a profit in a strict regulatory environment, dropped in November 2022 by $18 million, CFTC data showed. The brokers, including FCMs that are registered as Retail Foreign Exchange Dealers (RFEDs) and those included as broker-dealers, saw a...
financefeeds.com

Token-backed NFTs Could Be the Next Big Trend In the Crypto Industry

During the cryptocurrency bull run, overpriced digital art and jpegs of eccentric apes were the main reason most people got into NFTs. They did not have much care for the underlying technology and, as a result, its potential in multiple fields across traditional industries has been somewhat forgotten. The technology...
financefeeds.com

Iceberg Capital and Venom launch $1 billion venture fund to invest in Web3 projects

“We are thrilled to partner with Venom Foundation, launching their new $1 billion fund. Even though the blockchain industry is witnessing a steep correction in prices, we believe that builders will continue to build and innovate. With Venom Ventures, we will be providing financial, technical, and marketing support to the most promising teams and projects in Web3 space to help them bring their visions to life.”

