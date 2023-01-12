Read full article on original website
Detroit Pistons: Proposed mega-deal with the Los Angeles Lakers
Until the February trade deadline is here, the Detroit Pistons will continue to be mentioned in trade rumors involving Bojan Bogdanovic. The Bogdanovic trade rumors have touched just about every contender (and some pretenders), as we’ve heard about the Bucks, Suns, Mavericks, Hawks and Lakers among others. This may...
This massive Lakers-Pistons trade could happen after latest rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to capitalize on having two superstars to build a roster that is good enough to at least have a chance of making a run in the playoffs. The Detroit Pistons are a young team that is looking to get the best draft pick possible and has veteran assets to trade.
Lakers news: Anthony Davis returns to practice, other key injury updates
The Los Angeles Lakers have played without Anthony Davis for nearly a month and have been able to stay afloat. A five-game winning streak without Davis has kept the Lakers around where they were when the big man was initially injured. It has also given several players a chance to...
Arch Manning is already fumbling while he is at Texas
Arch Manning lost his student ID one week into his first semester on campus at Texas. It’s been one week since Arch Manning has been on campus in Austin and the new face of the Texas football program is already fumbling…. While it remains to be seen if this...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
More drama emerges in Cormani McClain recruitment
Multiple posts have emerged on social media that five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is in Boulder this weekend to visit with Deion Sanders and the Colorado football program. The reports occurred a day after Inside the U and On3 changed their projections that McClain would sign with Miami to Colorado. The...
Braves insider pessimistic about potential long-term Max Fried deal
Atlanta Braves insider David O’Brien didn’t have anything good to say about the team’s chances at signing Max Fried to a long-term extension. The Braves and Max Fried are headed to arbitration for the second straight season. While arbitration sounds bad, it can lead to constructive contract talks when both sides — Fried’s representatives and the Braves — know exactly where the other stands.
NFL rumors: Jim Harbaugh proves he’s not bluffing with Broncos interest
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is drawing major interest from the Denver Broncos. Either the University of Michigan will pay head football coach Jim Harbaugh handsomely or he will be going back to the NFL. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday morning that “Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh interviewed...
Rockets vs. Clippers prediction and odds for Sunday, January 15 (Fade struggling offenses)
The Los Angeles Clippers are struggling, losing seven of their last 10 games and falling to the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. Luckily for Kawhi Leonard and company, they have a favorable matchup against the Houston Rockets, who have lost nine straight games and have the worst record in the NBA.
Stanford lands commitment from two-sport star Caleb Hampton
Both the football and baseball teams at Stanford will be getting a major boost from Hampton
