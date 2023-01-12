ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Proposed mega-deal with the Los Angeles Lakers

Until the February trade deadline is here, the Detroit Pistons will continue to be mentioned in trade rumors involving Bojan Bogdanovic. The Bogdanovic trade rumors have touched just about every contender (and some pretenders), as we’ve heard about the Bucks, Suns, Mavericks, Hawks and Lakers among others. This may...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Arch Manning is already fumbling while he is at Texas

Arch Manning lost his student ID one week into his first semester on campus at Texas. It’s been one week since Arch Manning has been on campus in Austin and the new face of the Texas football program is already fumbling…. While it remains to be seen if this...
AUSTIN, TX
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
FanSided

More drama emerges in Cormani McClain recruitment

Multiple posts have emerged on social media that five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is in Boulder this weekend to visit with Deion Sanders and the Colorado football program. The reports occurred a day after Inside the U and On3 changed their projections that McClain would sign with Miami to Colorado. The...
BOULDER, CO
FanSided

Braves insider pessimistic about potential long-term Max Fried deal

Atlanta Braves insider David O’Brien didn’t have anything good to say about the team’s chances at signing Max Fried to a long-term extension. The Braves and Max Fried are headed to arbitration for the second straight season. While arbitration sounds bad, it can lead to constructive contract talks when both sides — Fried’s representatives and the Braves — know exactly where the other stands.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

FanSided

