Meet ‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin’s 2 Adorable Kids

Jodie Sweetin is popular for her role in Full House. She started her acting career in 1987 with the TV show Valerie where she featured as Pamela, and her portrayal of that role secured the one of Stephanie Tanner as Full House creators Thomas Miller and Robert Boyett quickly snatched her up for the 1987 to 1995 sitcom.

Outside Hollywood, Jodie is a proud mother of two. The actress tied the knot with Cody Herpin in 2007 and they welcomed daughter Zoie in 2008. Divorced in 2010, she became romantically involved with Morty Coyle and found herself pregnant with her second daughter, Beatrix, that same year. She and Morty married in 2012 and were divorced in 2018.

Jodie Sweetin instills discipline in her kids

Instagram

The mother of two expressed her joy and gives her support to Zoie for the positive information she shares on her Instagram account. “I was actually really proud of her,” Jodie told Today. “I went through some of her stuff. And I saw some of her comments. I always tell them to be positive and not to be mean. I have no patience for any sort of cyberbullying.”

The Full House star also revealed that she has taught her daughters very crucial skills for survival while appearing on the Allison Interviews podcast. “My girls have good boundaries; they stand up for themselves and speak their minds, particularly my older one, she has always been that kid that would say, ‘I don’t like that.’ Not necessarily in a bratty way, but like, ‘Nope, I’m not doing this,'” she said. “I didn’t get those skills until I was in my 30s. I’m just so proud of how they stand up for themselves and say, ‘This is who I am, and this is what I like. My daughters have very firm boundaries, and they are so wonderfully expressive in who they are. I give them the freedom to be that.”

Jodie claims she doesn’t pamper her kids and she also ensures that she stands her ground while dealing with her them. “Look, there are plenty of times I’ve had to yell at my kids in the grocery store,” she shared. “I know someone is recognizing me or is watching me, and I’m thinking, ‘Look, my kids are being bad and Stephanie Tanner had to yell at her kids in the grocery store. I’m sorry.'”

In an interview with People, Jodie explained that she does not hide her past struggles with drugs from her children as she believes that it will guide them in making the right decisions. “I have to have those open conversations with them because if I don’t, they’re going to get misinformation somewhere else.”

Meet Jodie Sweetin’s two daughters:

Zoie Laurelmae Herpin

Instagram

Zoie was born during the period Jodie was battling with her addiction problems. The 14-year-old seems to be on her way to becoming an actress like her mom as she made an appearance in the second season of Fuller House.

The teenager also has a very close relationship with her mom and her husband, Mescal Wasilewski. Jodie took to Instagram to post pictures of them while watching a Dodgers game and during an intimate celebration of her 39th birthday in 2021.

Beatrix Carlin Sweetin Coyle

Instagram

Beatrix is a half-sister to Zoie. The 12-year-old, affectionately referred to as Bea, is the spitting image of her mom and she has shared photos of the two of them rocking matching hairstyles while gracing red carpets together.

Adored by her mother, she takes her time to celebrate her milestones. Jodie posted a birthday message on Instagram while marking her birthday in August 2021. She praised the beautiful girl, referring to her as “creative, compassionate, hilarious, a great singer.”