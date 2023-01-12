BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Kansas Highway Patrol says two people were killed in a crash near Benton Thursday evening. That crash happened around 7:30 p.m. According to the KHP, 35-year-old Bradley Condit of Andover was headed south on Southwest Butler Road in a Prius but failed to yield the right of way to a pickup headed west on K-254. The pickup crashed into the Prius, and both vehicles ended up in the center median.

BENTON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO