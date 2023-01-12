Effective: 2023-01-15 08:05:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-15 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Burleigh; Dunn; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Ward DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST/11 AM MST/ TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of western and central North Dakota. * WHEN...Until Noon CST/11 AM MST/ today. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The fog may deposit a thin layer of ice on roads, making then slick.

BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND ・ 3 HOURS AGO