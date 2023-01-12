Read full article on original website
Related
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Rob Gronkowski says in ‘dream world’ he’d be catching passes from Bills’ Josh Allen in playoffs
Rob Gronkowski is enjoying the retired life. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end currently has a partnership with FanDuel. Part of his newest endeavor will see him attempt to kick a field goal during this year’s Super Bowl. If he’s successful, $10 million in free bets will be shared among FanDuel customers who make a wager of at least $5 on the big game.
Giants vs. Vikings spread pick using our PointsBet promo code RFPICKS11
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Super Wild Card Weekend is off to a great start after the Saturday games. Now for Sunday’s games, we have our eyes on...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Cole Beasley game? Bills’ Isaiah McKenzie inactive for Dolphins game (Wild Card Weekend inactives)
Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills entered their Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Miami Dolphins with only two players having injury designations. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring) were both listed as questionable entering today’s matchup and it turns out that neither will play.
NFL World Rips Al Michaels for Call of Jaguars’ Game-Winning Kick
The broadcaster’s energy as Jacksonville closed out a historic comeback left a lot to be desired.
This DraftKings Sportsbook promo gifts $200 on any NFL Wild Card game
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL Wild Card weekend kicked off yesterday with a couple of great games. With so much action in the NFL right now,...
NFL Wildcard Weekend picks + $1,250 Caesars promo code for Sunday’s games
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL postseason is finally upon us with an exciting NFL Wildcard Weekend, and Caesars Sportsbook is here to make it as great...
BetMGM promo code MLIVENHL unlocks $200 in free bets if a goal is scored
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. BetMGM offers new customers the chance to unlock $200 in free bets for wagering on the NHL. Using your BetMGM promo code MLIVENHL...
DraftKings promo code for Ohio: Bet $5, Win $200 guaranteed on any sport
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ohio is still within their first couple of weeks with legal online sports betting, and DraftKings Sportsbook is still offering their incredible welcome...
FanDuel Sportsbook promo code: Bet $5, get $150 guaranteed today
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. You can secure $150 in free bets with no FanDuel Sportsbook promo code required to sign up for the sportsbook online today. By...
How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins: NFL Wild Card game time, TV channel, live stream
The Miami Dolphins visit the Buffalo Bills for an NFL Super Wild Card Weekend showdown at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, January 15 (1/15/2023) at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on CBS nationwide, and can be streamed live on fuboTV (free trial), Paramount Plus (free trial) and other live TV services.
Best FanDuel promo code: Claim your $150 bonus for this weekend’s games
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Here we go: the NFL Playoffs are finally here. To celebrate, FanDuel is offering new customers $150 in free bets. All you need...
Caesars Ohio sports betting: Claim your $1,500 bonus with code SYRACUSE1BET
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sign up for a new Caesars Ohio sports betting account and get a bonus of up to $1,500. This sign-up boost will give...
Caesars Sportsbook app promotion: Get $1,250 with promo code FULLSYR
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Claim your Caesars Sportsbook app welcome offer worth up to $1,250 in a worry-free bet using your promo code FULLSYR and signing up...
Bills linebacker Matt Milano named to Associated Press All Pro first team
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano was named to the Associated Press first team All Pro list on Friday, marking the first time in his six-year career to achieve the honor. Milano is the only Bills player to make the first team. Wide receiver Stefon...
FanDuel Ohio sign-up bonus: New users get $200 in bet credits today
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Ohio sports betting launch is behind us, but the bonuses are still out there. FanDuel is coming in hot with a promotion...
NFL Wild Card: Cowboys vs. Bucs spread pick & injury report for Monday
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Only two of the six road teams for NFL Wildcard Weekend are favorites to win, but the Dallas Cowboys are favored by the...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
57K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0