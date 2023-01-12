Miami Proud: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami CEO Gale Nelson Invests Big in Mentoring and Community

Miami Proud: Big Brothers Big Sisters CEO invests in Miami's community 02:48

MIAMI - January is National Mentoring Month and one of the most important organizations dedicated to mentoring is Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami .

The nonprofit is headed by Gale Nelson, who became CEO in 2017 after over 10 years as the organization's program director.

"The best part of my job is that the bottom line is smiles. You can never have enough kids smiling, you can never have enough families feeling safe," Nelson said.

Prior to BBBS, he worked with teens that had been in trouble with the law, as a teacher and mentor this was a crucial influence on his next professional move.

"I said 'how can I get the kids before they get arrested?' Kids with potential kids with talent and ability and that's what led me here," he said.

Under his leadership, BBBS launched a partnership with local police departments called Bigs in Blue, fostering relationships with kids and law enforcement in the most needed neighborhoods. The organization also just expanded into the Florida Keys, with the goal of reaching 5,000 kids in South Florida.

Nelson, who has been recognized with many awards and holds degrees in corporate finance and education leadership, seems to have come full circle from his time in high school when he was voted most likely to become president or a deejay. Now he is sort of both. In 2018 he launched The Game of Life Mentoring Podcast and outfitted a studio for weekly interviews with supporters and others.

"I ask 'who mentored you? Who are the most important people in your life and why do you believe in mentoring?' That has resulted in more donors, more authentic relationships," he said.

He credits his success to the strength of many relationships - his wife, their four kids, and his team at BBBS.

"The husband I am today, the father I am today, it all goes back to where I started," he said.

He and his brother were raised by single mother Lenora Pettaway in a Toledo, Ohio housing project. To this day his mom is still his biggest influence.

"Just seeing these kids and being that father figure for so many is my way of saying thank you to my mom," said Nelson.

That gratitude is demonstrated in his many roles, including youth sports coach and minister at the Miami Gardens Church of Christ. When asked how he balances it all he calls it an alignment of faith and family, everything he does is in alignment with those pillars. Taking care of people is key.

"Take care of those who you serve and make sure they know that you truly care about them, that's a life lesson," he said.

Nelson said there is always a need for more male role models to get involved as mentors. For more at bbbsmiami.org .