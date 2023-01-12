ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Proud: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami CEO Gale Nelson Invests Big in Mentoring and Community

By Jim Berry
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DnI4G_0kCAFZAP00

Miami Proud: Big Brothers Big Sisters CEO invests in Miami's community 02:48

MIAMI - January is National Mentoring Month and one of the most important organizations dedicated to mentoring is Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami .

The nonprofit is headed by Gale Nelson, who became CEO in 2017 after over 10 years as the organization's program director.

"The best part of my job is that the bottom line is smiles. You can never have enough kids smiling, you can never have enough families feeling safe," Nelson said.

Prior to BBBS, he worked with teens that had been in trouble with the law, as a teacher and mentor this was a crucial influence on his next professional move.

"I said 'how can I get the kids before they get arrested?' Kids with potential kids with talent and ability and that's what led me here," he said.

Under his leadership, BBBS launched a partnership with local police departments called Bigs in Blue, fostering relationships with kids and law enforcement in the most needed neighborhoods. The organization also just expanded into the Florida Keys, with the goal of reaching 5,000 kids in South Florida.

Nelson, who has been recognized with many awards and holds degrees in corporate finance and education leadership, seems to have come full circle from his time in high school when he was voted most likely to become president or a deejay. Now he is sort of both. In 2018 he launched The Game of Life Mentoring Podcast and outfitted a studio for weekly interviews with supporters and others.

"I ask 'who mentored you? Who are the most important people in your life and why do you believe in mentoring?' That has resulted in more donors, more authentic relationships," he said.

He credits his success to the strength of many relationships - his wife, their four kids, and his team at BBBS.

"The husband I am today, the father I am today, it all goes back to where I started," he said.

He and his brother were raised by single mother Lenora Pettaway in a Toledo, Ohio housing project. To this day his mom is still his biggest influence.

"Just seeing these kids and being that father figure for so many is my way of saying thank you to my mom," said Nelson.

That gratitude is demonstrated in his many roles, including youth sports coach and minister at the Miami Gardens Church of Christ. When asked how he balances it all he calls it an alignment of faith and family, everything he does is in alignment with those pillars. Taking care of people is key.

"Take care of those who you serve and make sure they know that you truly care about them, that's a life lesson," he said.

Nelson said there is always a need for more male role models to get involved as mentors. For more at bbbsmiami.org .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calleochonews.com

7 unique and historic places in Miami you must visit

Historic places in Miami and cultural diversity make it an incredible spot to explore. Sure, there’s nothing like Miami’s beaches and electric nightlife, but its historic attractions make it even more of a centerpiece in Florida. Whether you’re planning a visit to the magical city or are already here and looking for a way to pass time, you must check out the history of Miami.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

MLK holiday: Miami volunteers honor civil rights leader with community projects

MIAMI-- Liberty City transformed Saturday afternoon after community members joined together to give back and clean up during the weekend to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dozens of volunteers gathered to perform community service projects during a chilly, blustery weekend day as part of the national effort to give back and work in their own neighborhoods in honor of the slain civil rights leader. The participants painted benches along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard that had been covered in graffiti; picked up litter and debris; and also worked to beautify a local butterfly garden.The Greater Miami...
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

Miami welcoming 24 new football additions to campus on Sunday

CB Davonte Brown (UCF transfer) OL Javion Cohen (Alabama transfer) DL Branson Deen (Purdue transfer) DL Thomas Gore (Georgia State transfer) OL Matthew Lee (UCF transfer) LB Francisco Mauigoa (Washington State transfer) OL Samson Okunlola. SAF Kaleb Spencer. OL Antonio Tripp. WR Robby Washington. LB Bobby Washington. EDGE Jayden Wayne.
MIAMI, FL
miabites.com

Where to Brunch in Miami: New for 2023

Miamians love their brunch. Whether it is after a late night out, or just as an alternative to going out to a pricey dinner with friends, brunch checks a lot of boxes. Plenty of good food, Bottomless cocktails, live music or a DJ, and even sometimes amazing views. Here are some favorites from MIAbites.
MIAMI, FL
wild941.com

Giant Items Popping Up On Florida Beaches

A conservation group in Miami is making a statement. They have placed enlarged cigarette butt statues in the sand on Miami Beach. The display encourages people to pay attention to the new law that bans smoking on several Florida beaches. According to the director of Florida Conservation at Ocean Conservancy, “Cigarette butts may be small, but they have a lasting, harmful effect on our wildlife and ocean.”
MIAMI BEACH, FL
The Hollywood Reporter

Miami and Palm Beach’s Top 25 Real Estate Agents And How They Cater to Joe Jonas, Future, Sylvester Stallone and More

The hurricane of cash that flooded South Florida during the pandemic may have slowed, but the real estate brokers who rule its pimped-out properties say the market is still flying high. Miami-Dade County brokers had a record year in 2021 and already had posted their fourth-best year ever by November 2021, according to the Miami Association of Realtors. Better still, South Florida had three out of the nation’s top 10 most expensive home sales of 2022. Celebrities who have bought or rented in the area in the last couple years include Sylvester Stallone (who paid $35 million for a Palm...
MIAMI, FL
thenewtropic.com

The walls that divided Miami

Last February, in honor of Black History Month, I watched two different documentaries about Miami’s Black history (and present): “Swing State Florida” and “When Liberty Burns.” Both films made mention of something I had never heard of: a physical wall that separated — and segregated — the Liberty Square housing project in Liberty City from the rest of the neighborhood.
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

COVID isn’t the only culprit behind hospital beds filling up in Miami

Hospitalizations have been rising in Miami, and COVID cases are only one part of the problem. Hospitals in Miami-Dade County, Florida's most populated county, are above capacity due to an unprecedented increase in patient visits. Healthcare facilities in South Florida report an increase in COVID patients compared to the past few weeks, although they are far from being overburdened. Moreover, not all these hospital admissions are related to COVID.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Street renamed after Black business owner remembered for generosity

MIAMI - The woman who opened Miami's first Bahamian restaurant in 1929 was recognized with a special street designation, and the sign will do more than help people find their way, it'll help some reconnect with the past."I see it, the sign is down there," Andrea Pratt said.Pratt is Margaret Jane Thompson Mackey's granddaughter, CBS4 walked with her as she saw the street sign for the first time.  It's near where the Seafood Cafe once stood."I feel so blessed," she said.She has spent two years campaigning for the City of Miami make this happen, and Wednesday it became a reality....
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

Miami Dade College launches the 2023 “Learn and Earn” apprenticeship programs

The apprenticeship programs will allow students to earn while they study. Miami Dade College (MDC) has launched eight new Registered Apprenticeship and Pre-Apprenticeship Programs in collaboration with CareerSource South Florida. These courses provide a unique combination of classroom study and paid work experience. Apprentices will get benefits such as full pay, health coverage, and supplies at no cost.
MIAMI, FL
tamaractalk.com

TropiBowls Bring Healthy Food to Tamarac

From country clubs and fine dining to avocado toast and acai bowls: the co-owner of TropiBowls, Natasha Teague, found her calling when she opened the healthy food joint during the pandemic. The company’s new 1000 sq. feet location on 8154 North University Drive in Tamarac opened earlier this week, and...
TAMARAC, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Charter’s Zach Stewart Makes College Pick

Coral Springs Charter Zach Stewart is officially committed to playing college football next year at Worcester State University in Massachusetts. Stewart wanted to play college football and said its the greatest feeling knowing that he had reached his goal. “I met with Coach Peloquin in March, and I really liked...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Kristen Walters

Popular food chain opens another new location in Florida

A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. Earlier this week, the popular food chain Charley's Philly Steaks and Wings celebrated the grand event for its newest Florida location in North Lauderdale, according to local sources. The chain currently has more than 600 restaurant locations in at least 45 states.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
131K+
Followers
23K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy