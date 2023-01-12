Read full article on original website
KIMT
U.S. Senator Joni Ernst visits five Iowa counties
KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Iowa’s junior U.S. Senator Joni Ernst made several stops in north and northeast Iowa on Tuesday. The Republican’s first stop was a visit to Original Saw Company in Britt and that was followed by a visit to Mason City Cement – Heidelberg Materials in Mason City. Ernst also met with administrators and the 2023 senior class at Northwood Kensett High School in Worth County and met with district leadership and talked with a high school government class at St. Ansgar High School in Mitchell County.
Grassley says hip surgery ‘very successful’
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said Wednesday that his hip surgery for a fracture was successful after his office announced he had hurt his hip on Tuesday. “My hip surgery today to repair a fracture was very successful,” Grassley said in a tweet Wednesday. “On my way to a full recovery.” Grassley was “otherwise in good…
Iowa's private-school deserts dog Gov. Kim Reynolds' 'choice' plan
Iowa would allow families to apply per pupil public-school allocations — currently $7,598 a year — to pay for private schools, under a plan outlined by Gov. Kim Reynolds Tuesday night.Yes, but: Groups like the left-leaning Common Good Iowa contend Reynolds' plan is not an option for much of Iowa.Forty-one of Iowa's 99 counties have no private school and 23 have just one, according to state data released last year.Catch up fast: Reynolds contends her plan would allow families choice in sending their child to a school that best fits them — including for reasons of faith and moral...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 7 Largest Landowners in Iowa
Iowa is a state known for its lush landscapes and bountiful resources, making it an ideal place for large-scale farming. That’s why you’ll find big farming operations like Dandyland and Amana Farms in Iowa. But farmers aren’t the only ones staking their claim. The federal government, land trusts and the state also own large portions of land.
Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar
Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KBUR
Court of Appeals says Missouri medical marijuana not legal in Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld a Missouri truck driver’s drug conviction for marijuana that he obtained in his home state with a medical card. Radio Iowa reports that commercial truck driver Darryl Hurtt was charged with of possession of a controlled substance after an officer noticed the smell of marijuana coming from his truck during a stop at a weight station.
KCRG.com
Iowans pack Statehouse to share thoughts on governor’s school choice bill
The Monticello Police Department is investigating a case they say started as an active break in that led to a deadly shooting. Special counsel investigation underway after classified documents found at Biden's home. Updated: 1 hour ago. Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to investigate classified documents...
Iowa governor's plan would let parents spend their taxpayer dollars for private schools
(The Center Square) – Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has introduced legislation that would eventually allow all parents in the state to use their taxpayer dollars on private schools. If passed by the state legislature, Iowa would be the ninth state in the U.S. to offer some form of...
Atlantic School Superintendent Steve Barber on Governor Reynolds Education Priorities
(Atlantic) At Wednesday’s School Board Meeting, Atlantic School’s Superintendent Steve Barber outlined Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ legislative priorities for this session. Barber says, as expected, the Governor’s number one priority is to pass some Educational Savings Account. Barber says that the Governor commented on creating flexibility...
Iowa Reminds Drivers That Deer Can’t Read After Public Demands Crossing Signs Be Moved To Safer Locations
You can’t make this up. If you grew up in the country, or anywhere with an abundant population of deer, you’ve undoubtedly had to deal with the fear of smashing into one on the road. In rural parts of the country, it’s just a way of life. If...
Bill would eliminate Iowa’s gender-balance requirements for government boards
A western Iowa lawmaker has introduced legislation to eliminate the gender-balance requirements for boards, committees and commissions that are established by state law. Sen. Jason Schultz, a Republican from Schleswig, introduced Senate Study Bill 1037 this week. He said it’s not part of any “cultural agenda” but an attempt to do away with a law […] The post Bill would eliminate Iowa’s gender-balance requirements for government boards appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
iheart.com
Jeff Angelo: The Iowa Debate Over School Choice
In her Condition Of The State address, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds proposed the creation of education savings accounts for every student in Iowa. This podcast features a variety of listener reactions, a counter-argument by Senator Zach Wahls, research on the impact on rural areas by Jason Bedrick, and two Iowa students - Christopher Pierson and Zachary Harnden - advocating for school choice. Click below to listen:
Congress must work across the aisle to end egregious animal abuse by commercial breeders
For years now, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has displayed an unacceptable pattern of insufficient enforcement of the Animal Welfare Act (AWA), leading to serious harm imposed upon innocent animals. Specifically, those provisions which require commercial breeders to be licensed and provide care for the dogs at their facilities have gone alarmingly unenforced and…
