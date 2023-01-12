Read full article on original website
Who are the Section III girls basketball active career points leaders
Who are the Section III girls basketball active career points leaders? Here is a list of players with 350 or more career points as of Jan. 11. Stats are provided to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. If there is a correction, coaches should email pspadafore@syracuse.com.
High school basketball roundup: Baldwinsville girls knock off Utica Notre Dame in OT at Juggler Classic
The Baldwinsville varsity girls basketball team used clutch free throws to top Utica Notre Dame, 68-65, in overtime during the opening round of the 50th annual Juggler Classic.
High school roundup: Tully girls volleyball extends win streak to nine matches
Tully found itself a tough opponent in non-league foe East Syracuse Minoa Friday evening. Despite each set resulting in a finish of seven points-or-less, it was the Black Knights who came out victorious at 3-1.
Best photos of the week in CNY high school winter sports (Week 7)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6.
Liverpool junior gets hot in OT against West Genesee in rematch of boys basketball sectional final
Liverpool junior Andreo Ash scored 18 of his game-high 22 points in the second half of Friday’s boys basketball rematch of last year’s Class AA sectional final against West Genesee.
Longtime Central New York girls basketball coach grabs 300th-career win in final season
Longtime New Hartford girls basketball coach Mike Callan notched his 300th career win on Friday night. The milestone win was reached after the Spartans topped Holland Patent 44-28 in a Tri-Valley League girls basketball contest.
Central Square girls basketball hosts Coaches vs. Cancer tourney to raise funds for 9-year-old boy
The Central Square girls basketball program’s annual Traci Morey Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament has raised over $30,000 in the fight against cancer during its more than 20-year history. The tournament, which begins Friday, will raise money for a 9-year-old boy named Gavin Smith. He is a fourth-grade student at...
Defending sectional champ Chittenango takes down Cazenovia in boys basketball matchup (66 photos)
Chittenango has been one of the best boys basketball teams in Section III this season after claiming the Class B sectional title a year ago.
Fayetteville-Manlius senior scorches nets for 40 points, grabs 20 boards against Corcoran (photos)
Fayetteville-Manlius senior Trevor Roe had himself a night in a boys basketball matchup against Corcoran Friday night. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
