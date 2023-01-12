ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Syracuse women’s lacrosse looking to stay healthy for deeper NCAA run: ‘Now’s our chance’

Syracuse, N.Y. — The way Syracuse University women’s lacrosse graduate student attack Megan Carney sees it, the stars have finally aligned. “This is like our last chance,” Carney said on Tuesday following the first day of practice for the 2023 season at the Ensley Athletic Center. “We’re excited to be playing together. Finally all of us are healthy. Now’s our chance.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

SU’s mid-year enrollees have arrived on campus. Here’s who to look for this spring

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football welcomed a crop of new players to campus this past weekend ahead of the start of spring semester Tuesday. Of the 20 players who signed with SU during the early signing period Dec. 21-23, half are joining the program as early enrollees. That includes all five transfers the Orange has signed out of the portal, and five of its freshman signees.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Late turnovers, fouls cost Syracuse in collapse in Miami (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)

Coral Gables, Fla. — Warm greetings from South Florida, where Syracuse traveled to try to pin a big win on its 2022-23 resume. The Orange, winners of nine of 11 games, needed a splashy road victory, something to put it on the college basketball map. Miami, the nation’s No. 17 team, had lost two of three games, including its last outing, an overtime road defeat at N.C. State.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Some Syracuse homeowners slammed with tax assessment hikes (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 18)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 39; Low: 31. Rain or snow early, then breezy. See the 5-day forecast. Family and friends gather to mourn Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, 11, who was shot and killed on Oakwood Avenue while getting a gallon of milk from a store on Monday night. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Utica man cuts Applebee’s worker, another diner steps in with gun (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 17)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 35; Low: 30. Freezing rain ahead. See the 5-day forecast. RIP IN THE HOUSE: Cole Hauser, the actor who plays Rip Wheeler on the hit TV show “Yellowstone,” attended the Syracuse-Notre Dame Saturday as a guest of SU super-fan Adam Weitsman. Weitsman is the executive producer on a movie project that Hauser is working on in New York City. (Scott Schild photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Central NY town named one of best markets for first-time homebuyers

Planning to buy your first home? Check out Central New York. Realtor.com named the best markets for first-time homebuyers in 2023 on Wednesday, ranking the Syracuse suburb of Mattydale as No. 9 in the nation. Two other Upstate New York locations also made the list: Eggertsville, in the Buffalo-Niagara Falls metro area, ranked seventh in the U.S. and Watervliet, in the Albany-Schenectady-Troy region, was eighth overall.
MATTYDALE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

