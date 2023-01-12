Read full article on original website
Syracuse women’s lacrosse looking to stay healthy for deeper NCAA run: ‘Now’s our chance’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The way Syracuse University women’s lacrosse graduate student attack Megan Carney sees it, the stars have finally aligned. “This is like our last chance,” Carney said on Tuesday following the first day of practice for the 2023 season at the Ensley Athletic Center. “We’re excited to be playing together. Finally all of us are healthy. Now’s our chance.”
Reliving 2003: Syracuse’s 11-game win streak is snapped as No. 3 Pitt ‘smothers’ the Orange
Editor’s note: In a season-long celebration of the 20th anniversary of Syracuse basketball’s 2003 NCAA championship, Syracuse.com will relive the journey by republishing the game stories that ran in the Post-Standard through the title game victory vs. Kansas in New Orleans. PANTHERS POUNCE.
Cicero-North Syracuse, Corcoran combine for 328 points in 2 boys basketball games over last 48 hours
Cicero-North Syracuse and Corcoran combined for 328 points during two boys basketball matchups over the last 48 hours. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Senior’s game-winning bucket with less than 5 seconds lifts Henninger over West Genesee (46 photos)
Henninger senior Iyanna Kyles dominated the paint all game, but her most important basket came in the final five seconds of Wednesday night’s girls basketball matchup against West Genesee.
Syracuse’s Judah Mintz struggles in loss to Miami: ‘He’s a great freshman, but he’s still a freshman’
Coral Gables, Fla. – In the midst of a season in which he has established himself as a candidate for the ACC’s Rookie of the Year award, Judah Mintz finally looked like a freshman. Mintz, who was handed the keys to the Syracuse offense at the beginning of...
ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Hottest teams are Clemson, Miami and ... Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — The ACC’s lack of elite teams has led to plenty of parity and limited the number of teams putting together long winning streaks. Clemson is the league’s only unbeaten team. Every other team in the ACC has at least two league losses.
SU’s mid-year enrollees have arrived on campus. Here’s who to look for this spring
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football welcomed a crop of new players to campus this past weekend ahead of the start of spring semester Tuesday. Of the 20 players who signed with SU during the early signing period Dec. 21-23, half are joining the program as early enrollees. That includes all five transfers the Orange has signed out of the portal, and five of its freshman signees.
Travis Greene, Khalil Ahmad elevated to help recruit while SU looks to fill two assistant positions
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is hitting the recruiting trail hard to try and fill its remaining roster spots ahead of National Signing Day on Feb. 1. Two of the program’s staff members, Travis Greene and Khalil Ahmad, have been designated to help with off-campus recruiting on a temporary basis as SU is down two assistant coaches.
Bracket Watch: Heading into key stretch, Syracuse men’s basketball isn’t close to the bubble
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse men’s basketball team owns a decent record so far this season. It also owns a poor NCAA tournament resume. The Orange (12-6, 5-2 ACC) has an opportunity to change that starting on Monday night, when a visit to Miami kicks off a critical string of games.
Syracuse’s bid for biggest win of the season falls short in final minute at Miami: Final score, recap
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the No. 17 Miami Hurricanes at 7 p.m. Monday at the Watsco Center in Coral Cables, Florida. The game will air on ACC Network. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game at Miami...
Late turnovers, fouls cost Syracuse in collapse in Miami (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Coral Gables, Fla. — Warm greetings from South Florida, where Syracuse traveled to try to pin a big win on its 2022-23 resume. The Orange, winners of nine of 11 games, needed a splashy road victory, something to put it on the college basketball map. Miami, the nation’s No. 17 team, had lost two of three games, including its last outing, an overtime road defeat at N.C. State.
A lost 2nd-half lead, a chance to make a Syracuse statement, dissolves in Miami: ‘Yeah, it hurts’
Coral Gables, Fla. – Joe Girard imagines he will spend Monday night tossing and turning, replaying certain aspects of Syracuse’s 82-78 loss to No. 17 Miami here. The 11-point second-half lead.
High school roundup: Auburn girls basketball duo surges in second half vs. Jamesville-DeWitt
Auburn’s all-star backcourt of senior Leah Middleton and junior Peyton Maneri combined for 58 points during a Salt City Athletic Conference matchup against Jamesville-DeWitt on Tuesday night.
Some Syracuse homeowners slammed with tax assessment hikes (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 18)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 39; Low: 31. Rain or snow early, then breezy. See the 5-day forecast. Family and friends gather to mourn Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, 11, who was shot and killed on Oakwood Avenue while getting a gallon of milk from a store on Monday night. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
CNY high school hockey player ‘doing good’ after leaving ice on stretcher
A Mohawk Valley hockey player suffered a scary injury in the Jugglers’ contest against West Genesee on Tuesday night at Shove Park. With 6:18 left in the second period, senior forward Trevor Dziedzic crashed into the boards and went down hard. No penalty was assessed on the play. After...
Utica man cuts Applebee’s worker, another diner steps in with gun (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 17)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 35; Low: 30. Freezing rain ahead. See the 5-day forecast. RIP IN THE HOUSE: Cole Hauser, the actor who plays Rip Wheeler on the hit TV show “Yellowstone,” attended the Syracuse-Notre Dame Saturday as a guest of SU super-fan Adam Weitsman. Weitsman is the executive producer on a movie project that Hauser is working on in New York City. (Scott Schild photo)
Marcellus girls basketball loses championship game, learns valuable lessons (62 photos)
The Marcellus girls basketball team suffered an 81-32 loss to Bishop Kearney in the championship game of the Martin Luther King Tournament on Monday at Bishop Grimes High School. Bishop Kearney is ranked sixth in the state in Class AA.
Classmates, friends, strangers gather to remember Syracuse girl gunned down walking home from store
Syracuse, N.Y. — Strangers, friends, family, educators and activists gathered Tuesday at the place where an 11-year-old girl was killed while getting milk from a nearby corner store Monday night. Just yards away from her home, they dropped off stuffed animals, pink balloons, candles and a sign, reading “Stop...
Central NY town named one of best markets for first-time homebuyers
Planning to buy your first home? Check out Central New York. Realtor.com named the best markets for first-time homebuyers in 2023 on Wednesday, ranking the Syracuse suburb of Mattydale as No. 9 in the nation. Two other Upstate New York locations also made the list: Eggertsville, in the Buffalo-Niagara Falls metro area, ranked seventh in the U.S. and Watervliet, in the Albany-Schenectady-Troy region, was eighth overall.
Why some Syracuse homeowners got slammed with tax assessment hikes while most were left alone
Syracuse, N.Y. — Brent Bleier did not renovate his modest one-bedroom house last year. He did not build an addition. Nevertheless, the 72-year-old Syracuse resident got an eye-popping increase this month in his property tax assessment. According to city assessors, the value of his home just tripled.
