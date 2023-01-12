Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football welcomed a crop of new players to campus this past weekend ahead of the start of spring semester Tuesday. Of the 20 players who signed with SU during the early signing period Dec. 21-23, half are joining the program as early enrollees. That includes all five transfers the Orange has signed out of the portal, and five of its freshman signees.

