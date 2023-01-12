ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth's Omni Theater Returning With Major Upgrade

Fort Worth's Omni IMAX is returning as a new reimagined digital dome. If you grew up in Fort Worth, you probably remember the Omni Theater IMAX at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. For nearly 40 years, it was a hot destination for those who wanted to experience...
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt.com

What’s Developing: Homes in Chisholm Trail Ranch

As newly completed homes are coming on the market from Sandlin Homes, HistoryMaker Homes, and others, Avanta Residential has announced a new build-to-rent community of townhomes and patio homes coming in Spring 2024. Avanta Residential recently closed funding for 26 acres within the Chisholm Trail Ranch to develop a build-to-rent...
FORT WORTH, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Allen, TX

Allen is a large suburb of Dallas, Texas, with many exciting things to do as an addition to your itinerary. Part of Collin County, Allen has a large population, making it a haven for city attractions. Many of the most popular attractions in Allen are free to visit, which makes...
ALLEN, TX
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Fort Worth

Eagle Mountain Lake is a hidden gem in the state of Texas. Not only is it the most beautiful and deepest lake in Fort Worth, but it’s also a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. With over 8,600 acres, you’ll find plenty of opportunities to fish, water-ski, wakeboard, and boat on this recreational lake. And if you love nature, you’ll be happy to know that this lake is home to a wide variety of wildlife species. This makes it a vital part of the local ecosystem.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location

Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
FRISCO, TX
dmagazine.com

Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: January 13-15

January 13, 7:30 p.m. | Will Rogers Auditorium, Fort Worth. Nineties country crooners John Michael Montgomery and Deana Carter will play as part of the 23-day Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. Montgomery is known for buckle polishers like “I Love the Way You Love Me;” Carter for the ode to young love and Boone’s Farm (possibly), “Strawberry Wine.” Get tickets here.
DALLAS, TX
tourcounsel.com

Highland Park Village | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas

If you want to visit luxury stores, Highland Park Village will be the best mall in Dallas that you can visit. This mall is not as big as others on the list, but it is full of exclusive brands. Of course, if you want to go shopping you have to arrive with your wallet loaded and your cards ready, since it is the most expensive in the entire city. And it is that only the best brands in the world of luxury fashion are present here. This includes multiple famous firms such as Tom Ford, Dior, Valentino, Chanel or Celine.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

Truck Yard's debut parks atop this week's 5 most-read Fort Worth stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.1. Hugely popular Austin-style hangout Truck Yard is ready for Fort Worth debut. A popular come-as-you-are backyard hangout is opening Fort Worth: Called Truck Yard, it'll open at the Alliance Town Center at 3101 Prairie Vista Dr., and according to a release, it'll officially debut on January 16. The location has been in the works for more than two years.2. Save the date for...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

A new music festival is coming to Fort Worth in March

FORT WORTH, Texas — A new music festival will be taking over the Fort Worth Stockyards this March, and it could be a big opportunity for people in the music industry. The Fort Worth Music Festival and Conference will take place from March 2-4. In addition to live performances, there will be networking opportunities and workshops for aspiring promoters, managers, and Texas-based artists.
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

Tim Love’s New Fort Worth Music Festival Rolls Out Major Fun — Who’s Performing, How to Get Tickets and More

A recent concert showcased Tannahill's Tavern and Music Hall, one of the venues for the new Fort Worth Music Festival & Conference. More details are emerging about the inaugural Fort Worth Music Festival & Conference that chef Tim Love is bringing to the Stockyards this spring. While the conference is for pros and aspiring pros in the music industry, there will also be plenty of music for everyone from March 1 through March 4. In fact, Fort Worth’s newest music festival will feature more than 30 bands and artists — spread out across seven stages.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

The Cuellar Family’s Latest Restaurant is an Ode To Their Legacy

Take a San Antonio native to a Dallas Tex-Mex restaurant if you ever want to have a contentious dinner debate. You will hear all their pet theories: the ways our city’s Tex-Mex is not the same, how strange it is that a cuisine can be so much better only a few hours down the road. Have enough of these meals, and your social life will become a catalog of other people’s disappointments: bland or dry rice, timid salsas, mushy and mysterious enchilada fillings, guacamole overcrowded with ingredients, pico de gallo wilting on scalding-hot plates.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Meow Wolf opening in North Texas this summer with 30+ local artists

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Slowly but surely, Meow Wolf is nailing down their opening date for North Texas. The entertainment company announced on Thursday that they'll open a new permanent exhibition in the Grapevine Mills mall in Summer 2023. We don't know an exact date just yet. But now we...
GRAPEVINE, TX
theboxhouston.com

A Universal Studios Theme Park is Coming To Texas!

The Lone Star State just keeps getting cooler. Texas has been selected as the site for the next Universal Studios theme park. Universal Parks & Resorts—the theme park owned entertainment giant NBC Universal—acquired land in Frisco, Texas last month for a kids-themed park which will include a 300-room family-friendly hotel.
FRISCO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A Sundown Town

The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

South Dallas Warehouse Sells for $47M

A southern Dallas industrial building is changing ownership just months after it was previously sold. Lake Washington Partnership, a Seattle-based company, has acquired the Tradepoint 20-45 property, a recently built warehouse and distribution building on Cleveland Road south of Interstate 20, according to a press release. The building was developed...
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

Fort Worth Symphony fills 2023-24 season with music superstars and compelling collaborations

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra's 2023-2024 season, running September through June, will feature more than 30 different programs across their Symphonic, Pops, Chamber, Meet the Artist, and Family series, as well as special events.Along with the new season, FWSO also announced on January 12 that music director Robert Spano, who came to the FWSO at the beginning of the 2022-2023 season, has also agreed to an extension of his contract and will remain in his position with the organization through the 2027-2028 season. He and principal guest conductor Kevin John Edusei will lead the majority of performances of the Symphonic...
FORT WORTH, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

10 eye-opening art exhibitions around Dallas-Fort Worth in January

From exploring and celebrating identity to sharing the dawn of a new day or a new year, Dallas-Fort Worth artists are jumping into 2023 with both feet and a lot of heart. Local art galleries and museums have shows ready to lead us to new discoveries and nourish our spirits. Here are 10 must-see exhibitions to visit in January, in order of opening date."The Miseducation of Boys and Girls"Cris Worley Fine Arts, through February 11In her playful yet powerful paintings for this series, Abi Salami borrowed from pop culture and her indigenous Nigerian religious experience to explore and question such...
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

CultureMap Fort Worth

Fort Worth, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
636K+
Views
ABOUT

CultureMap Fort Worth is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://fortworth.culturemap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy