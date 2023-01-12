Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's LetterMaya DeviKeller, TX
Fort Worth Men Arrested for Smuggling Illegal Immigrants in Trunk Along with Drugs and HandgunSilence DoGoodFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth Police Detective Arrested for DUI: Department Launches InvestigationLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Most Haunted Houses In Forth Worth - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerFort Worth, TX
Abduction and Murder of Child in 1996 was the Inspiration for the Amber Alert SystemTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Arlington, TX
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth's Omni Theater Returning With Major Upgrade
Fort Worth's Omni IMAX is returning as a new reimagined digital dome. If you grew up in Fort Worth, you probably remember the Omni Theater IMAX at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. For nearly 40 years, it was a hot destination for those who wanted to experience...
CandysDirt.com
What’s Developing: Homes in Chisholm Trail Ranch
As newly completed homes are coming on the market from Sandlin Homes, HistoryMaker Homes, and others, Avanta Residential has announced a new build-to-rent community of townhomes and patio homes coming in Spring 2024. Avanta Residential recently closed funding for 26 acres within the Chisholm Trail Ranch to develop a build-to-rent...
Head to the rodeo, the zoo or a comedy show: Here's 15 things to do in DFW this weekend
DALLAS — If you need any ideas how to spend your weekend, we may have you covered! Check out our list of events to explore across the Dallas-Fort Worth area from Friday to Sunday. Friday. One of Fort Worth’s biggest events kicks off Friday, Jan. 13! Gear up for...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Allen, TX
Allen is a large suburb of Dallas, Texas, with many exciting things to do as an addition to your itinerary. Part of Collin County, Allen has a large population, making it a haven for city attractions. Many of the most popular attractions in Allen are free to visit, which makes...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Fort Worth
Eagle Mountain Lake is a hidden gem in the state of Texas. Not only is it the most beautiful and deepest lake in Fort Worth, but it’s also a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. With over 8,600 acres, you’ll find plenty of opportunities to fish, water-ski, wakeboard, and boat on this recreational lake. And if you love nature, you’ll be happy to know that this lake is home to a wide variety of wildlife species. This makes it a vital part of the local ecosystem.
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location
Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
dmagazine.com
Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: January 13-15
January 13, 7:30 p.m. | Will Rogers Auditorium, Fort Worth. Nineties country crooners John Michael Montgomery and Deana Carter will play as part of the 23-day Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. Montgomery is known for buckle polishers like “I Love the Way You Love Me;” Carter for the ode to young love and Boone’s Farm (possibly), “Strawberry Wine.” Get tickets here.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
First-Time Contestant Named Grand Champion in Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Art Contest
The first ribbons of the 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo have been awarded and a Grand Champion crowned. It's Kate Sherwin, 18, from Montague, a town of about 300 in Montague County. She entered the Stock Show Art Contest for the very first time, and the judges picked...
tourcounsel.com
Highland Park Village | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas
If you want to visit luxury stores, Highland Park Village will be the best mall in Dallas that you can visit. This mall is not as big as others on the list, but it is full of exclusive brands. Of course, if you want to go shopping you have to arrive with your wallet loaded and your cards ready, since it is the most expensive in the entire city. And it is that only the best brands in the world of luxury fashion are present here. This includes multiple famous firms such as Tom Ford, Dior, Valentino, Chanel or Celine.
Truck Yard's debut parks atop this week's 5 most-read Fort Worth stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.1. Hugely popular Austin-style hangout Truck Yard is ready for Fort Worth debut. A popular come-as-you-are backyard hangout is opening Fort Worth: Called Truck Yard, it'll open at the Alliance Town Center at 3101 Prairie Vista Dr., and according to a release, it'll officially debut on January 16. The location has been in the works for more than two years.2. Save the date for...
A new music festival is coming to Fort Worth in March
FORT WORTH, Texas — A new music festival will be taking over the Fort Worth Stockyards this March, and it could be a big opportunity for people in the music industry. The Fort Worth Music Festival and Conference will take place from March 2-4. In addition to live performances, there will be networking opportunities and workshops for aspiring promoters, managers, and Texas-based artists.
Hoshi Ramen Headed to Fort Worth
A variety of flavorful ramen dishes, rice bowls, and more will be available in coming months.
papercitymag.com
Tim Love’s New Fort Worth Music Festival Rolls Out Major Fun — Who’s Performing, How to Get Tickets and More
A recent concert showcased Tannahill's Tavern and Music Hall, one of the venues for the new Fort Worth Music Festival & Conference. More details are emerging about the inaugural Fort Worth Music Festival & Conference that chef Tim Love is bringing to the Stockyards this spring. While the conference is for pros and aspiring pros in the music industry, there will also be plenty of music for everyone from March 1 through March 4. In fact, Fort Worth’s newest music festival will feature more than 30 bands and artists — spread out across seven stages.
dmagazine.com
The Cuellar Family’s Latest Restaurant is an Ode To Their Legacy
Take a San Antonio native to a Dallas Tex-Mex restaurant if you ever want to have a contentious dinner debate. You will hear all their pet theories: the ways our city’s Tex-Mex is not the same, how strange it is that a cuisine can be so much better only a few hours down the road. Have enough of these meals, and your social life will become a catalog of other people’s disappointments: bland or dry rice, timid salsas, mushy and mysterious enchilada fillings, guacamole overcrowded with ingredients, pico de gallo wilting on scalding-hot plates.
WFAA
Meow Wolf opening in North Texas this summer with 30+ local artists
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Slowly but surely, Meow Wolf is nailing down their opening date for North Texas. The entertainment company announced on Thursday that they'll open a new permanent exhibition in the Grapevine Mills mall in Summer 2023. We don't know an exact date just yet. But now we...
theboxhouston.com
A Universal Studios Theme Park is Coming To Texas!
The Lone Star State just keeps getting cooler. Texas has been selected as the site for the next Universal Studios theme park. Universal Parks & Resorts—the theme park owned entertainment giant NBC Universal—acquired land in Frisco, Texas last month for a kids-themed park which will include a 300-room family-friendly hotel.
The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A Sundown Town
The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
dallasexpress.com
South Dallas Warehouse Sells for $47M
A southern Dallas industrial building is changing ownership just months after it was previously sold. Lake Washington Partnership, a Seattle-based company, has acquired the Tradepoint 20-45 property, a recently built warehouse and distribution building on Cleveland Road south of Interstate 20, according to a press release. The building was developed...
Fort Worth Symphony fills 2023-24 season with music superstars and compelling collaborations
The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra's 2023-2024 season, running September through June, will feature more than 30 different programs across their Symphonic, Pops, Chamber, Meet the Artist, and Family series, as well as special events.Along with the new season, FWSO also announced on January 12 that music director Robert Spano, who came to the FWSO at the beginning of the 2022-2023 season, has also agreed to an extension of his contract and will remain in his position with the organization through the 2027-2028 season. He and principal guest conductor Kevin John Edusei will lead the majority of performances of the Symphonic...
10 eye-opening art exhibitions around Dallas-Fort Worth in January
From exploring and celebrating identity to sharing the dawn of a new day or a new year, Dallas-Fort Worth artists are jumping into 2023 with both feet and a lot of heart. Local art galleries and museums have shows ready to lead us to new discoveries and nourish our spirits. Here are 10 must-see exhibitions to visit in January, in order of opening date."The Miseducation of Boys and Girls"Cris Worley Fine Arts, through February 11In her playful yet powerful paintings for this series, Abi Salami borrowed from pop culture and her indigenous Nigerian religious experience to explore and question such...
CultureMap Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
636K+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Fort Worth is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://fortworth.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0