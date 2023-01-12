ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Guerrilla RF, Inc. Announces Strong Fundamentals to Close Out 2022

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wq7qA_0kCAFOhe00

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023--

Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER), an innovative fabless semiconductor company, announces today that it ended 2022 with strong fundamentals and business performance due to advanced products and engagements with leading customers in high-growth markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005171/en/

Guerrilla RF announces a strong finish to 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

At year-end, the backlog more than doubled from the second quarter, and the contribution margin jumped to 72% in the fourth quarter. In 2022, ASPs grew by 21% from the prior year due to new product introductions, enabled by continued investment in focused research and development initiatives. Shipments of evaluation boards jumped to 435 units in 2022, up from 339 in 2021. Evaluation board shipments are a strong indicator of customer interest because these boards are used to test designs with real-time hardware and are positively correlated with future orders.

According to Ryan Pratt, CEO, and founder of Guerrilla RF, “During 2022, even in a challenging macroeconomic climate, we gained momentum well into year-end. In addition, the company recently completed a private placement of $5 million which will provide us with a strengthened balance sheet and the ability to continue to invest in the business and drive growth.”

In 2022 Guerrilla RF was listed at #81 in the Financial Times article “The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies,” a list of the top 500 fastest-growing businesses ranked by revenue growth.

About Guerrilla RF, Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Greensboro, NC, Guerrilla RF develops and manufactures high-performance microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) for wireless OEMs in multiple market segments including 5G/4G macro and small cell base stations, cellular repeaters/DAS, automotive telematics such as SDARS/V2X/GPS/DAB, military communications, navigation, and high-fidelity wireless audio. Guerrilla RF has an extensive portfolio of over 100 high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave semiconductor devices. The existing product line includes ultra-low noise amplifiers, gain blocks, driver amplifiers, mixers, RF switches, digital step attenuators (DSAs), and linear power amplifiers (PAs) – the critical building blocks for mission-critical, performance-driven wireless applications. To date, the Company has shipped over 100 million devices and has repeatedly been included in Inc. Magazine ’s annual “ Inc. 5000” list. Guerrilla RF recently made the top “ Inc. 500” list for the second year in a row, coming in at No. 421 and 489 for the 2020 and 2021 rankings, respectively. For more information, please visit https://guerrilla-rf.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” or other statements concerning opinions or judgments of the Company and its management about future events. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company’s filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005171/en/

CONTACT: Sam Funchess, VP of Investor Relations

sfunchess@guerrilla-rf.com

+1 336 510 7840

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NORTH CAROLINA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGY MOBILE/WIRELESS TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARDWARE

SOURCE: Guerrilla RF, Inc.

PUB: 01/12/2023 07:00 AM/DISC: 01/12/2023 07:01 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

WiseTech Founder Richard White Acquires Corporate KYC Leader Kyckr Limited

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Kyckr, the corporate KYC company providing businesses with legally-authoritative real-time data on prospective and existing customers and suppliers, has been acquired by Australian tech-entrepreneur and WiseTech Global Limited founder Richard White through his personal investment vehicle RealWise KYK AV Pty Ltd. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005584/en/ Richard White is an Australian based tech billionaire and founder of WiseTech Global (Photo: Business Wire)
CoinDesk

Web3 Studio Sortium Raises $7.8M in Seed Round

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Sortium, a developer of Web3 entertainment technology, has raised $7.75 million in a seed round, with crypto hedge fund Arca among the investors. Web3 infrastructure advancements are widely seen as key to bringing more people and brands into the crypto industry.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Bitcoin's 'Volatility Smile' Shows Increased Demand for Bullish Exposure

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin's (BTC) recent double-digit rally has sparked a positive sentiment shift among crypto options traders. The leading cryptocurrency by market value has gained 13% this month, topping the $19,000 mark for the first time...
AUSTIN, TX
CNET

MoviePass Expands Beta Program to 9 US Cities

MoviePass, which once dominated movie ticket subscriptions, said Thursday that it's expanded its beta program into nine US cities and has secured seed funding. The service is now live in cities including Atlanta, Chicago and Tampa Bay. The seed funding will help MoviePass develop and implement new technology, like virtual...
CoinDesk

Crypto Market Maker CyberX Gets $15M From Foresight Ventures

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto market maker CyberX has raised $15 million in a strategic investment from Foresight Ventures, a crypto venture capital firm with about $400 million in assets under management. CyberX will use the funds to...
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

Tech Leader Andrew Ellam Joins Climate X as VP of Technology

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Andrew Ellam, former Chief of Staff to CTO and Head of Technical Program Management at Monzo Bank, joins the senior leadership team as VP of Technology at Climate X, a multi-award-winning global climate risk data & analytics provider based in London, UK. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005894/en/ Former Chief of Staff to CTO and Head of Technical Program Management at Monzo (a $4.5bn UK challenger bank), joins the senior leadership team at Climate X (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

PopID and Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Partner to Deliver Biometric Enabled Point-of-Sale and Self-Checkout Systems

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. & PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2023-- PopID, a biometric fintech company, and Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, retail’s first choice for unified commerce solutions, have announced a partnership to integrate PopPay into Toshiba’s front-end point-of-sale and self-service solutions running its ELERA Commerce Platform. PopPay enables consumers to authenticate their identity for payment and/or loyalty using artificial intelligence-based facial verification software. Toshiba will distribute the integrated solutions to the restaurant, quick service restaurant (QSR), convenience stores (C-store), grocery and other retail segments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230113005051/en/ A new partnership will integrate PopID’s PopPay into Toshiba’s front-end point-of-sale and self-service solutions running its ELERA Commerce Platform. PopPay enables consumers to authenticate their identity for payment and/or loyalty using artificial intelligence-based facial verification software. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch

The slow-burn standardization of venture capital

It took me a while, but I’m realizing that my startup love language is discussing any attempts to standardize the opaque and often informal world of venture capital. The clear tension is what entices me: How do you automate a process such as writing checks, which requires human buy-in and the art of trust in a way that leaves both parties happy.
The Associated Press

North America’s Largest Distributor of Luxury Fashion Chooses PIM Provider, Digital Wave Technology

MadaLuxe Group, the leading worldwide distributor of luxury fashion, has selected Digital Wave Technology for its Product Experience Management (PXM) Suite that combines Product Information Management (PIM), Product Master Data Management (PMDM), and Digital Asset Management (DAM), all on one platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230116005021/en/ MadaLuxe Group, the leading worldwide distributor of luxury fashion, has selected Digital Wave Technology as its PIM/PXM provider. (Photo: Business Wire) The addition of MadaLuxe Group to Digital Wave’s established customer base marks a significant step further into the world of luxury fashion for the SaaS provider, and MadaLuxe Group’s adoption of the suite signifies the elevation of its already ambitious digital strategy.
FLORIDA STATE
Reuters

Delta forecasts weak first-quarter profit on higher costs

CHICAGO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) on Friday forecast first-quarter profit below Wall Street's estimates due to higher non-fuel operating costs, but said "healthy" consumer demand would result in "significant" earnings and free cash flow growth this year.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
618K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy