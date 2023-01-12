Read full article on original website
Hong Kong moves toward becoming digital currency hub, financial secretary says
Hong Kong’s plans to occupy a leading role in the digital asset industry have received a positive push in recent weeks despite the chaos rocking the markets. The region’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan confirmed in a speech at the POWER Hong Kong Web 3 Innovators Summit that several firms had expressed keen interest in setting up offices in the city. While Chan did not disclose the names of the interested entities, he noted that they were lured by the number of policies initiated by the government.
Pitaka new feature allows Philippine users to buy digital assets using peso
Digital currency wallet provider Pitaka has unveiled a new feature that allows its users to buy digital assets using Philippine pesos with traditional payment rails. A press statement disclosed that Pitaka’s new offering was made possible following a partnership with Transak, a fiat on-ramp support provider. The collaboration between the two entities will allow Pitaka’s users to buy digital assets like BTC, Ethereum (ETH), and Cardano (ADA) using debit and credit cards or other services like Maya, ShopeePay, and GrabPay.
To take funding or not, that is the question
In the Bitcoin SV (BSV) community, a raging debate has taken place over the years if startups should take investment funds to bootstrap their companies. I believe the answer to this question is purely subjective and has trade-offs that need to be evaluated before making such an important decision. Blanket statements such as “no startups should take venture capital funds ever” or “every startup needs investment to compete” are unhelpful and fail to address the crux of this question in an ever-changing, constantly evolving economy.
Genesis and Gemini hit with SEC charges
Another combatant has entered the arena in the ongoing dispute between Digital Currency Group’s Genesis and the Winklevoss twins’ Gemini: the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has formally charged Genesis Global Capital LLC and Gemini Trust Company LLC for the unregistered offer and sale of securities in connection with the Gemini Earn digital asset lending program.
El Salvador passes controversial digital asset legislation
A landmark bill passed by the El Salvador parliament provides the framework for a BTC-backed bond, “The Volcano Bond,” which the government hopes will enable it to raise capital to pay down its sovereign debt. On Wednesday, El Salvador, which in 2021 became the first country in the...
Gorriceta’s Law x Tech and Capital Summit gathers PH industry leaders in tech and fintech with lawyers from Dechert LLP
Philippines-based law firm Gorriceta Africa Cauton & Saavedra held its fourth and most recent Law and Tech Summit at the Shangri-La, Fort, Bonifacio Global City on November 10-11. The event, entitled “Metamorphosis: Unlocking transformation through Investment, Innovation, and Law,” is a one-of-a-kind gathering of top industry leaders, premier tech companies, and government sector officials who shared their valuable insights on interoperability for investments, breakthroughs, and policies.
Hong Kong wants retail investors access limited to ‘highly liquid’ products
Hong Kong’s regulators have confirmed sweeping changes for the digital asset industry in the country, with the new rule restricting retail investors to “highly liquid assets.”. Julia Leung, the new CEO of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), confirmed the plan for restricting the investment class in her...
Mexico CBDC initial phase paused, full-scale launch remains unclear
Mexico has been exploring the possibilities of launching a central bank digital currency (CBDC) over the last 12 months, but the country has hit a wall in its development. Banxico, Mexico’s central bank, has been stuck at the initial stage of its CBDC development and the path to a full-scale launch remains unclear for enthusiasts. However, the General Directorate of Payment Systems and Market Infrastructures of Banxico disclosed in a transparency request that it had adopted a measured approach to the CBDC development.
Russia studying CBDCs for cross-border payments amid tightening sanctions
Russia’s central bank has begun exploring the use of central bank digital currency (CBDC) in order to settle cross-border transactions as a way around economic sanctions. Kommersant confirms that experiments for the central bank’s plan will begin in the first quarter of 2023, but it remains unclear when a full-scale launch will occur. The Bank of Russia pointed out that cross-border settlements using CBDCs are not solely reliant on technology but on the prevailing geopolitical situation.
Mark Cuban to be deposed for promoting Voyager ‘Ponzi scheme’
Last year, CoinGeek reported that the digital currency lending platform Voyager Digital was insolvent. Now, as part of a lawsuit against him for promoting it, billionaire entrepreneur and Shark Tank personality Mark Cuban will be deposed in Dallas, Texas, on February 2. The lawsuit was initiated by discontented users who...
