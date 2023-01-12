ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

SFGate

Missing Youth Is At Risk

PETALUMA (BCN) Petaluma Police said in an alert Sunday morning that a youth reported missing last week is at risk. Michelle Marcoux, 16, was reported as willfully missing on Jan. 12 after Marcoux did not return home from school. Marcoux is described as white, 5-foot-8, and weighing about 250 pounds....
PETALUMA, CA
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 14, 2023. ...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH A FLOOD WARNING... The threat of flooding continues and a Flood Warning is now in. effect. Please refer to that bulletin for more information. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 215...
NAPA, CA
Both Directions Of Highway 37 Closed Saturday Night Due To Flooding

The eastbound and westbound directions of state Highway 37 in Novato are closed Saturday evening due to storm-related flooding. A Caltrans spokesperson said the full highway closure went into effect ay 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The closure will remain in effect until further notice, at which time Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol will determine if the highway is safe to travel.
NOVATO, CA
Fatal Crash On I-80 Near Hunter Hill Rest Stop

VALLEJO (BCN) Traffic has backed up about a mile in the wake of a fatal crash on westbound Interstate 80 near the Hunter Hill rest stop in Vallejo, the California Highway Patrol reported Saturday. The left three lanes are blocked and a Sig-alert has been issued, the CHP said on...
VALLEJO, CA
In a Drought, California Is Watching Water Wash Out to Sea

LOS ANGELES — A century ago, Los Angeles built what is still widely considered one of the most sophisticated urban flood control systems in the world, designed to hold back waters from massive Pacific storms like the ones that have recently slammed the state. After a series of downpours...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Flooding threatens to isolate a California peninsula as river surges

Central California's Monterey Peninsula could become isolated from the rest of the state Thursday as the Salinas River surges toward an expected moderate flood stage, authorities warned. "You need to be preparing for what could be the Monterey Peninsula island," Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto said Wednesday afternoon. Evacuation orders...
CALIFORNIA STATE

