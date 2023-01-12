ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

The Underweartaker
3d ago

DG DOES do this! I buy the Tide * Simply whatever*. there are a bunch of different scents, regular and a vanilla citrus, unscented, etc, depending on location.anyway, it rings about .10 cent more than the shelf price.I'm not gonna add 15 minutes of BS into my life arguing with a cashier and manager and holding up a line. I'll just pay, but they need to correct this issue.

Jake Wells

Dollar General pricing problems continue and a temporary restraining order has been filed

In a previous article on NewsBreak I shared that Dollar General was sued for pricing discrepancies by the state of Ohio back in November. Well, over two months later, according to State Attorney General Dave Yost the pricing problems are still happening in Dollar General Stores. Yost is asking for a temporary restraining order against Dollar General stores because his office has found that the company’s bait and switch pricing problems continue. (source)
OHIO STATE
Ty D.

Officials File Restraining Order Against Dollar General for Deceptive Pricing

Dollar General, a popular discount chain in the United States, has been facing intense scrutiny over its pricing practices in recent months. In December 2022, 28 stores in North Carolina were fined for overcharging customers due to price scanner errors, and the Ohio Attorney General's Office (AGO) filed a lawsuit against the company for price discrepancies in multiple counties.
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Woman lost $1,500 in government grant scam

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With the cost of just about everything rising these days, Dianne Glaser said she could use some extra cash. So, a message about a grant opportunity from a Facebook friend came at the perfect time. “She told me about this government grant, and she had gotten it, and (said) I should […]
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio store owner left scrambling to sell eggs after historic price hike

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — While grocery shopping has gotten more expensive for many in recent months, there's one item with a price that tends to stick out the most: eggs. Eggs are the latest item with a price that has skyrocketed, partly because of an avian flu outbreak as well as inflation. However, several farmers across northeast Ohio said that higher costs for feed, farm equipment and equipment repair have also contributed to the egg price hike.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
WKYC

3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds

AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

AG report shares details of officer-involved fatal shooting in Struthers

After months of investigations and interviews on the April 1 Struthers officer-involved fatal shooting of 35-year James Sheets, the Ohio Attorney General has released its investigative documents. The report was released after a Mahoning County grand jury on Thursday "no billed" the investigation into the shooting. A no-bill means a...
STRUTHERS, OH
WFMJ.com

Neil Kennedy treatment facility in Youngstown closed, but chairman hopeful facility can reopen

The Youngstown Neil Kennedy Recovery Center on Rush Blvd. closed - at least temporarily - on December 31, according to the chairman of the board, Thomas Sanborn. The longest-running freestanding treatment facility in the US closed after its affiliation agreement with Gateway Rehabilitation of out Pittsburgh was terminated after more than 30 years. The facility first opened in Youngstown in 1946.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

In a state with 1M license suspensions, Ohio voter ID law could depress turnout

When Gov. Mike DeWine last week signed what’s been called the nation’s strictest voter ID law, it raised fears that it would disenfranchise large numbers of voters in poor communities where people are less likely to meet the new requirements. Those fears seem to be supported by a September report that estimates 1 million Ohioans […] The post In a state with 1M license suspensions, Ohio voter ID law could depress turnout appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

Youngstown police officer hearing scheduled

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A Youngstown Police Lieutenant will be back in court Friday afternoon for dereliction of duty charges. Brian Flynn is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing Friday afternoon regarding 14 second degree misdemeanor counts of dereliction of duty. The charges were filed in October after an investigation was done...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

