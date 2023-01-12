Read full article on original website
The Underweartaker
3d ago
DG DOES do this! I buy the Tide * Simply whatever*. there are a bunch of different scents, regular and a vanilla citrus, unscented, etc, depending on location.anyway, it rings about .10 cent more than the shelf price.I'm not gonna add 15 minutes of BS into my life arguing with a cashier and manager and holding up a line. I'll just pay, but they need to correct this issue.
Dollar General pricing problems continue and a temporary restraining order has been filed
In a previous article on NewsBreak I shared that Dollar General was sued for pricing discrepancies by the state of Ohio back in November. Well, over two months later, according to State Attorney General Dave Yost the pricing problems are still happening in Dollar General Stores. Yost is asking for a temporary restraining order against Dollar General stores because his office has found that the company’s bait and switch pricing problems continue. (source)
Officials File Restraining Order Against Dollar General for Deceptive Pricing
Dollar General, a popular discount chain in the United States, has been facing intense scrutiny over its pricing practices in recent months. In December 2022, 28 stores in North Carolina were fined for overcharging customers due to price scanner errors, and the Ohio Attorney General's Office (AGO) filed a lawsuit against the company for price discrepancies in multiple counties.
Local Huntington Bank location closes its doors
Huntington Bank will be offering jobs at nearby locations to all impacted employees.
New workers to help with strain at Ohio dog pound
Mahoning County's Dog Warden is adding a few more employees, including a new full-time Deputy to help pick up strays and investigate abuse cases.
Man charged in murder of local Ohio man
Elvin Tisdale is in custody. Reports said he is waiting on extradition from West Virginia to Ohio.
Valley pizza shop announces closing
One of the Valley's oldest pizza shops will be closing its doors.
Woman lost $1,500 in government grant scam
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With the cost of just about everything rising these days, Dianne Glaser said she could use some extra cash. So, a message about a grant opportunity from a Facebook friend came at the perfect time. “She told me about this government grant, and she had gotten it, and (said) I should […]
Wine-tasting event also showcases industry potentials in Valley
The Winter Wine Affair at Stambaugh Auditorium showcased a growing Ohio industry.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio store owner left scrambling to sell eggs after historic price hike
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — While grocery shopping has gotten more expensive for many in recent months, there's one item with a price that tends to stick out the most: eggs. Eggs are the latest item with a price that has skyrocketed, partly because of an avian flu outbreak as well as inflation. However, several farmers across northeast Ohio said that higher costs for feed, farm equipment and equipment repair have also contributed to the egg price hike.
Group looking to charter Warren to file lawsuit
The woman leading the group looking to create a charter form of government in Warren says they plan to file a lawsuit next week with the Ohio Supreme Court to get the issue on the May primary ballot.
3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds
AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
WFMJ.com
AG report shares details of officer-involved fatal shooting in Struthers
After months of investigations and interviews on the April 1 Struthers officer-involved fatal shooting of 35-year James Sheets, the Ohio Attorney General has released its investigative documents. The report was released after a Mahoning County grand jury on Thursday "no billed" the investigation into the shooting. A no-bill means a...
WFMJ.com
Neil Kennedy treatment facility in Youngstown closed, but chairman hopeful facility can reopen
The Youngstown Neil Kennedy Recovery Center on Rush Blvd. closed - at least temporarily - on December 31, according to the chairman of the board, Thomas Sanborn. The longest-running freestanding treatment facility in the US closed after its affiliation agreement with Gateway Rehabilitation of out Pittsburgh was terminated after more than 30 years. The facility first opened in Youngstown in 1946.
Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 12, 2023
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
‘No high jinks or monkeyshines’: Lawyer for Warren charter group threatens city
The letter, dated Jan. 13, was sent by attorney Matt Miller-Novak of the Cincinnati based law firm Barron Peck Bennie & Schlemmer. It was sent to Warren City Law Director Enzo Cantalamessa.
In a state with 1M license suspensions, Ohio voter ID law could depress turnout
When Gov. Mike DeWine last week signed what’s been called the nation’s strictest voter ID law, it raised fears that it would disenfranchise large numbers of voters in poor communities where people are less likely to meet the new requirements. Those fears seem to be supported by a September report that estimates 1 million Ohioans […] The post In a state with 1M license suspensions, Ohio voter ID law could depress turnout appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WYTV.com
Youngstown police officer hearing scheduled
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A Youngstown Police Lieutenant will be back in court Friday afternoon for dereliction of duty charges. Brian Flynn is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing Friday afternoon regarding 14 second degree misdemeanor counts of dereliction of duty. The charges were filed in October after an investigation was done...
WFMJ.com
Real estate transactions halted in Columbiana County due to system outage
Real estate transactions in Columbiana County are currently at a standstill due to an ongoing system outage. Columbiana County Recorder, James Armeni explained that around the holiday season, COTT Systems in Columbus was the victim of a cyberattack causing the system to shut down in all of its served areas including Columbiana County.
Police networking nabs suspect accused in multiple thefts
It took police just 10 minutes to nab a theft suspect from Mercer after his picture was posted on Facebook.
Cuyahoga County, other Northeast Ohio counties now yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and other Northast Ohio counties are classified yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain County, which was designated red for high COVID-19 spread last week, returned to yellow this week. In addition, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga,...
