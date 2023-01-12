Read full article on original website
Related
The ‘Love Island’ UK Season 9 Cast Includes a Former Bond Girl—Meet the Winter 2023 Contestants
Back to the villa! The Love Island UK season 9 cast includes a former Bond girl and more contestants looking for love this winter. Love Island UK, which is the original Love Island, premiered in 2005 on ITV, but it wasn’t until it was rebooted in 2015 for ITV2 that it became the reality TV dating show we know and love today. Since it was rebooted in 2015, Love Island UK has aired seven seasons and led to dozens of international spinoffs in countries like the United States, Australia, South Africa and Spain. Watch ‘Love Island UK’ $0+ Buy Now The show, which is one...
Watch: Fan Kicks Aaron Ramsdale As Tempers Flare Following North London Derby
A Tottenham Hotspur supporter kicks Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale following Arsenal's 2-0 victory in the North London Derby.
BBC
FA Cup: BBC to show Preston v Tottenham & Wrexham v Sheffield United in FA Cup
Tottenham's game at Preston and Wrexham hosting Sheffield United in the FA Cup fourth round will be live on the BBC. Premier League side Spurs play Preston, who are in the Championship, on Saturday, 28 January at 18:00 GMT. National League side Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and...
Love Island: Meet the Welsh 'chatterbox' heading into the villa
Self-confessed “chatterbox” Anna-May Robey is among the Love Island hopefuls entering the South Africa villa for this year’s winter series.“Once you get me going, I don’t stop,” the 20-year-old payroll administrator said in a promotional clip ahead of the series launch.The Welsh contestant from Swansea is this year’s youngest islander on the original lineupThis year’s winter Love Island starts on ITV2 at 9pm on Monday, 16 January, hosted by Maya Jama.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Love Island: Meet the Macclesfield FC footballer ready to ‘play the field in the villa’Love Island: Meet the Macclesfield footballer ready to ‘play the field in the villa’First partially sighted Love Island contestant among lineup as winter cast revealed
Love Island 2023: How to vote on the ITV2 show using the app
Love Island is back, for the second time within the space of a year.The hit ITV2 reality series is returning for a run of winter episodes, with the show relocating from its usual summer location of Mallorca, Spain to Cape Town, South Africa.Beginning in January, the winter edition is expected to run for a similar length of time to the regular version – roughly eight weeks.This would mean that the finale will air sometime in March.As usual, viewers are invited to vote during the course of the series, with the most popular contestants ultimately landing the chance to win...
BBC
Jennie Gow: BBC F1 broadcaster suffers serious stroke
The BBC sports broadcaster Jennie Gow has said she is recovering from a serious stroke. The 45-year-old, who covers Formula 1 for Radio 5 Live, wrote on social media that she had been treated at hospitals in London and Surrey, and her recovery "might take some time". Ms Gow said...
The strangest things left by guests in a Travelodge
The budget hotel brand has shared a sneak peak into the 2022 Lost and Found office, noting that anything not claimed in three months is donated to the local British Heart Foundation charity shop.
BBC
Dad starts Atlantic solo row after sudden death of daughter
The father of a 25-year-old who died suddenly in her sleep from an undiagnosed heart condition has begun a bid to row across the Atlantic. Andrew Osborne, from Rutland, started his solo row of more than 3,000 miles (4,828km) on Sunday in Gran Canaria. His 70-day row is aiming to...
BBC
Celtic v Kilmarnock: Rugby Park heroes remember final triumph of 2012
Scottish League Cup semi-final: Celtic v Kilmarnock. Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. From scooting about town in an old minibus and neglecting to go full-pelt...
BBC
Architecturally significant pool is 'deteriorating rapidly'
Residents campaigning for the restoration of Swindon's iconic Oasis Leisure Centre claim the site is deteriorating rapidly due to neglect. Save Oasis Swindon (SOS) said it was "in a disgusting state" due to fly-tipping and a lack of security. SevenCapital, which is responsible for the site, is awaiting approval for...
Possible Ellis Simms return won't affect Sunderland striker hunt - Tony Mowbray
Sunderland to push ahead with striker deals while Everton figure out Ellis Simms future.
Manchester City Recall Liam Delap To Loan Him To Preston
Manchester City have recalled youngster Liam Delap from his loan at Stoke City to send him back to the Championship but at Preston for the second half of the campaign.
BBC
Cambridge United: Stand roof will be repaired quickly, chairman says
A football club has pledged to fix a stand's roof before before its next game after high winds damaged it. Cambridge United's game against Morecambe was called off after the Main Stand at its Abbey Stadium was partially ripped off on Friday. Chief executive Alex Tunbridge said some sections were...
BBC
Bobby Thomas: Burnley recall defender from Bristol Rovers for Barnsley loan
Burnley have loaned defender Bobby Thomas to League One side Barnsley for the remainder of the season, after his stint at Bristol Rovers was terminated. The 21-year-old scored three goals in 26 games in the first half of the season before the Championship side recalled him from Memorial Stadium. Thomas...
NBC Sports
Nottingham Forest vs Leicester: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Two teams craving Premier League safety meet Saturday when Leicester City visits Nottingham Forest at the City Ground (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). Forest and the Foxes both have 17 points, though the Tricky Trees are on the upswing and feeling good after beating Wolves at midweek to reach the League Cup semifinal round.
BBC
Man Utd 2-1 Man City: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to BT Sport: "The first half we played very well. We defended very well and broke in good opportunities. We were really happy at half-time. "After half-time we had to sub Martial, he had some complaints, and the game changed. City came in, we were not proactive. They scored. The spirit of the team is so huge, the belief is there that the game is 90 minutes and we can fight back.
I forgot I owned house & spent £25k on bar bill – now I know reason why, says bankrupt footie star Jermaine Pennant
BANKRUPT ex-footie star Jermaine Pennant has told how he lost his career earnings of more than £10million — and got in such a mess he even forgot he owned a house. The former Liverpool winger splashed out on a fleet of supercars, homes, five-star holidays abroad and once paid a £25,000 bar bill on a lads’ break in Las Vegas.
BBC
Premier 15s: Exeter motivated for repeat of final against Saracens
Venue: Sandy Park, Exeter Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Exeter head coach Susie Appleby says her side are not short of motivation as they prepare for Saturday's repeat of the 2022 Premier 15s final, which Chiefs lost to Saracens.
BBC
Witham Cemetery fly tippers will be 'hunted down' and prosecuted
A pile of fly-tipped waste has been removed from outside a cemetery. The rubbish, including ventilation piping, wooden panels and domestic appliances, was found outside Witham Cemetery and was reported to Essex Police on Monday morning. Braintree District Council staff have cleared the waste and were investigating. Ross Playle, Conservative...
BBC
Cardiff City boss Mark Hudson eyes January signings after transfer embargo lifted
Cardiff City are aiming to make January signings after having their transfer embargo lifted. The English Football League lifted its embargo after Cardiff paid the first instalment of the £15m fee for Emiliano Sala, who died in a plane crash en route to joining the club in 2019. The...
