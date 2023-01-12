Read full article on original website
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
WILX-TV
Jackson Fire House No. 2 opens back up
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Fire Station No. 2 is back open after being closed for several months for renovations. The city reopened the fire station in January 2022 to get parts of the south end of Jackson in faster conditions for the firefighters. Meanwhile, the city had to close it again to bring the station up to modern standards and improve living conditions for the firefighters. Officials said funds from the American Rescue Plan were used for the station.
Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?
Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
WILX-TV
Dave & Buster’s to build Lansing Township location
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new Dave & Buster’s could soon call Lansing Township home. The Lansing Township Planning Department confirmed the Lansing Township Board approved a new Dave & Buster’s location at the Eastwood Towne Center, located near the intersection of Lake Lansing Road and Wood Street. The new restaurant and arcade will be located at 3200 Preyde Boulevard, just south of the Fairfield Inn and Suites.
Former Citizen Patriot building being eyed for expansion of Braille transcription program
JACKSON, MI - One of the largest producers of Braille in the country is eyeing the former home of the Jackson Citizen Patriot as a potential location for expansion of its operations. The Michigan Braille Transcription Fund, which has been housed in a 5,000-square-foot facility at the Cotton Correctional Facility...
See inside landmark Mission-style home for sale near University of Michigan’s campus
ANN ARBOR – A stucco-covered icon in Ann Arbor’s prestigious Burns Park neighborhood has hit the market, for sale by its owner realtor Gary McRirie. The home at 1600 Cambridge Road is a six-bed, four-bath mansion built in 1909 for J. Karl Malcolm, owner of a prominent downtown Ann Arbor textile business.
WILX-TV
Smiling Harbaugh Attends Lansing’s Coaches’ Convention
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh was in Lansing Monday morning attending the Michigan High School Football Coaches’ Association annual convention. Harbaugh did not formally speak other than to mingle with various coaches on hand. Approached by reporters about his status at Michigan, Harbaugh, smiling, said he couldn’t talk at the time but a press conference would be held next week. The Michigan President tweeted Thursday that negotiations on a new contract with Harbaugh were progressing favorably in hopes of keeping him away from NFL suitors.
Tv20detroit.com
First Black woman sworn in as president of the Michigan State Board of Education
LANSING, Mich. — On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Dr. Pamela Pugh was sworn in as the new president of the Michigan State Board of Education. Pugh, who previously served as the vice president of the board, is the first Black woman to hold this position. Pugh's election comes in tandem...
Water conservation notice in effect for East Lansing and Meridian Township
East Lansing and Meridian Township water system customers are under a conserve water notice.A main transmission water line at the East Lansing - Meridian Water Sewer Authority, or ELMWSA, was damaged on Tuesday, which prevents the authority from treating water. The damage was reportedly caused by an accidental construction mishap during a project meant to upgrade and improve the water plant, according to ELMWSA Manager Joel Martinez. The construction that caused the damage is being done by the Department of Public Works as well as contractors.ELMWSA is hoping the restriction on water consumption will only last 24-48 hours and...
wkzo.com
Bed Bath and Beyond to close Lansing store
LANSING, MI — Retailer Bed Bath and Beyond will be closing five more stores in Michigan as the company tries to avoid bankruptcy, including a store on Lansing’s westside. It’s the company’s only mid-Michigan location. The reatiler also will close stores in Ann Arbor, Auburn Hills,...
