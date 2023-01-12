ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan

When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson Fire House No. 2 opens back up

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Fire Station No. 2 is back open after being closed for several months for renovations. The city reopened the fire station in January 2022 to get parts of the south end of Jackson in faster conditions for the firefighters. Meanwhile, the city had to close it again to bring the station up to modern standards and improve living conditions for the firefighters. Officials said funds from the American Rescue Plan were used for the station.
JACKSON, MI
98.7 WFGR

Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?

Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Dave & Buster’s to build Lansing Township location

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new Dave & Buster’s could soon call Lansing Township home. The Lansing Township Planning Department confirmed the Lansing Township Board approved a new Dave & Buster’s location at the Eastwood Towne Center, located near the intersection of Lake Lansing Road and Wood Street. The new restaurant and arcade will be located at 3200 Preyde Boulevard, just south of the Fairfield Inn and Suites.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Smiling Harbaugh Attends Lansing’s Coaches’ Convention

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh was in Lansing Monday morning attending the Michigan High School Football Coaches’ Association annual convention. Harbaugh did not formally speak other than to mingle with various coaches on hand. Approached by reporters about his status at Michigan, Harbaugh, smiling, said he couldn’t talk at the time but a press conference would be held next week. The Michigan President tweeted Thursday that negotiations on a new contract with Harbaugh were progressing favorably in hopes of keeping him away from NFL suitors.
LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Water conservation notice in effect for East Lansing and Meridian Township

East Lansing and Meridian Township water system customers are under a conserve water notice.A main transmission water line at the East Lansing - Meridian Water Sewer Authority, or ELMWSA, was damaged on Tuesday, which prevents the authority from treating water. The damage was reportedly caused by an accidental construction mishap during a project meant to upgrade and improve the water plant, according to ELMWSA Manager Joel Martinez. The construction that caused the damage is being done by the Department of Public Works as well as contractors.ELMWSA is hoping the restriction on water consumption will only last 24-48 hours and...
EAST LANSING, MI
wkzo.com

Bed Bath and Beyond to close Lansing store

LANSING, MI — Retailer Bed Bath and Beyond will be closing five more stores in Michigan as the company tries to avoid bankruptcy, including a store on Lansing’s westside. It’s the company’s only mid-Michigan location. The reatiler also will close stores in Ann Arbor, Auburn Hills,...
LANSING, MI
