(CBS DETROIT) - As grocery costs go up families are finding themselves squeezing their budget."It's like a rat race because every time I go the prices are always changing the prices keep going up and I think eggs now are like are like six dollars," said Charmaine Williams, a shopper in Detroit.According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, eggs are up 60% from last year.Noelle Nachreiner from the Michigan Ag Council says the bird flu outbreak is taking a toll on the supply, as the demand for eggs continue to increase. "As eggs are supposed to be hitting store shelves,...

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO