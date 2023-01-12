Read full article on original website
Fox.d
2d ago
I worked here right out of high school in 1973. It was beautiful in the day with sculptures and paintings everywhere. So sad to see it in this condition.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Grand Rapids vs. Detroit: Which city reigns supreme in Michigan?"Noah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Former NBA Star Suffers StrokeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Michigan witness sees shadow of rectangular object then has ghost-like encounterRoger MarshDetroit, MI
On Christmas Day, a dog was saved from the bitter cold and is now recovering in Ecorse.Westland DailyEcorse, MI
Related
Detroit News
The boats are back in town: 65th annual Detroit Boat Show returns
For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Progressive Detroit Boat Show is back. Though boaters weren't able to gather at the show for two years due to the pandemic, interest in boating has skyrocketed, Michigan Boating Industries Association Executive Director and Show Manager Nicki Polan said. "During the...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like having pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Donor gives $500K to Detroit dog shelter that was broken into
To keep these dogs safe, until they're hopefully adopted, Jones says they're hoping more people will donate and they'll be able to reach a $1,000,000 goal by Spring 2023 to build a new shelter.
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this week
A local restaurant serving up some "unconventional" menu combinations recently opened a new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. If you ever dreamed of putting Cool Ranch Dorritos on a cheeseburger, you must give Taystee's Burgers a try.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan brand to have Detroit clothing line at Meijer stores
DETROIT – The Michigan brand “Born In Detroit” can now be found at several Meijer stores throughout Metro Detroit. The clothing brand was established in 2015 and aims to showcase the pride of Detroiters. The brand has partnerships with many Metro Detroit schools creating customized spirit apparel...
Hudson Cafe to close Detroit restaurant for remodel, open Northville Township location
The Hudson Cafe, a popular downtown spot for breakfast and brunch, is getting a complete remodel. Owner Tom Teknos said the restaurant on Woodward Avenue, will close after Jan. 22 and expects to reopen the last week of March or the first week of April. “Basically, it’s coming back down...
Metro Detroit shoppers react to rising grocery costs
(CBS DETROIT) - As grocery costs go up families are finding themselves squeezing their budget."It's like a rat race because every time I go the prices are always changing the prices keep going up and I think eggs now are like are like six dollars," said Charmaine Williams, a shopper in Detroit.According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, eggs are up 60% from last year.Noelle Nachreiner from the Michigan Ag Council says the bird flu outbreak is taking a toll on the supply, as the demand for eggs continue to increase. "As eggs are supposed to be hitting store shelves,...
luxury-houses.net
Embodies Grandeur With a Brick Exterior, Towering Front Columns, Majestic Home in Bloomfield Hills, MI Listing for $2.499M
The Home in Bloomfield Hills is a majestic executive home with indoor pool and finished walkout lower-level, now available for sale. This home located at 859 Sunningdale Dr, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; offering 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 9,502 square feet of living spaces. Call Tushar V Vakhariya – KW Domain – (Phone: 248-590-0800) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Bloomfield Hills.
Riverwalk in Michigan listed among the top in the entire country
DETROIT - More than three and a half million people take strolls up and down this Michigan riverwalk each year and it is now once again in the running for the best in the entire country. After winning in 2021 and 2022, the Detroit Riverfront could make it a three-peat...
luxury-houses.net
Timeless Design Interwoven With Contemporary Luxury, This $2.25M Home Redefines Lake Living in Fenton, MI
The Home in Fenton is a luxurious home with all the amenities for your elegant lifestyle, now available for sale. This home located at 75 Chateaux Du Lac, Fenton, Michigan; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 5,184 square feet of living spaces. Call Ammar Abuwaraga – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Est – (Phone: 248-625-5700) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Fenton.
State halts fuel sales at Romeo Shell station accused of selling bad gas
Bad Gasoline. It’s a growing concern - especially when prices are on the rise. Well, multiple people have been reporting getting bad gas from the Shell station on Main Street in Romeo.
Interesting Enough: County Home To Hell Is Michigan’s Wealthiest
Just south of Fenton and Linden in Genesee County, you cross over into Michigan's wealthiest county, Livingston. Most people think of Oakland County as the richest, but no. How does Livingston County beat Oakland County, MIchigan in wealth?. Livingston County's median household income is $88,908 while Oakland County's median income...
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Video: Inside Detroit's Southeastern high after pipe bursts forcing closure
The city of Detroit says there were no violations that caused a pipe to burst at Southeastern High School of Technology and Law over holiday break.
Detroit News
Carvana dealership in Novi has license revoked for three years
A Novi dealership of used-car retailer Carvana this week admitted to violating the Michigan Vehicle Code and has agreed to have its dealer license revoked for three years. Arizona-based Carvana Co., known for its vehicle vending machines, still can sell and deliver vehicles in Michigan as a part of ongoing e-commerce sales through its out-of-state licenses. Michigan residents, however, will have to retitle the car in-state once it's received, according to a statement from the Michigan Secretary of State.
Motown Museum scheduled to reopen in mid-February
(CBS DETROIT) - The Motown Museum will reopen in mid-February after months of being under construction, officials announced Friday.In a Facebook post, the museum says guests can still shop at its retail pop-up store in Hitsville NEXT next door to the museum and the Motown Store at 580 Monroe St. in Greektown.The museum did not release any additional details at this time.The museum temporarily closed to complete the $55 million expansion project. Officials released renderings back in September, announcing that the third and final phase was underway. The nearly 40,000-square-foot space will house interactive exhibits, a theater, a retail experience, and...
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this week
A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations throughout the U.S. is opening another new spot in Michigan this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest Michigan restaurant location in Livonia, according to the company's website.
fox2detroit.com
Chihuahua puppy valued at $5,000 stolen from Twelve Oaks Petland in Novi
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - A nine-week-old Chihuahua puppy was stolen from Petland Novi on Tuesday afternoon from someone posing as a customer. The pet store is located in Twelve Oaks Mall, with the suspect seen in surveillance video. "You can see he has his phone out, taking some more...
Detroit News
Proper Tooling to close Warren site, lay off 130 employees
Proper Group Holdings LLC is closing its tool and manufacturing facility in Warren, gradually laying off 130 employees before shutting its doors in March. According to a WARN notice to the state, the company plans to close Proper Tooling at 13870 E. 11 Mile in Warren. Crain’s Detroit Business first reported the impending closure.
Washington Examiner
Billionaire familes seek nearly $800M from taxpayers for Detroit developments
(The Center Square) – Two of the state's wealthiest families are seeking nearly $800 million from taxpayers for a brownfield program, tax abatement, and affordable housing for 10 Detroit developments. The subsidies sought by the Illitch and Ross families include the following:. $616 million from the state's "transformational brownfield...
99.1 WFMK
Lansing, MI
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://99wfmk.com
Comments / 4